Dundee United verdict: Player ratings, key moments and star man as Tony Watt seals share of the spoils against Ross County

Tony Watt notched his third goal in four matches as Dundee United extended their unbeaten run to three games with a 1-1 draw against Ross County.

Ross Callachan opened the scoring for the hosts with a sumptuous curling effort from the edge of the box.

However, the Tangerines claimed a richly-merited leveller when the outstanding Glenn Middleton teed up Watt to smash home from close range.

United were left to rue the woodwork when a stunning Dylan Levitt drive rattled the bar as the visitors chased a winner.

Nevertheless, the draw sees United remain above the Highlanders in the fraught fight at the foot of the Premiership.

Key moments

United were the first to threaten following a low key — to be charitable — start to proceedings in Dingwall. Kieran Freeman found Watt with a super delivery and the Scotland international directed his header narrowly over the bar.

The Tangerines then saw howls for handball ignored by referee Craig Napier as Aziz Behich whipped a cross into the box.

However, County found the net with their only shot on target in the first period.

Craig Sibbald attempted to shepherd the ball to safety on the touchline and instead allowed Ben Purrington to pinch possession and cut the ball back to Callachan. The former Hearts midfielder’s finish into the top-corner was unerring.

Middleton and Watt both forced sharp saves from Ross Laidlaw as the visitors sought immediate parity.

Watt passed up a fine opportunity to level after the interval when he met a clever Middleton knock-down inside the penalty area, only to slam his effort wide.

However, Watt would NOT be denied.

Cometh the hour, cometh a superb run down the left by Middleton and, although he was initially halted by Jack Baldwin, he managed to find the United marksman at the second time of asking — and this time Watt made no mistake from six yards.

United were the width of the cross-bar away from claiming all three points when Dylan Levitt rattled the woodwork with a blockbuster blast from 30 yards.

Star man: Glenn Middleton

Such is the life of a winger, Middleton has enjoyed an up-and-down start to his United career — but his raw talent is undeniable.

And this was arguably his best match in a Tangerine jersey.

He linked up superbly with Behich, stung the palms of Laidlaw with a decent shot and thoroughly torment Callum Johnson and Baldwin throughout.

His outstanding assist for Watt was the deserved end product for a fine performance.

Player ratings

Dundee United (3-4-3): Eriksson 6; Smith 7, Edwards 6, McMann 6; Freeman 7, Levitt 7, Sibbald 4 (Djoum 45, 5), Behich 7; McGrath 5 (Meekison 45, 6), Watt 7, Middleton 7 (Fletcher 82).

Subs not used: Birighitti, Mulgrew, Niskanen, Pawlett, Anaku, Harkes.

Manager under the microscope

Liam Fox unsurprisingly selected the same starting XI for the third successive fixture, having dispatched Aberdeen and Hibernian in the prior seven days.

That meant Steven Fletcher and Charlie Mulgrew — back from injury — had to be content with a place among the substitutes.

New signing Arnaud Djoum (pictured below) was also on the bench.

Fox was certainly decisive at the interval, hooking Sibbald and Jamie McGrath for Djoum and Archie Meekison in a bid to spark an improvement.

He can take plenty of credit for a dominant second half showing and, indeed, the collection of seven points from a possible nine in the last seven days.

Man in the middle: Craig Napier

Napier waved away two claims for United spot-kicks, firstly when Behich though his delivery had been blocked by an arm in the first period.

Djoum was then adamant that he was impeded as he attempted to meet a Dylan Levitt corner-kick.

On first glance, both would have been harsh — but the latter was certainly in seen them given territory.