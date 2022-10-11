Kelty Hearts v Queen of the South verdict: Key moments, player ratings and star man as Michael Tidser’s goal wins the game

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Kelty Hearts are up to eighth after a 1-0 win over Queen of the South at New Central Park.

Captain Michael Tidser scored the only goal of the game with a low curled effort from outside the box, putting John Potter’s side level with Queens in League 1.

The Maroon Machine have now amassed 10 points – all of them coming at home and all of them coming against full-time or hybrid sides.

A draw with Dunfermline was followed by wins over Falkirk and Airdrie – and now Queen of the South.

Key moments

The first half took a while to come to life with Kelty enjoying some early possession before Queens took control.

The closest they came was through Harry Cochrane’s long-range effort, which flew just over.

Gavin Reilly was sent through on goal and Darren Jamieson rushed to the edge of the box to make a crucial block with his legs.

Alfredo Agyeman was looking a threat on the counter and headed one chance inches over the bar.

Shortly after the Maroon Machine were ahead.

Rangy midfielder Iain Wilson was caught in possession and Nicky Low fed Tidser, who curled in a low finish from just outside the D.

Early second-half pressure saw Lee Connolly fire over when he really should have tested Jamieson.

Reilly also put a desperate effort over the bar after misjudging a knock-down while under pressure from the Kelty defence.

Kelty finished the game the stronger side as Queens failed to capitalise on their pressure.

A late spell of pressure was inevitable and Queens had their chance but lanky substitute Ewan Bange headed wide.

Player ratings

Kelty Hearts (4-3-3): Jamieson 7; Thomson 8, Martin 7 (Logan 7), O’Ware 8, Peggie 7; Lyon 7, Tidser 7 (McNab 7), Low 8 (Barjonas 7); Agyeman 8, Higginbotham 6, Cardle 7. Subs not used: Campbell, Hill, McGill, Cameron, Doherty.

Star man: Alfredo Agyeman

It wasn’t a vintage performance from Kelty but the result was well-deserved and a few players stood out.

Tam O’Ware won everything at the back, while Nicky Low dictated play and Tidser’s bit of quality won the game.

Alfredo Agyeman was a handful throughout – on the counter to release the pressure they were under in the first half.

In the second half he continued this while providing an effective out ball on a number of occasions.

Manager under the microscope

The Kelty boss reshuffled his pack, making five changes from the weekend.

Nathan Austin and Jordan Forster missed out due to injury while Dougie Hill dropped to the bench along with Jamie Barjonas and Scott McGill.

Tam O’Ware, Reis Peggie, Kallum Higginbotham, Joe Cardle and Alfredo Agyeman were the player to come in.

Another player was lost to injury, this time Lewis Martin early in the second half. He was replaced by Cammy Logan, with Jason Thomson going to centre-back.

Potter later brought Jamie Barjonas and Robbie McNab into the midfield which helped Kelty enjoy a decent spell in the second half.

Man in the middle

Iain Sneddon had a few bookings to dish out, but nothing got out of hand and the referee had no game-changing decisions to make.