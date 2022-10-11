4 Dundee United talking points as Aziz Behich downs Hibs to lift Tangerines off the bottom of the Premiership

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
4 Dundee United talking points as Aziz Behich downs Hibs to lift Tangerines off the bottom of the Premiership

By Alan Temple
October 11 2022, 9.47pm Updated: October 11 2022, 9.55pm
Behich was the match-winner. Image: SNS
Behich was the match-winner. Image: SNS

Gutsy Dundee United moved off the foot of the Premiership with their second victory at Tannadice in the space of three days, defeating Hibernian 1-0.

Aziz Behich notched the only goal of the game after 11 minutes, slotting beyond David Marshall following a fine Dylan Levitt pass.

Mykola Kukharevych saw a goal ruled out as the capital club responded well.

Indeed, United stopper Carljohan Eriksson had to be at his best after the break as the Hibees battered at the Terrors door, making SEVEN saves over the course of a frantic 90 minutes.

Martin Boyle was among those to pass up excellent opportunities. Image: SNS

The triumph follows hot on the heels of Saturday’s 4-0 hammering of Aberdeen and, while this was a very different sort of display, it was an equally pivotal result and sees the hosts leapfrog Ross County to 11th.

Getting the best out of Behich

Blistering Behich has been a major beneficiary of Fox’s astute switch to a mobile, energetic 3-4-3 from United’s prior 3-5-2 shape.

With Scott McMann shining at left centre-back — and able to scurry over to the flank when required — the Socceroo has been freed to bomb forward at will.

And, just as it did against Aberdeen, that new offensive role allowed him to open the scoring.

Behich celebrates his opener. Image: SNS

Behich played a super one-two after escaping the attention of Chris Cadden and, sent haring into the box, prodded home a clinical finish from a prohibitive angle; two in two for the ex-PSV Eindhoven and Bursaspor ace.

Nevertheless, Behich’s night could have been altogether less enjoyable, if not for a wonderful Eriksson save to deny Martin Boyle after his international teammate slipped at the most inopportune moment.

Angered by Mr Anderson

Both sides believed they had cause to rue the decisions of referee Euan Anderson.

Hibs thought they had restored parity when towering Ukrainian marksman Kukharevych bundled home from close range after latching onto an errant Elie Youan scissor-kick.

However, Mr Anderson deemed that Youan’s attempt at an acrobatic effort constituted dangerous play and the goal was chalked off.

Livid Hibs boss Lee Johnson makes his grievances known. Image: SNS

With a thoroughly watchable contest swinging to the other end, Jamie McGrath thought he had been impeded in the box by Marijan Cabraja as he sought to meet a Tony Watt cross.

The official thought otherwise.

Regardless, the ball ran through to Glenn Middleton and he should have done better than thrashing the ball wildly over the bar.

Cabraja and Freeman were booked for a shoving match, while Ryan Porteous claimed to have been elbowed by Ryan Edwards as the duo battled in the box.

By the time the half-time whistle blew, this was a feisty affair.

Dylan Levitt getting back to his best

It would be fair to say that Levitt has not hit the heady heights of last season in recent weeks.

However, this was much more like it from the Welsh wizard.

Seemingly thriving alongside the combative, steadying influence of Craig Sibbald, Levitt was the metronomic heartbeat of United’s display.

Levitt was excellent against the Hibees. Image: SNS

Levitt notched the assist for Behich’s winner. He had more touches than any United player (50), made more accurate passes — overall (32) and solely in the final third (16) — than any other man in Tangerine and won possession more than any player on the pitch (nine).

Get out of jail free

Hibs exploded from the blocks after the interval in search of a leveller.

Harry McKirdy, off the bench to replace Youan, stung the palms of Eriksson before a swarming counter-attack — five against two at one point — culminated in a blocked Josh Campbell effort.

Eriksson makes a super stop. Image: SNS

But Hibs’ best chance by a mile came when Sibbald, otherwise excellent, left a pass to his keeper woefully short, allowing Kukharevych to scamper clean through on goal.

However, Eriksson got his colleague out of jail by getting a crucial palm on the striker’s shot and it drifted wide of the post.

By the time Boyle skied a shot while completely free at the back post and McKirdy forced another stop from Eriksson, the Tangerines must have been wondering how long their luck would hold out.

However, with a combination of wonderful goalkeeping, hard work, last-ditch defending and good old fashioned blind luck, United held admirably firm against a team that had won their previous four games. Not to be sniffed at.

