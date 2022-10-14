Liam Fox reveals huge double fitness boost for Dundee United ahead of Ross County clash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Liam Fox has received a big boost with the return of Charlie Mulgrew and Steven Fletcher to his squad for Saturday’s crunch clash against Ross County.

The Scotland internationals had been suffering from thigh and groin strains respectively but both have now recovered.

Head coach Fox is delighted to have them back but with so much competition for places now, he has warned that no-one in the squad can afford to coast in training.

The 38-year-old said: “We have two very senior players back now so there is even more competition there.

“So my message has been nobody can coast, you can’t come in and have a couple of quiet days in training.

“Everyone is there pushing, I will notice if someone is coasting and if that’s what happens there are people waiting to play.”

Fox is obviously determined to make it three wins on the bounce against Ross County.

However, the Dundee United head coach knows exactly how difficult it will be against a Staggies side who are managed by someone he has a lot of respect for.

Malky Mackay has been a big help to Fox in his fledgling managerial career but there will certainly be no room for sentiment with so much at stake for both sides.

The 38-year-old said: “We want to keep the momentum we have built up going, that’s the plan.

“The focus has been on Ross County, where it will be a difficult game.

“Malky was in charge of the Pro-Licence when I was on it, so he has been a big help in my career so far.

“He has had some great success down south and I spoke to him a few weeks ago.

“He has always been on hand to give me advice. I am looking forward to seeing him but there’s three points at stake and we are both desperate for them.

“Malky has had to do a rebuild there this season. They had a fantastic season last year, almost getting into Europe.

“This year he’s had to make changes but he’s built another good team and it’s going to be very difficult to get three points.”