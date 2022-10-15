Dunfermline v FC Edinburgh verdict: Key moments, player ratings and star man as Pars go top

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football

Dunfermline v FC Edinburgh verdict: Key moments, player ratings and star man as Pars go top

By Craig Cairns
October 15 2022, 5.51pm
Dunfermline left it late to score the opener.
Dunfermline left it late to score the opener.

Dunfermline Athletic returned to the summit of League 1 with a 1-0 win over FC Edinburgh at East End Park.

The capital side moved to the top of the division with a win last midweek.

The Pars regained top spot courtesy of a Liam Fontaine own goal and have the chance to extend their lead with a game in hand versus Clyde on Tuesday.

FC Edinburgh did well to frustrate for the majority of the second half but fell just short of earning a draw.

They showed little motivation to win the match in the second 45 and succumbed to a late goal.

Key moments

James McPake’s side dominated a first half light on clear-cut chances.

Pars boss James McPake. Photograph: Craig Brown.

FC Edinburgh were a threat on the break without troubling Deniz Mehmet.

Former Par James Craigen flashed a long-range shot wide and Innes Murray should have done better with a cutback, but there was little else.

Dunfermline had most of the ball and most of the pressure but were met with the compact two banks of four of FC Edinburgh.

Chris Mochrie hit the bar with a cracking effort from outside the box and Sam Fisher came close with a header from a corner.

The visitors struggled to create in the second half and had to withstand almost constant pressure from Dunfermline.

The Pars were frustrated time and time again and racked up countless set-pieces but Edinburgh stood firm.

Fisher had a header cleared off the line and later forced the winning goal through his cross.

Star man: Sam Fisher

The young defender was buzzing after the goal, celebrated it with the North West like it was his and afterwards told reporters he was claiming it whether it’s officially his or not.

That’s two clean sheets from two starts. Last week he kept nine-goal Conor Sammon quiet, this week he repelled the leagues highest scorers away from home.

Not only has he performed well, his involvement means Aaron Comrie can push on to wingback.

He scored from this position last week and was a danger at the backpost a number of times once more.

Player ratings

Dunfermline (3-4-2-1): Mehmet 7; Fisher 8, Benedictus 8, Breen 8; Comrie 8, Hamilton 7 (Wighton 7), Chalmers 7, Edwards, 8; Mochrie 8, Todd 7; Todorov 7 (McCann 7). Subs not used: Little, Macdonald, Ritchie-Hosler, Mahon, Beagley, Young, Tod.

Manager under the microscope

McPake stuck with the side that won impressively at Alloa.

The Pars dominated but struggled to break down FC Edinburgh’s two banks of four.

The introduction of Craig Wighton and Lewis McCann didn’t lead directly to the winning goal but improved Dunfermline’s attack.

Lewis McCann was a second-half sub. Photograph: Craig Brown.

The Pars manager took a largely patient approach to the second half and was rewarded – even given the nature of the goal.

Man in the middle

Steven Kirkland had a penalty call to make in the first half and appeared to judge it correctly as Callum Crane challenged. Comrie.

The referee missed a blatant pull on Matty Todd in the first half and irked McPake and the Pars fans for his booking of Nikolay Todorov.

Other than that it was a quiet performance from the officials.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Football

James McPake is only thinking about the FC Edinburgh game.
James McPake not thinking of rotating Dunfermline team ahead of busy week
James McPake looks on at Meadowbank Stadium.
James McPake expects FC Edinburgh to 'have a go' at Dunfermline as he gives…
Bobby Linn and Lois Caird with the prize Fray Bentos pie.
Arbroath fan Lois reacts to viral Fray Bentos picture with Bobby Linn
Raith Rovers full-back Ross Millen.
Ross Millen opens up on 'reality check' during 'hectic' move to Raith Rovers
Willie Collum is looking forward to the introduction of VAR when Hibs and St Johnstone clash on October 21. Image: SNS
Willie Collum: Referees are sick of hitting the headlines - VAR is our rewind…
Ian Murray is pleased with how is squad is shaping up.
Ian Murray praises versatility Liam Dick gives Raith Rovers and Jamie Gullan's development as…
James McPake's record on artificial surfaces in impressive. Photograph: Craig Brown.
James McPake has taken impressive record on plastic at Dundee and continued it at…
Ryan Nolan missed the win over Cove Rangers while John Frederiksen made his debut.
Raith Rovers team news: Ian Murray explains Ryan Nolan absence and gives update on…
John Potter wants his side to build on the midweek win. Photograph: Craig Brown.
John Potter to assess fitness of Kelty Hearts stars ahead of 'massive' match versus…
Tam O'Ware took a while to get his injury properly diagnosed.
Tam O'Ware hails 'massive three points' for Kelty Hearts and opens up on 'rare…

Most Read

1
Kieran Hughes.
Dundee man locked up after devastating £10,000 raid on Broughty Ferry barber
2
Djoum could face Ross County. Image: SNS
Dundee United sign ex-Hearts ace Arnaud Djoum
3
Dundee new activity centre
Bowling alley in former Toys R Us at Dundee Kingsway gets green light
2
4
The M&S Foodhall at Gallagher Retail Park in Dundee
Dundee Marks & Spencer attempted murder accused in court
5
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — Sausage dog crime
6
Dundee pensioner Ernie McKay and Leann Sutherland with Still Game DVD
Still Game stars sign gift for Dundee pensioner who missed chance to meet comedy…
7
Giffen Park has amazing views. Image: Susan Morton.
Amazing waterfront house has Dysart’s best views and stunning extension
8
The pan seared seabass from The Shackleton Restaurant at 172 the Caird in Dundee.
Restaurant review: Sail back in time with Sir Ernest Shackleton’s crew at The Caird…
9
The X7 is used by communities along the coast from Dundee to Aberdeen. Image: Heather Fowlie / DC Thomson.
Stranded Angus commuters hit out at Stagecoach’s repeated X7 cancellations
10
Staff members on strike at Dundee University
Dundee University bosses accused of ‘derecognising’ unions as their salaries soar

More from The Courier

Scottish Greens co-leaders Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater on stage at the Autumn conference in Dundee.
5 key moments from day one of Green conference in Dundee
Dylan Bahmboula (L) scores to put Livingston ahead against St Johnstone. Image: SNS
St Johnstone verdict: Below par Saints just one point clear of Premiership's bottom trio…
Watt curls home his third goal in four games. Image: SNS
Dundee United verdict: Player ratings, key moments and star man as Tony Watt seals…
Traffic on the M90 is currently at a standstill. Image: Fife Jammer Locations.
Traffic at standstill on M90 amid reports of eight-mile tail back heading to Queensferry…
Writer and funnyman Dave Gorman.
Dave Gorman brings Powerpoint to the people of Dunfermline
Unsung Dundee heroine Frances Wright.
Frances Wright: New book celebrates Dundonian's efforts to end slavery and pioneer women's rights
A flock of pink-footed geese fly past the moon as they arrive at Loch Leven.
'The beauty of the Earth makes it worth the fight': Jim Crumley's landmark book…
Following the river.
WALK THIS WAY: Laggan Hill in Perth and Kinross
Not again!? Scots suffer another heartbreaker in New Zealand, but this is getting to…
Scott McMann found the net for United in the Reserve Cup match
Scott McMann: Being dropped was 'reset' I needed to stake real claim for Dundee…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented