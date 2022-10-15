Liam Gordon says trademark St Johnstone spirit is BACK – thanks to inspired veteran signings

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Liam Gordon has revealed how an injection of veteran experience into St Johnstone’s dressing room has set the tone for a successful season.

Callum Davidson, whose side face Livingston today, targeted tried and trusted Premiership players in his summer signing spree.

Andy Considine, Ryan McGowan, Graham Carey, Jamie Murphy and Nicky Clark were key recruits in the rebuild.

Gordon, 26, admits he’s one of many players positively influenced by the older heads.

The captain reckons that’s helped stir the famed McDiarmid Park changing room spirit again – a throwback to his early days at the club.

Saints regularly punched above their weight in the top flight with a squad including current No 2 Steven MacLean.

Gordon explained: “The ability is there for everyone to see in this squad, but it’s away from that – it’s the changing room we’ve reconstructed.

“The manager brought in the right characters. When I first came into the first team you’d big figures, loads of experience, proper men.

“Macca, Steven Anderson, Frazer Wright, Chris Millar, Liam Craig, Brian Easton. Even Alan Mannus who didn’t speak a lot but, when he did, you listened.

“Right now we’ve people who’ve played in World Cups, others who’ve played 500 games.

“Younger ones are taking it all in, learning all the time. Andy Considine plays my position and he’s teaching me that I should be doing more.

“The minimum is doing what he’s doing. Then I have to do more on top of that.

“That’s filtered through the club, rubbed off on everyone. There was a bit of negativity about people’s ages in the summer but it’s just a number.

“Jamie Murphy is moving better than most 24-year-olds, showing he’s still got those snake hips.

“Ryan McGowan has played centre half and now midfield – you see how fit he is, getting about the pitch.

“People want younger players signed because they want to see them sold on. But we brought experience and they’re producing the goods.”

With the benefit of hindsight, Gordon sees how Saints were acutely affected by the Covid-impacted seasons.

As last year’s winter shutdown was brought forward amid a coronavirus-hit festive spell, St Johnstone were in a form slump and bottom of the table.

They recovered to escape via the play-offs and Gordon is grateful for some normality returning.

The Perth club’s best top flight campaigns were built on strong dressing rooms rather than star names and that feeling is back.

‘Strong chemistry’

Gordon said: “I felt, during Covid, things drifted a bit. A lot of the things we did really well got lost.

“We were split over three dressing-rooms and going to games in two, three buses so it was difficult for people to integrate.

“We’d young players on loan and players brought in never really got a chance to settle in the way they would have before.

“We have that back now. I feel the difference. The personalities the manager signed have made that easy.

“We’re in a much better place compared to this time last season. There’s a strong chemistry you can see transferring onto the pitch.”