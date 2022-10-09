Liam Fox shares Tony Watt praise after Dundee United striker ‘responded well’ to goal threat plea

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee United boss Liam Fox has praised forward Tony Watt for ‘responding’ to his plea for him to be more of a goal threat.

The 28-year-old netted his second goal in as many games for the Tangerines in their 4-0 demolition of Aberdeen on Saturday.

Watt fired home a fierce shot at the near-post to double his side’s lead at the end of the first half.

That takes his tally to three in a United jersey, since joining in January.

Watt ‘responded well’

The former Celtic man previously revealed Fox had told him to be more of a goal threat, after he was dropped to the bench for last week’s defeat to St Johnstone.

Against the Dons, he was handed a starting role and repaid his gaffer.

Watt scored one but also proved to be a menace in the box.

He attempted the most shots against Aberdeen (four) with three of them on target.

Fox was full of praise for his striker.

“First of all, I thought his performance was excellent,” he said.

“He scored last week and this week again.

“It was quite clear from my conversation with Tony what I expected from him.

“So far he has responded really well which is good.”

Pawlett return

Meanwhile, Fox welcomed the return of Peter Pawlett to the team.

The 31-year-old was given a five-minute run out on Saturday evening – and even came close to scoring, with a shot from the edge of the box.

It was the midfielder’s first taste of first team football in eight months following an operation to correct a long-standing Achilles issue.

Fox, who will likely give Pawlett more minutes gradually, was thrilled to see him make a comeback.

“I was delighted to get him back on the pitch,” he said.

“Pete will be a big player going forward so that’s another step for him, which is good news.”