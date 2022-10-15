Liam Fox lauds ‘brilliant’ Dundee United ace and makes Arnaud Djoum prediction after Ross County draw

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Liam Fox has lavished praise on Glenn Middleton after the Dundee United winger produced a virtuoso showing against Ross County.

The former Rangers and St Johnstone wide-man tormented the Staggies defence during Saturday’s 1-1 draw, culminating in a fine assist for Tony Watt as United fought back from a one-goal deficit.

Indeed, but for a sharp Ross Laidlaw stop in the first half, Middleton would have opened his Premiership account for the Tangerines.

“Glenn has been brilliant,” lauded the United head coach. “He is a fantastic boy to work with — he’s really positive.

“He set up the goal for Tony, which will do his confidence the world of good, and he’ll be an important player moving forward for us.

“On his day, Glenn is a very, very good player. That is the reason we brought him to this club.”

Asked whether the challenge is now for Middleton to produce similar impacts on a weekly basis, Fox added: “A level of consistency is what I want throughout my team. For them to find that is not easy — especially with wingers!”

Competition for places

Fox described United’s first-half performance as “flat and leggy” and, while he may be a relative rookie in management terms, he did not shy away from the bold calls.

He replaced Craig Sibbald and Jamie McGrath — both outstanding in recent wins over Aberdeen and Hibs — with debutant Arnaud Djoum and Archie Meekison.

And with the likes of Charlie Mulgrew, Steven Fletcher and Ian Harkes also starting on the bench, Fox was warned his entire squad that NOBODY has a guaranteed staring berth.

“I don’t want anyone getting comfortable,” continued Fox. “I need to keep pushing them all the time. You just need to look at my bench — the people I left out of the side.

“If they are not at it, then I have players ready to step in. That’s how I want it to be. Competition is healthy and, if you are in the team, then it’s up to you to stay in the team.”

He added: “I felt we needed life and spark and energy (at the break). I think we got that in the second half. Overall, our performance was better — but still not quite at the level I wanted it.”

Touching on Djoum’s quick-fire debut, less than 24 hours after the former Hearts ace signed a two-year contract, Fox continued: “I was delighted to get minutes in Arnaud’s legs and you could see the impact he made when he came on.

“He will only get better. He has personality and really good attributes. Arnaud will be a great addition to the group and it’s just about getting him up to tip-top shape.”