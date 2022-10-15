New exhibition at Dundee V&A looks to the future of ageing

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An exhibition that shows how design can help and even enhance our lives as we age has opened at V&A Dundee.

The Future of Ageing is curated by Design Age Institute, based at the Royal College of Art, in collaboration with the Design Museum.

The free exhibition opened on Wednesday and singer Sheena Wellington was one of the first visitors.

The exhibition explores how design is transforming the way society can support everyone to age with positivity.

It showcases prototypes, sketches, and research.

They are all from five design projects being developed by the Design Age Institute and its partners.

There’s also two newly commissioned films and a newspaper.

The publication by ‘This Age Thing’ highlights different experiences of later life and examples of age-inclusive design.

The Future of Ageing goes on display at V&A Dundee after a successful run at the Design Museum in London from July to September 2022.

The exhibition is in V&A Dundee’s Locke Hall on the ground floor and runs until January 22 2023.

‘Thrilled to be sharing’

Francesca Bibby, assistant curator at V&A Dundee, says: “We’re thrilled to be sharing the innovative projects and research featured in the Future of Ageing exhibition with our audiences.

“The Design Museum and Design Age Institute have curated a thought-provoking exhibition.

“It encourages us all to consider both the challenges and opportunities we experience later in life, as well as the important role of design in creating a more age-inclusive world.”