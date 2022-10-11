John Potter challenges Kelty Hearts to take their impressive home form on the road

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football

John Potter challenges Kelty Hearts to take their impressive home form on the road

By Craig Cairns
October 11 2022, 10.31pm
Kelty Hearts manager John Potter.
Kelty Hearts manager John Potter.

John Potter wants his side to start picking up results away from home.

Kelty Hearts narrowly defeated Queen of the South at New Central Park thanks to a first-half strike from captain Michael Tidser.

The Maroon Machine have won10 at home so far in League 1 and the latest 1-0 win takes them above Clyde and level on points with Queens.

They are yet to pick up a single point on the road.

“I’m delighted with the win,” said Potter.

“I thought it was a hard game, I thought they were good as well.

Potter praised his defence.

“We played quite well first half. We tried to put more energy into the game, try to press a bit higher up the pitch – and got a good goal.”

Difficult second half

The Kelty boss lost Lewis Martin to injury in the second half with a tight hamstring but hopes the defender will recover in time for the visit of Clyde on Saturday.

His replacement Cammy Logan came on at right-back, meaning Jason Thomson moved into the centre.

Kelty were under the cosh for large parts of the second half and continued to defend admirably despite the change.

“The second half was difficult, they started well,” added Potter.

“It’s very important we defend as a whole team but I thought the back four and goalkeeper defended a lot of balls into the box, and defended them well.

“Our home form is very good, we need to start picking up points away from home.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Football

Kelty Hearts took on Queen of the South at New Central Park.
Kelty Hearts v Queen of the South verdict: Key moments, player ratings and star…
James McPake has been without Paul Allan since the start of August.
James McPake having to 'rein in' Paul Allan with Dunfermline midfielder 'itching' to return
Connor O'Riordan has impressed during his loan spell.
Connor O'Riordan lifts lid on repaying trust shown by Raith Rovers boss and his…
Arbroath hero Bobby Linn takes inspiration from superstar Cristiano Ronaldo (right) when it comes to free-kicks.
Arbroath hero Bobby Linn explains Cristiano Ronaldo inspiration behind stunning Dundee free-kick
Matty Todd celebrates his goal. Photograph: Craig Brown.
Matty Todd hails his 'best 45 minutes of the season' for Dunfermline after rampant…
Dunfermline celebrate Craig Wighton's goal. Photograph: Craig Brown.
Are the Pars showing promotion form? 3 talking points from Alloa v Dunfermline
Raith Rovers goalkeeper Robbie Thomson.
Raith Rovers' Robbie Thomson opens up on 'eye-opening' mental health work with Chris Mitchell…
Arbroath manager Dick Campbell (Image: SNS).
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell hails Bobby Linn 'beauty' as he takes aim at 'stupid'…
McPake doesn't want to rush the player back. Photograph: Craig Brown.
James McPake: Dunfermline fans deserved a performance and they got it
Arbroath celebrate Bobby Linn's equaliser.
Arbroath v Dundee verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Bobby Linn…

Most Read

1
Lynn Anderson is back in Dundee after three weeks in hospital in Turkey.
Dundee mum Lynn Anderson flown from Turkish hospital to Ninewells by air ambulance
2
Niki Caira in her back garden, next to the new build.
Fife mum being sued for £75k over Facebook comments in property row to return…
3
Princess Anne Fife
Princess Anne ‘very impressed’ by Fife fire charity during visit
4
Marc McMahon.
Dozy Dundee driver dodges ban despite nearly falling asleep on Queensferry Crossing
5
Thomas Justice outside the Bush Bar, Dundee.
Bush Bar: First look inside Dundee pub set to reopen next week
3
6
Further work is to be carried out to repair the burst water main.
Dundee householders asked to store water ahead of burst pipe repairs
7
Burger Island owner Raina Miller. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Burntisland burger joint’s hunt for two boys whose mouth-watering order helped transform their business
8
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — Football and bad barbers
9
Children play boules outside a thatched cottage in 'vanished' Muirton of Ardblair.
Ghost Town: The Perthshire village that disappeared off the map
10
Illustration of the Rosyth waterfront as a green freeport. Image: Forth Green Freeport
Potential for 7,000 new jobs in Fife say firms behind freeport bid

More from The Courier

Kelty Hearts took on Queen of the South at New Central Park.
Kelty Hearts v Queen of the South verdict: Key moments, player ratings and star…
An ATM machine.
Police disperse crowds as faulty Dundee cash machine spits out extra money
The A92 is blocked in both directions. Image: Fife Jammer Locations
A92 blocked after two-vehicle crash
King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla wave to the crowd in Dunfermline. Image Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.
King’s coronation on May 6 – with Camilla to be crowned alongside Charles
James McPake has been without Paul Allan since the start of August.
James McPake having to 'rein in' Paul Allan with Dunfermline midfielder 'itching' to return
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — Football and bad barbers
Tele News. Unknown story. Pic shows; a pothole on South Road, Dundee. Tuesday, 16th January, 2018.
Number of potholes in Dundee expected to rise as roads funding cuts loom
Volunteers setting down cakes at Cake Fest 2018. Image: Steve MacDougall.
Cake Fest Perth and Kinross returns with plans to make a giant, fully edible…
To go with story by Julia Bryce. Fireaway Pizza opens in Dunfermline Picture shows; Fireaway Pizza opens in Dunfermline. Fireaway Pizza, Dunfermline. Supplied by Fireaway Pizza Date; Unknown
UK pizza brand Fireaway to open first store in Dunfermline this month
The Fife Whisky Festival team with Luvians and Daftmill distillery representatives and individuals from the charity Age Concern Cupar. Image: Fife Whisky Festival.
Fife Whisky Festival raises more than £4k for local charity - and sells out…

Editor's Picks