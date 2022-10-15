Dundee boss Gary Bowyer lauds ‘terrific’ Paul McMullan as he reveals reason behind half-time subs in vital Ayr victory

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Gary Bowyer joked Dundee are building their own Goal of the Season competition at Dens Park after hailing Paul McMullan’s stunning opener against Ayr United.

The Dark Blues deservedly defeated the Honest Men 2-1 to push into the Championship’s top four, three points behind league leaders Partick and Inverness.

McMullan’s 35-yarder found the top corner on 38 minutes before substitute Zach Robinson doubled the lead just four minutes after coming off the bench at half-time.

Josh Mullin would halve the deficit on the hourmark but Dundee were the side more likely to add the game’s fourth goal before seeing out the game for a vital three points.

“A wonder strike from Paul gets us a deserved lead and second half I felt we had some really good opportunities to extend it,” Bowyer said.

“We scored another really good goal, great run from Jordan McGhee and an unbelievable save from the goalie but fair play to Zach Robinson for following it up.

“Then we have numerous opportunities to extend it further which we don’t take and concede a disappointing goal.

“That created a sense of hanging on but they displayed the character and fight they showed at Arbroath last week.”

Paul McMullan

McMullan was the clear choice for the Man of the Match award after an impressive display.

In a fine second half, the 26-year-old could’ve added a couple of assists to his wonderful opening goal had the chances been converted.

But his manager was delighted with the display.

“Paul McMullan was terrific today, his throughballs second half especially,” Bowyer added.

“I think he is up there with the assists and we have challenged him to have more goals in his locker.

“That’s his first of the season.

“It seems likes we are having our own Goal of the Season competition going down that slope to that goal.

“Long may that continue.”

Half-time subs

The half-time double substitution that saw Robinson join Josh Mulligan in coming off the bench paid off immediately for Bowyer.

Mulligan started the move for the second goal but also passed up two good opportunities to kill the game off while Robinson, of course, got on the scoresheet in grabbing the vital second goal.

However, Bowyer revealed after the match that both decisions were necessary after complaints by both Zak Rudden and Cillian Sheridan during the break.

“Cillian felt a tight hamstring and we don’t need him being out injured again,” Bowyer said.

“We’ve had some illness going through the camp and Zak felt not too great so rather than push him and risk injury we took him off.

“Mulligan’s running and power he has, he just runs away from people. We have to keep working with him on that final bit.

“He’s one of the highest shot-takers in the league, he just needs that little bit more composure to start converting them.

“He gets into some wonderful positions.”