Sam Fisher, subs, all-out defence and consistency – 4 talking points from Dunfermline v FC Edinburgh

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dunfermline Athletic were made to wait until the dying minutes to secure all three points versus FC Edinburgh.

Sam Fisher’s cross was deflected into the net by Liam Fontaine as the 90-minute mark approached.

It was no more than the Pars deserved after constant pressure, especially in the second half.

The win put the Pars back at the top of League 1 and they now have a game in hand on Tuesday to extend that lead.

🎥 Watch the only goal of the game from yesterday's 1-0 victory over FC Edinburgh. Full Highlights Later! 🏁 pic.twitter.com/TeQAiZ9nGK — Dunfermline Athletic (@officialdafc) October 15, 2022

Courier Sport looks at four talking points from the 1-0 win.

Sam Fisher

The 21-year-old has made two starts and helped keep a clean sheet in both.

In the win over Alloa he impressed up against Conor Sammon and on Saturday he helped keep the league’s top scorers at bay.

FC Edinburgh didn’t venture forward as much in the second half and were barely given a sniff when they did.

Fisher could have opened the scoring with a first-half header and went on to play a huge part in the winner.

The Dundee loanee told reporters he is claiming the goal whether he is officially credited with it or not.

FC Edinburgh approach

For most of the match there was only going to be one winner.

FC Edinburgh had their fair share of the ball in the first half without causing much trouble.

Better decision-making could have seen them ahead but Deniz Mehmet did not have one save to make all afternoon.

In the second half FC Edinburgh sat two banks of four at the edge of their box, leaving their front two up against the back three of the Pars.

A late sub saw them move to a back three and leave just one in attack.

James McPake spoke about the respect the approach showed his side and that Dunfermline had to show patience.

There was a spell in the second period where things were being rushed and not coming off, but the Pars remained calm – as did their fans – regained their composure and eventually got their reward.

Subs make a difference

The Dunfermline manager said it was a “luxury” to have the likes of Lewis McCann and Craig Wighton to bring off the bench.

With FC Edinburgh retreating, McPake could afford to sacrifice a more defensive-minded player and switched to a front two.

Both made an impact, sometimes linking together, with Wighton also using his freshness to track back and close down.

Not so long ago Dunfermline were struggling for anyone to turn to in order to change a game or bring on something different.

Now he has a healthy number of options in reserve – and we are still to see what two of the new recruits can provide.

Consistency

Going back to the top of the league, the league leaders putting in a meek performance, results elsewhere going their way – it has been a good weekend for the Pars.

Had the match crept to a draw it would have been their fourth consecutive game at East End Park without a win – that would have been a concern.

Dunfermline haven’t won as comfortably as much as they perhaps should have this season.

That could mean they still have more gears to move into as the season progresses.

It also speaks to Dunfermline’s consistency so far this season – they are still unbeaten in the league.

The jury is out on there being anyone else capable of being as consistent. At the same time we are yet to see how Dunfermline react to defeat.