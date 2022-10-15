Dunfermline v FC Edinburgh verdict: Key moments, player ratings and star man as Pars go top

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dunfermline Athletic returned to the summit of League 1 with a 1-0 win over FC Edinburgh at East End Park.

The capital side moved to the top of the division with a win last midweek.

The Pars regained top spot courtesy of a Liam Fontaine own goal and have the chance to extend their lead with a game in hand versus Clyde on Tuesday.

FC Edinburgh did well to frustrate for the majority of the second half but fell just short of earning a draw.

They showed little motivation to win the match in the second 45 and succumbed to a late goal.

Key moments

James McPake’s side dominated a first half light on clear-cut chances.

FC Edinburgh were a threat on the break without troubling Deniz Mehmet.

Former Par James Craigen flashed a long-range shot wide and Innes Murray should have done better with a cutback, but there was little else.

Dunfermline had most of the ball and most of the pressure but were met with the compact two banks of four of FC Edinburgh.

Chris Mochrie hit the bar with a cracking effort from outside the box and Sam Fisher came close with a header from a corner.

The visitors struggled to create in the second half and had to withstand almost constant pressure from Dunfermline.

The Pars were frustrated time and time again and racked up countless set-pieces but Edinburgh stood firm.

Fisher had a header cleared off the line and later forced the winning goal through his cross.

Star man: Sam Fisher

The young defender was buzzing after the goal, celebrated it with the North West like it was his and afterwards told reporters he was claiming it whether it’s officially his or not.

That’s two clean sheets from two starts. Last week he kept nine-goal Conor Sammon quiet, this week he repelled the leagues highest scorers away from home.

Not only has he performed well, his involvement means Aaron Comrie can push on to wingback.

He scored from this position last week and was a danger at the backpost a number of times once more.

Player ratings

Dunfermline (3-4-2-1): Mehmet 7; Fisher 8, Benedictus 8, Breen 8; Comrie 8, Hamilton 7 (Wighton 7), Chalmers 7, Edwards, 8; Mochrie 8, Todd 7; Todorov 7 (McCann 7). Subs not used: Little, Macdonald, Ritchie-Hosler, Mahon, Beagley, Young, Tod.

Manager under the microscope

McPake stuck with the side that won impressively at Alloa.

The Pars dominated but struggled to break down FC Edinburgh’s two banks of four.

The introduction of Craig Wighton and Lewis McCann didn’t lead directly to the winning goal but improved Dunfermline’s attack.

The Pars manager took a largely patient approach to the second half and was rewarded – even given the nature of the goal.

Man in the middle

Steven Kirkland had a penalty call to make in the first half and appeared to judge it correctly as Callum Crane challenged. Comrie.

The referee missed a blatant pull on Matty Todd in the first half and irked McPake and the Pars fans for his booking of Nikolay Todorov.

Other than that it was a quiet performance from the officials.