Liam Fox shares Tony Watt praise after Dundee United striker ‘responded well’ to goal threat plea

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Liam Fox shares Tony Watt praise after Dundee United striker ‘responded well’ to goal threat plea

By Scott Lorimer
October 9 2022, 8.55am Updated: October 9 2022, 12.21pm
Tony Watt, right, celebrates grabbing Dundee United's second goal against Aberdeen. Image: SNS
Tony Watt, right, celebrates grabbing Dundee United's second goal against Aberdeen. Image: SNS

Dundee United boss Liam Fox has praised forward Tony Watt for ‘responding’ to his plea for him to be more of a goal threat.

The 28-year-old netted his second goal in as many games for the Tangerines in their 4-0 demolition of Aberdeen on Saturday.

Watt fired home a fierce shot at the near-post to double his side’s lead at the end of the first half.

That takes his tally to three in a United jersey, since joining in January.

Watt ‘responded well’

The former Celtic man previously revealed Fox had told him to be more of a goal threat, after he was dropped to the bench for last week’s defeat to St Johnstone.

Tony Watt fires past Kelle Roos to grab his third Dundee United goal.
Tony Watt fires past Kelle Roos to grab his third Dundee United goal. Image: SNS

Against the Dons, he was handed a starting role and repaid his gaffer.

Watt scored one but also proved to be a menace in the box.

He attempted the most shots against Aberdeen (four) with three of them on target.

Fox was full of praise for his striker.

“First of all, I thought his performance was excellent,” he said.

“He scored last week and this week again.

“It was quite clear from my conversation with Tony what I expected from him.

“So far he has responded really well which is good.”

Pawlett return

Meanwhile, Fox welcomed the return of Peter Pawlett to the team.

The 31-year-old was given a five-minute run out on Saturday evening – and even came close to scoring, with a shot from the edge of the box.

It was the midfielder’s first taste of first team football in eight months following an operation to correct a long-standing Achilles issue.

Peter Pawlett returned to action for Dundee United for the final five minutes.
Peter Pawlett returned to action for Dundee United for the final five minutes. Image: SNS

Fox, who will likely give Pawlett more minutes gradually, was thrilled to see him make a comeback.

“I was delighted to get him back on the pitch,” he said.

“Pete will be a big player going forward so that’s another step for him, which is good news.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Dundee United

United earned their first three points in style. Image: SNS
4 Dundee United talking points as Jamie McGrath and Craig Sibbald star in first…
Gavin Stokes died in a crash in Glasgow on Saturday morning, he's pictured left playing for Scotland in 2007.
Tributes paid to former Dundee United youngster Gavin Stokes after death in car crash
Liam Fox celebrates Dundee United's first win of the season. Image: SNS
Liam Fox celebrates first Dundee United win but reveals 'backwards steps' warning to Tangerines'…
Jamie McGrath makes it 3-0 United. Image: SNS
Dundee United verdict: Player ratings, key moments and star man as the Tangerines thump…
Adam Asghar has taken a new role in England. Image: SNS
Adam Asghar joins English Championship outfit following Dundee United exit
Freeman is determined to give United fans something to smile about. Image: SNS
Kieran Freeman reveals talks with disgruntled Dundee United fans: 'They have been watching below-par…
Dens Park and Tannadice. Image: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.
JIM SPENCE: Dundee and Dundee United fans are being seriously short-changed
2
Pawlett is all smiles ahead of his return. Image: SNS
Peter Pawlett on course for major recovery milestone — but key Dundee United duo…
To go with story by Graeme Strachan. John Holt legend Picture shows; John Holt book and image. Dundee. Supplied by Steve Finan Date; Unknown
Dundee United legend John Holt celebrated in new book
Steven Fletcher reacts as Dundee United fall 2-0 behind at home to St Johnstone. (Image: SNS)
PODCAST: Dundee United are out of excuses

Most Read

1
Gavin Stokes died in a crash in Glasgow on Saturday morning, he's pictured left playing for Scotland in 2007.
Tributes paid to former Dundee United youngster Gavin Stokes after death in car crash
2
Dundee's John Duncan (left) goes for goal against Greenock Morton at Dens Park.
Dundee League Cup winner and Hall of Fame striker John Duncan dies at 73…
3
Thomas Justice outside the Bush Bar, Dundee.
Bush Bar: First look inside Dundee pub set to reopen next week
2
4
Mariah Johnstone was reported missing from Aberdeen but is known to visit Dundee and Arbroath.
Missing girl, 14, known to visit Dundee and Arbroath
5
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Drink driver Picture shows; Hugh Stewart. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by Crime and Courts Team Date; 07/10/2022
Farmer found slumped unconscious after drink-drive smash in Perthshire
6
The scaffolding has been up since September 2021. Image: Emma Duncan/DCT Media
Dundee shop owners fear another ‘hidden Christmas’ as scaffolding remains up after over a…
7
The High Court in Edinburgh
Serial Fife rapist confessed crimes to police, high court hears
8
Police are continuing to appeal for information following the Dronley Woods assault. Picture: Shutterstock
Missing Kirkcaldy man ‘not suitably dressed for weather’ found safe and well
9
The Courier/Evening Tele, CR0038835, News, Matteo Bell story, Dundee Contemporary Arts (DCA) is thrilled to welcome actor Brian Cox to its Cinema for a very special weekend of discussion and films, as part of its Homecoming: Brian Cox on Screen season. Picture shows; Brian Cox at the DCA. Saturday 8th October, 2022. Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
Brian Cox: Dundee star hints at possible return to Tayside during DCA visit
10
To go with story by Matteo Bell. The A90 southbound has been closed at Tealing following a collision Picture shows; The A90 near Tealing. A90, Angus. Supplied by Google Street View Date; 08/10/2022
A90 southbound reopened at Tealing following police vehicle crash

More from The Courier

Rab reckons he wants to be reincarnated as a seagull on a rock.
RAB MCNEIL: In the next life I may be a seagull on a rock
HMS Prince of Wales, pictured sailing from Rosyth Dockyard for the very first time. Image: Ministry of Defence.
All you need to know as stricken £3bn warship heads back to Fife for…
Dundee's Jordan McGhee holds off two Arbroath opponents (Image: SNS)
5 talking points from Dundee's draw at Arbroath as Dark Blues give up early…
Dunfermline celebrate Craig Wighton's goal. Photograph: Craig Brown.
Are the Pars showing promotion form? 3 talking points from Alloa v Dunfermline
Gavin Stokes died in a crash in Glasgow on Saturday morning, he's pictured left playing for Scotland in 2007.
Tributes paid to former Dundee United youngster Gavin Stokes after death in car crash
Max Kucheriavyi and Drey Wright. Images: SNS.
3 St Johnstone v Celtic talking points as Max Kucheriavyi justifies Callum Davidson's faith…
Raith Rovers goalkeeper Robbie Thomson.
Raith Rovers' Robbie Thomson opens up on 'eye-opening' mental health work with Chris Mitchell…
Post Thumbnail
GINGER GAIRDNER: Now is the time to plan
Wales 18 Scotland 15: All-too-familiar heartbreak for Scots in World Cup return
Aydya Group founder Yusuf Okhai. Image: Aydya Group
Dundee entrepreneur devastated by £5m legal battle says he is spurred by failure

Editor's Picks