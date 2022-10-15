Liam Gordon says trademark St Johnstone spirit is BACK – thanks to inspired veteran signings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Liam Gordon says trademark St Johnstone spirit is BACK – thanks to inspired veteran signings

By Fraser Mackie
October 15 2022, 7.15am
Liam Gordon.
St Johnstone skipper Liam Gordon.

Liam Gordon has revealed how an injection of veteran experience into St Johnstone’s dressing room has set the tone for a successful season.

Callum Davidson, whose side face Livingston today, targeted tried and trusted Premiership players in his summer signing spree.

Andy Considine, Ryan McGowan, Graham Carey, Jamie Murphy and Nicky Clark were key recruits in the rebuild.

Gordon, 26, admits he’s one of many players positively influenced by the older heads.

The captain reckons that’s helped stir the famed McDiarmid Park changing room spirit again – a throwback to his early days at the club.

Saints regularly punched above their weight in the top flight with a squad including current No 2 Steven MacLean.

Steven MacLean.
Steven MacLean led from the front as a St Johnstone player

Gordon explained: “The ability is there for everyone to see in this squad, but it’s away from that – it’s the changing room we’ve reconstructed.

“The manager brought in the right characters. When I first came into the first team you’d big figures, loads of experience, proper men.

“Macca, Steven Anderson, Frazer Wright, Chris Millar, Liam Craig, Brian Easton. Even Alan Mannus who didn’t speak a lot but, when he did, you listened.

“Right now we’ve people who’ve played in World Cups, others who’ve played 500 games.

“Younger ones are taking it all in, learning all the time. Andy Considine plays my position and he’s teaching me that I should be doing more.

“The minimum is doing what he’s doing. Then I have to do more on top of that.

“That’s filtered through the club, rubbed off on everyone. There was a bit of negativity about people’s ages in the summer but it’s just a number.

“Jamie Murphy is moving better than most 24-year-olds, showing he’s still got those snake hips.

Summer St Johnstone recruit Jamie Murphy has impressed captain Liam Gordon

“Ryan McGowan has played centre half and now midfield – you see how fit he is, getting about the pitch.

“People want younger players signed because they want to see them sold on. But we brought experience and they’re producing the goods.”

With the benefit of hindsight, Gordon sees how Saints were acutely affected by the Covid-impacted seasons.

As last year’s winter shutdown was brought forward amid a coronavirus-hit festive spell, St Johnstone were in a form slump and bottom of the table.

They recovered to escape via the play-offs and Gordon is grateful for some normality returning.

The Perth club’s best top flight campaigns were built on strong dressing rooms rather than star names and that feeling is back.

‘Strong chemistry’

Gordon said: “I felt, during Covid, things drifted a bit. A lot of the things we did really well got lost.

“We were split over three dressing-rooms and going to games in two, three buses so it was difficult for people to integrate.

“We’d young players on loan and players brought in never really got a chance to settle in the way they would have before.

“We have that back now. I feel the difference. The personalities the manager signed have made that easy.

“We’re in a much better place compared to this time last season. There’s a strong chemistry you can see transferring onto the pitch.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from St Johnstone FC

Scottish referees are about to receive help from VAR
JIM SPENCE: VAR is speeding towards Scottish football - and fans better buckle up…
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson.
Callum Davidson makes 'extremely tight' end of season prediction as St Johnstone gear up…
Willie Collum is looking forward to the introduction of VAR when Hibs and St Johnstone clash on October 21. Image: SNS
Willie Collum: Referees are sick of hitting the headlines - VAR is our rewind…
Callum Davidson.
St Johnstone boss expects VAR to help referees get big calls right IMMEDIATELY -…
St Johnstone's Melker Hallberg and Hibs' Marijan Cabraja tussle for possession the last time the teams met. Image: SNS
St Johnstone to take part in first Scottish VAR match
Cove Rangers' loan star Charlie Gilmour challenges Dundee's Zak Rudden. Image: SNS
St Johnstone star Charlie Gilmour rediscovering love for football after Cove Rangers loan switch
Max Kucheriavyi.
St Johnstone boss confident there's even better to come from Ukrainian starlet Max Kucheriavyi
Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone in line for pre-World Cup fitness boost, reveals Callum Davidson
PERTH, SCOTLAND - FEBRUARY 19: A General Stadium View during a cinch Premiership match between St Johnstone and Hearts at McDiarmid Park, on February 19, 2022, in Perth, Scotland. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)
St Johnstone probe claims Celtic fans aimed abuse at teenage staff
Alex Mitchell has been magnificent for St Johnstone, says Remi Matthews. Images: SNS.
Keeping on-loan Millwall defender Alex Mitchell at St Johnstone beyond January would be 'massive'…

Most Read

1
The M&S Foodhall at Gallagher Retail Park in Dundee
Dundee Marks and Spencer attempted murder accused in court
2
Dundee new activity centre
Bowling alley in former Toys R Us at Dundee Kingsway gets green light
3
McGinn, left, and Sneijder. Image: SNS/DCT
John McGinn wanted to join Dundee United but Tangerines signed Rodney Sneijder instead
4
Damage done to the Caird Park course in Dundee.
Dundee golf course ‘decimated’ in worst theft and vandalism seen in decades
2
5
Jeremy Hunt: New Tory chancellor who had ‘two very happy years’ in Fife
6
Alistair McCready was sentenced to a year in jail.
Jail for Dundee events firm boss who molested girl, 12, at Perthshire caravan park
7
Kieran Hughes.
Dundee man locked up after devastating £10,000 raid on Broughty Ferry barber
8
The Invergowrie footbridge, built in 1847, will be demolished and rebuilt under east coast electrification plans
7 years of disruption ahead as Network Rail electrifies line through Perth, Dundee and…
9
Three views of the train passing through Arbroath
Why a ‘Flying Banana’ train was shooting blue laser beams in Arbroath
10
Police carried out a missing person search.
Missing Glenrothes pensioner traced safe and well

More from The Courier

Joe Grayson
Dundee midfielder Joe Grayson: I've been disappointed in myself
All smiles: Carljohan Eriksson has stepped up in recent weeks for Dundee United
Dundee United boss hails Carljohan Eriksson's 'mental toughness' after form upturn
Bad weather on a smack. Image: Birlinn
The Salt Roads: How did salt fish from Shetland become one of the staple…
Nature Watch: Reflections on the beauty of nature at Loch of Kinnordy
Post Thumbnail
No one ever said 'A video of an angry-looking cat is mightier than the…
The pan seared seabass from The Shackleton Restaurant at 172 the Caird in Dundee.
Restaurant review: Sail back in time with Sir Ernest Shackleton's crew at The Caird…
christmas dinner
7 Dundee restaurants serving up a festive lunch or dinner this Christmas Day
NHS Tayside want to clear the Brechin Infirmary site for housing. Image: Paul Reid
Brechin Infirmary radiation risk dismissed as health chiefs await demolition decision
The X7 is used by communities along the coast from Dundee to Aberdeen. Image: Heather Fowlie / DC Thomson.
Stranded commuters hit out at Stagecoach's repeated X7 cancellations
Undated film still from Blonde. Pictured: Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe. PA Feature SHOWBIZ Film Reviews. Picture credit should read: PA Photo/Netflix/Matt Kennedy. All Rights Reserved. WARNING: This picture must only be used to accompany PA Feature SHOWBIZ Film Reviews.
TV review: Blonde is a disturbing look at star being eaten alive by her…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented