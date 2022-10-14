Liam Fox reveals huge double fitness boost for Dundee United ahead of Ross County clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Liam Fox reveals huge double fitness boost for Dundee United ahead of Ross County clash

By Neil Robertson
October 14 2022, 10.26pm
Caretaker manager for Dundee United Liam Fox
Dundee United stars are returning to Liam Fox's squad. Image: SNS

Liam Fox has received a big boost with the return of Charlie Mulgrew and Steven Fletcher to his squad for Saturday’s crunch clash against Ross County.

The Scotland internationals had been suffering from thigh and groin strains respectively but both have now recovered.

Head coach Fox is delighted to have them back but with so much competition for places now, he has warned that no-one in the squad can afford to coast in training.

The 38-year-old said: “We have two very senior players back now so there is even more competition there.

Charlie Mulgrew and Steven Fletcher have fought their way back to fitness (Image: SNS / DCT)

“So my message has been nobody can coast, you can’t come in and have a couple of quiet days in training.

“Everyone is there pushing, I will notice if someone is coasting and if that’s what happens there are people waiting to play.”

Fox is obviously determined to make it three wins on the bounce against Ross County.

However, the Dundee United head coach knows exactly how difficult it will be against a Staggies side who are managed by someone he has a lot of respect for.

Malky Mackay has been a big help to Fox in his fledgling managerial career but there will certainly be no room for sentiment with so much at stake for both sides.

The 38-year-old said: “We want to keep the momentum we have built up going, that’s the plan.

Ross County manager Malky Mackay at Dundee United’s Tannadice Park

“The focus has been on Ross County, where it will be a difficult game.

“Malky was in charge of the Pro-Licence when I was on it, so he has been a big help in my career so far.

“He has had some great success down south and I spoke to him a few weeks ago.

“He has always been on hand to give me advice. I am looking forward to seeing him but there’s three points at stake and we are both desperate for them.

“Malky has had to do a rebuild there this season. They had a fantastic season last year, almost getting into Europe.

“This year he’s had to make changes but he’s built another good team and it’s going to be very difficult to get three points.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Dundee United

Djoum could face Ross County. Image: SNS
Dundee United sign ex-Hearts ace Arnaud Djoum on two-year contract
Scottish referees are about to receive help from VAR
JIM SPENCE: VAR is speeding towards Scottish football - and fans better buckle up…
McGinn, left, and Sneijder. Image: SNS/DCT
John McGinn wanted to join Dundee United but Tangerines signed Rodney Sneijder instead
Sibbald has shone in successive United wins. Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Craig Sibbald opens up on being sidelined at Dundee United and Liam Fox…
2
The away section on Tuesday night. Image: SNS
Dundee United and Hibs 'unequivocally accept' abuse came from Tannadice away end - and…
Eriksson was superb against Hibs. Image: SNS
What is behind Carljohan Eriksson's Dundee United improvement?
Liam Fox
Liam Fox lists key qualities that inspired gutsy Dundee United win over Hibs
Behich was the match-winner. Image: SNS
4 Dundee United talking points as Aziz Behich downs Hibs to lift Tangerines off…
A delighted Pawlett. Image: SNS
Dundee United star Peter Pawlett opens up on injury hell, 'harsh words' and Hibs…
Fox celebrates Saturday's win in understated fashion. Image: SNS
Liam Fox wants Dundee United 'culture' as boss offers Steven Fletcher and Charlie Mulgrew…

Most Read

1
The M&S Foodhall at Gallagher Retail Park in Dundee
Dundee Marks and Spencer attempted murder accused in court
2
Dundee new activity centre
Bowling alley in former Toys R Us at Dundee Kingsway gets green light
3
McGinn, left, and Sneijder. Image: SNS/DCT
John McGinn wanted to join Dundee United but Tangerines signed Rodney Sneijder instead
4
Damage done to the Caird Park course in Dundee.
Dundee golf course ‘decimated’ in worst theft and vandalism seen in decades
2
5
Jeremy Hunt: New Tory chancellor who had ‘two very happy years’ in Fife
6
Alistair McCready was sentenced to a year in jail.
Jail for Dundee events firm boss who molested girl, 12, at Perthshire caravan park
7
Kieran Hughes.
Dundee man locked up after devastating £10,000 raid on Broughty Ferry barber
8
The Invergowrie footbridge, built in 1847, will be demolished and rebuilt under east coast electrification plans
7 years of disruption ahead as Network Rail electrifies line through Perth, Dundee and…
9
Three views of the train passing through Arbroath
Why a ‘Flying Banana’ train was shooting blue laser beams in Arbroath
10
Police carried out a missing person search.
Missing Glenrothes pensioner traced safe and well

More from The Courier

Allan Campbell, president of An Comunn Gaidhealach led the torchlight procession through the city. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Torchlight procession lights the way for the start of the Royal National Mod
Albert Street near Arbroath Road in Dundee. Image: Google Maps
Woman, 76, 'badly shaken' after Dundee street robbery
Lee Mitchell.
Dramatic footage shows Arbroath man Lee Mitchell's 55mph Knockhill crash
Douglas Ross backed Kwasi Kwarteng's sacking.
Douglas Ross backs U-turn on Tory tax cuts he wanted rolled out in Scotland
Sally Reid as Shirley Valentine: Image by Russell Beard
Shirley Valentine story at Pitlochry Festival Theatre draws hope from 'drudgery', says actress Sally…
James McPake is only thinking about the FC Edinburgh game.
James McPake not thinking of rotating Dunfermline team ahead of busy week
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — Sausage dog crime
John Urquhart from Skye, originally from Harris, has been named as Gaelic Ambassador of the Year. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Skye poet named Gaelic Ambassador of the Year at Royal National Mod in Perth
James McPake looks on at Meadowbank Stadium.
James McPake expects FC Edinburgh to 'have a go' at Dunfermline as he gives…
Head chef Kanaporn Green, owner Kat McLellan and head chef Jittawan Lusby in the kitchen. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Leven's hidden gem Udon Thai Street Food offers authentic dishes to Fife locals

Editor's Picks

Most Commented