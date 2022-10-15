New exhibition at Dundee V&A looks to the future of ageing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
New exhibition at Dundee V&A looks to the future of ageing

By Cara Forrester
October 15 2022, 5.53am
The Future of Ageing is a new exhibition at Dundee's V&A
The Future of Ageing is a new exhibition at Dundee's V&ampA. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson

An exhibition that shows how design can help and even enhance our lives as we age has opened at V&A Dundee.

The Future of Ageing is curated by Design Age Institute, based at the Royal College of Art, in collaboration with the Design Museum.

The free exhibition opened on Wednesday and singer Sheena Wellington was one of the first visitors.

Curator Francesca Bibby, singer Sheena Wellington and Victoria Patrick, Impact Manager at Design Age Institute.
Curator Francesca Bibby, singer Sheena Wellington and Victoria Patrick, impact manager at Design Age Institute. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

The exhibition explores how design is transforming the way society can support everyone to age with positivity.

It showcases prototypes, sketches, and research.

They are all from five design projects being developed by the Design Age Institute and its partners.

The V&A Dundee exhibition showcases a range of prototypes, sketches and research. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

There’s also two newly commissioned films and a newspaper.

The publication by ‘This Age Thing’ highlights different experiences of later life and examples of age-inclusive design.

The Future of Ageing goes on display at V&A Dundee after a successful run at the Design Museum in London from July to September 2022.

The exhibition is in V&A Dundee’s Locke Hall on the ground floor and runs until January 22 2023.

‘Thrilled to be sharing’

Francesca Bibby, assistant curator at V&A Dundee, says: “We’re thrilled to be sharing the innovative projects and research featured in the Future of Ageing exhibition with our audiences.

“The Design Museum and Design Age Institute have curated a thought-provoking exhibition.

“It encourages us all to consider both the challenges and opportunities we experience later in life, as well as the important role of design in creating a more age-inclusive world.”

