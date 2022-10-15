Liam Fox lauds ‘brilliant’ Dundee United ace and makes Arnaud Djoum prediction after Ross County draw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Liam Fox lauds ‘brilliant’ Dundee United ace and makes Arnaud Djoum prediction after Ross County draw

By Alan Temple
October 15 2022, 6.01pm
Fox was delighted with Middleton's showing.
Fox was delighted with Middleton's showing.

Liam Fox has lavished praise on Glenn Middleton after the Dundee United winger produced a virtuoso showing against Ross County.

The former Rangers and St Johnstone wide-man tormented the Staggies defence during Saturday’s 1-1 draw, culminating in a fine assist for Tony Watt as United fought back from a one-goal deficit.

Indeed, but for a sharp Ross Laidlaw stop in the first half, Middleton would have opened his Premiership account for the Tangerines.

Middleton was man of the match in the Highlands.

“Glenn has been brilliant,” lauded the United head coach. “He is a fantastic boy to work with — he’s really positive.

He set up the goal for Tony, which will do his confidence the world of good, and he’ll be an important player moving forward for us.

“On his day, Glenn is a very, very good player. That is the reason we brought him to this club.”

Asked whether the challenge is now for Middleton to produce similar impacts on a weekly basis, Fox added: “A level of consistency is what I want throughout my team. For them to find that is not easy — especially with wingers!”

Competition for places

Fox described United’s first-half performance as “flat and leggy” and, while he may be a relative rookie in management terms, he did not shy away from the bold calls.

He replaced Craig Sibbald and Jamie McGrath — both outstanding in recent wins over Aberdeen and Hibs — with debutant Arnaud Djoum and Archie Meekison.

And with the likes of Charlie Mulgrew, Steven Fletcher and Ian Harkes also starting on the bench, Fox was warned his entire squad that NOBODY has a guaranteed staring berth.

Djoum made his United debut.

“I don’t want anyone getting comfortable,” continued Fox. “I need to keep pushing them all the time. You just need to look at my bench — the people I left out of the side.

“If they are not at it, then I have players ready to step in. That’s how I want it to be. Competition is healthy and, if you are in the team, then it’s up to you to stay in the team.”

He added: “I felt we needed life and spark and energy (at the break). I think we got that in the second half. Overall, our performance was better — but still not quite at the level I wanted it.”

Touching on Djoum’s quick-fire debut, less than 24 hours after the former Hearts ace signed a two-year contract, Fox continued: “I was delighted to get minutes in Arnaud’s legs and you could see the impact he made when he came on.

“He will only get better. He has personality and really good attributes. Arnaud will be a great addition to the group and it’s just about getting him up to tip-top shape.”

