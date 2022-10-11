John Potter challenges Kelty Hearts to take their impressive home form on the road

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

John Potter wants his side to start picking up results away from home.

Kelty Hearts narrowly defeated Queen of the South at New Central Park thanks to a first-half strike from captain Michael Tidser.

The Maroon Machine have won10 at home so far in League 1 and the latest 1-0 win takes them above Clyde and level on points with Queens.

They are yet to pick up a single point on the road.

“I’m delighted with the win,” said Potter.

“I thought it was a hard game, I thought they were good as well.

“We played quite well first half. We tried to put more energy into the game, try to press a bit higher up the pitch – and got a good goal.”

Difficult second half

The Kelty boss lost Lewis Martin to injury in the second half with a tight hamstring but hopes the defender will recover in time for the visit of Clyde on Saturday.

His replacement Cammy Logan came on at right-back, meaning Jason Thomson moved into the centre.

Kelty were under the cosh for large parts of the second half and continued to defend admirably despite the change.

“The second half was difficult, they started well,” added Potter.

“It’s very important we defend as a whole team but I thought the back four and goalkeeper defended a lot of balls into the box, and defended them well.

“Our home form is very good, we need to start picking up points away from home.”