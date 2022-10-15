Dundee United verdict: Player ratings, key moments and star man as Tony Watt seals share of the spoils against Ross County

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Dundee United verdict: Player ratings, key moments and star man as Tony Watt seals share of the spoils against Ross County

By Alan Temple
October 15 2022, 4.59pm
Watt curls home his third goal in four games. Image: SNS
Watt curls home his third goal in four games. Image: SNS

Tony Watt notched his third goal in four matches as Dundee United extended their unbeaten run to three games with a 1-1 draw against Ross County.

Ross Callachan opened the scoring for the hosts with a sumptuous curling effort from the edge of the box.

However, the Tangerines claimed a richly-merited leveller when the outstanding Glenn Middleton teed up Watt to smash home from close range.

United were left to rue the woodwork when a stunning Dylan Levitt drive rattled the bar as the visitors chased a winner.

Nevertheless, the draw sees United remain above the Highlanders in the fraught fight at the foot of the Premiership.

Key moments

United were the first to threaten following a low key — to be charitable — start to proceedings in Dingwall. Kieran Freeman found Watt with a super delivery and the Scotland international directed his header narrowly over the bar.

The Tangerines then saw howls for handball ignored by referee Craig Napier as Aziz Behich whipped a cross into the box.

Callachan fires home the opener. Image: SNS

However, County found the net with their only shot on target in the first period.

Craig Sibbald attempted to shepherd the ball to safety on the touchline and instead allowed Ben Purrington to pinch possession and cut the ball back to Callachan. The former Hearts midfielder’s finish into the top-corner was unerring.

Middleton and Watt both forced sharp saves from Ross Laidlaw as the visitors sought immediate parity.

Watt passed up a fine opportunity to level after the interval when he met a clever Middleton knock-down inside the penalty area, only to slam his effort wide.

However, Watt would NOT be denied.

Watt celebrates his leveller. Image: SNS

Cometh the hour, cometh a superb run down the left by Middleton and, although he was initially halted by Jack Baldwin, he managed to find the United marksman at the second time of asking — and this time Watt made no mistake from six yards.

United were the width of the cross-bar away from claiming all three points when Dylan Levitt rattled the woodwork with a blockbuster blast from 30 yards.

Star man: Glenn Middleton

Such is the life of a winger, Middleton has enjoyed an up-and-down start to his United career — but his raw talent is undeniable.

And this was arguably his best match in a Tangerine jersey.

Middleton on the surge. Image: SNS

He linked up superbly with Behich, stung the palms of Laidlaw with a decent shot and thoroughly torment Callum Johnson and Baldwin throughout.

His outstanding assist for Watt was the deserved end product for a fine performance.

Player ratings

Dundee United (3-4-3): Eriksson 6; Smith 7, Edwards 6, McMann 6; Freeman 7, Levitt 7, Sibbald 4 (Djoum 45, 5), Behich 7; McGrath 5 (Meekison 45, 6), Watt 7, Middleton 7 (Fletcher 82).

Subs not used: Birighitti, Mulgrew, Niskanen, Pawlett, Anaku, Harkes.

Manager under the microscope

Liam Fox unsurprisingly selected the same starting XI for the third successive fixture, having dispatched Aberdeen and Hibernian in the prior seven days.

That meant Steven Fletcher and Charlie Mulgrew — back from injury — had to be content with a place among the substitutes.

New signing Arnaud Djoum (pictured below) was also on the bench. 

Djoum was straight into the United squad. Image: SNS

Fox was certainly decisive at the interval, hooking Sibbald and Jamie McGrath for Djoum and Archie Meekison in a bid to spark an improvement.

He can take plenty of credit for a dominant second half showing and, indeed, the collection of seven points from a possible nine in the last seven days.

Man in the middle: Craig Napier

Napier waved away two claims for United spot-kicks, firstly when Behich though his delivery had been blocked by an arm in the first period.

Djoum howls for a spot-kick. Image: SNS

Djoum was then adamant that he was impeded as he attempted to meet a Dylan Levitt corner-kick.

On first glance, both would have been harsh — but the latter was certainly in seen them given territory.

