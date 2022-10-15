Dundee United boss hails Carljohan Eriksson’s ‘mental toughness’ after form upturn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Dundee United boss hails Carljohan Eriksson’s ‘mental toughness’ after form upturn

By Neil Robertson
October 15 2022, 7.00am
All smiles: Carljohan Eriksson has stepped up in recent weeks for Dundee United
All smiles: Carljohan Eriksson has stepped up in recent weeks for Dundee United

Liam Fox has praised keeper Carljohan Eriksson for showing the mental toughness to bounce back strongly after a disappointing start to the season.

‘Saku” was in inspirational man-of-the-match form for Dundee United between the sticks against Hibs on Tuesday night, producing a string of saves to deny the capital club.

The Finnish goalie’s reward was three points and his second clean sheet in a row after the 4-0 win over Aberdeen on Saturday.

It is a big turnaround in fortunes for the 27-year-old who let in 12 goals against St Mirren and Celtic in his first two games this season.

And Tannadice head coach Fox is delighted for Eriksson.

The 38-year-old said: “For a number of weeks, Saku has been improving and making contributions in every game.

“Obviously against Hibs he made a number of saves.

“Saku has shown a lot of mental toughness to come back from the first couple of games but you have to have that resilience to play at this level.

“That’s something you build up over time as a player, making mistakes earlier in your career and learning how to deal with it.

“Saku had a few poor results – but it’s about how you react to that.”

However, after setting such a high standard against Hibs, Fox is now looking for Eriksson to maintain that form.

Carljohan Eriksson turned in a terrific performance for Dundee United against Aberdeen. Image: SNS

Fox added: “I am pleased for Saku, how he’s performing and now he’s having big moments in games.

“It’s been tough for him, he’s had to wait and work hard.

“It hasn’t been easy for him but in life, things that are worth having aren’t easy to get.

“So he’s got to keep that standard up.

“And I have to say as well, we are very big on the team aspect and Saku has Mark Birighitti and Jack Newman both supporting him.

“They are pushing him so while being a keeper is more of an individual thing than other positions, he does have people around him helping him along, working with him and keeping him on his toes.

“That’s important because you need that, he knows he has to perform on a daily basis and that shows on a Saturday.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Dundee United

Caretaker manager for Dundee United Liam Fox
Liam Fox reveals huge double fitness boost for Dundee United ahead of Ross County…
Djoum could face Ross County. Image: SNS
Dundee United sign ex-Hearts ace Arnaud Djoum on two-year contract
Scottish referees are about to receive help from VAR
JIM SPENCE: VAR is speeding towards Scottish football - and fans better buckle up…
McGinn, left, and Sneijder. Image: SNS/DCT
John McGinn wanted to join Dundee United but Tangerines signed Rodney Sneijder instead
Sibbald has shone in successive United wins. Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Craig Sibbald opens up on being sidelined at Dundee United and Liam Fox…
2
The away section on Tuesday night. Image: SNS
Dundee United and Hibs 'unequivocally accept' abuse came from Tannadice away end - and…
Eriksson was superb against Hibs. Image: SNS
What is behind Carljohan Eriksson's Dundee United improvement?
Liam Fox
Liam Fox lists key qualities that inspired gutsy Dundee United win over Hibs
Behich was the match-winner. Image: SNS
4 Dundee United talking points as Aziz Behich downs Hibs to lift Tangerines off…
A delighted Pawlett. Image: SNS
Dundee United star Peter Pawlett opens up on injury hell, 'harsh words' and Hibs…

Most Read

1
The M&S Foodhall at Gallagher Retail Park in Dundee
Dundee Marks and Spencer attempted murder accused in court
2
Dundee new activity centre
Bowling alley in former Toys R Us at Dundee Kingsway gets green light
3
McGinn, left, and Sneijder. Image: SNS/DCT
John McGinn wanted to join Dundee United but Tangerines signed Rodney Sneijder instead
4
Damage done to the Caird Park course in Dundee.
Dundee golf course ‘decimated’ in worst theft and vandalism seen in decades
2
5
Jeremy Hunt: New Tory chancellor who had ‘two very happy years’ in Fife
6
Alistair McCready was sentenced to a year in jail.
Jail for Dundee events firm boss who molested girl, 12, at Perthshire caravan park
7
Kieran Hughes.
Dundee man locked up after devastating £10,000 raid on Broughty Ferry barber
8
The Invergowrie footbridge, built in 1847, will be demolished and rebuilt under east coast electrification plans
7 years of disruption ahead as Network Rail electrifies line through Perth, Dundee and…
9
Three views of the train passing through Arbroath
Why a ‘Flying Banana’ train was shooting blue laser beams in Arbroath
10
Police carried out a missing person search.
Missing Glenrothes pensioner traced safe and well

More from The Courier

Liam Gordon.
Liam Gordon says trademark St Johnstone spirit is BACK - thanks to inspired veteran…
Joe Grayson
Dundee midfielder Joe Grayson: I've been disappointed in myself
Bad weather on a smack. Image: Birlinn
The Salt Roads: How did salt fish from Shetland become one of the staple…
Nature Watch: Reflections on the beauty of nature at Loch of Kinnordy
Post Thumbnail
No one ever said 'A video of an angry-looking cat is mightier than the…
The pan seared seabass from The Shackleton Restaurant at 172 the Caird in Dundee.
Restaurant review: Sail back in time with Sir Ernest Shackleton's crew at The Caird…
christmas dinner
7 Dundee restaurants serving up a festive lunch or dinner this Christmas Day
NHS Tayside want to clear the Brechin Infirmary site for housing. Image: Paul Reid
Brechin Infirmary radiation risk dismissed as health chiefs await demolition decision
The X7 is used by communities along the coast from Dundee to Aberdeen. Image: Heather Fowlie / DC Thomson.
Stranded commuters hit out at Stagecoach's repeated X7 cancellations
Undated film still from Blonde. Pictured: Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe. PA Feature SHOWBIZ Film Reviews. Picture credit should read: PA Photo/Netflix/Matt Kennedy. All Rights Reserved. WARNING: This picture must only be used to accompany PA Feature SHOWBIZ Film Reviews.
TV review: Blonde is a disturbing look at star being eaten alive by her…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented