Dundee midfielder Joe Grayson: I’ve been disappointed in myself

By George Cran
October 15 2022, 7.00am
Joe Grayson
Dundee midfielder Joe Grayson (Image: Shutterstock)

Midfielder Joe Grayson admits he’s been “disappointed” in his performances since arriving at Dens Park in August.

The defensive midfielder impressed on debut against Arbroath at the start of the season, playing a key role in a 4-2 victory.

But he admits he’s fallen short of that standard since, though he has picked up a goal in the last home match against Inverness and a couple of assists in recent weeks.

In a very honest personal assessment, Grayson is not happy with his recent form and insists there is far more to come.

“To be honest, I have been disappointed in myself,” he said.

Joe Grayson celebrates with Lyall Cameron after setting up the youngster at Hamilton (Image: David Young/Shutterstock).

“First game I did well and then I have been a little bit hit and miss.

“I know there is more to come.

“I know that and the gaffer knows that but, hopefully, I can do it in the coming games.

“It is just about gaining confidence the more I play.

“Playing at such a big club as well, there is pressure on us to win games.

“It is how you deal with that and stand up to that.

“When things are going against us there is probably more pressure but the flip side is that if we start to win games, the support is unbelievable.”

‘Miles more to come’

If Grayson plays in today’s home clash with Ayr United that will be his ninth appearance since signing on loan.

After playing much of his career in U/23 football for Blackburn and then a season in League Two with Barrow, the 23-year-old admits the Scottish Championship has been a learning curve.

He said: “It has been tough. No disrespect but I think everybody ups their game against Dundee.

“They are not giving us time on the ball, they are really putting pressure on us but we have to deal with that.

Grayson finds the net against Inverness (Image: David Young/Shutterstock).

“When you see the amount of fans we took to Arbroath last weekend, we really have to be putting on a show for them and winning those sorts of games.

“The second goal is so important but we are taking the lead in matches and unfortunately we are throwing those games away.

“If we can get that second goal, confidence will come out and we can kick on from there.

“I don’t think we’re a million miles off it. We just need to get those breaks in front of goal.

“There is miles more to come from every single one of us.”

‘Loved every minute’

Despite not being entirely happy with his performances so far in a dark blue shirt, Grayson has been enjoying his new life in Tayside.

“I have loved every minute of it,” he added.

“I had never been up here before but where I am living, everything about it, the places around Dundee, the lads doing things on days off, it’s all great.

“When my family come up, they love it so it has been really good.

“I also play golf so I have had a couple of games with the lads and I have been over to St Andrews to watch when tournaments are on.

“So I can’t speak highly enough of living here.”

