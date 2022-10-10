Ukrainian youngster joins Dundee United academy after family fled war-torn Lviv for Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee United

Ukrainian youngster joins Dundee United academy after family fled war-torn Lviv for Scotland

By Alan Temple
October 10 2022
The gifted 'Stas' Drabych. Image: DUFC
A gifted young Ukrainian footballer has joined Dundee United’s academy after his family found refuge in Scotland.

Stanislav “Stas” Drabych, 11, and his loved ones were forced to flee the war-torn city of Lviv in Western Ukraine following the invasion by Russia.

Drabych had been a promising talent in his homeland and was part of the FC Lviv academy, which provided training and schooling for the region’s top prospects.

After settling in Dundee in March, the schoolboy’s ability soon became apparent — to the point where United were contacted by one of his primary school teachers.

Drabych was invited for a trial by the Tangerines and has subsequently been snapped up by their academy.

Tannadice head of player care, education and safeguarding Niall Nicolson has vowed that United will do everything in their power to help Drabych — on and off the pitch.

“We take player care very seriously at Dundee United and have done all we can to help Stas and his family,” Nicolson told United’s official club website.

“He was buddied up with an established player and we have worked with him on the language barrier. He couldn’t speak a lot of English at first and this was an entirely different culture.

“His dad was also out of work initially, so we helped with transport to training and also used Google Translate on the phone to communicate.”

‘It was like Christmas Day’

Nicolson added: “Stas also got the chance, as other academy players do, to be the ballboy at a game and when I told him it was like Christmas Day.

“He loved the experience and we’ll do all we can to help him — and all players under our care — feel at home at Dundee United.”

Dundee United’s international business manager Ricardo Cerdan told Courier Sport earlier this year of his courageous mercy missions to cities in Ukraine, which included Lviv. 

