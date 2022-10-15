Amazing waterfront house has Dysart’s best views and stunning extension

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Amazing waterfront house has Dysart’s best views and stunning extension

By Jack McKeown
October 15 2022, 7.38am
Giffen Park has amazing views. Image: Susan Morton.
Giffen Park has amazing views. Image: Susan Morton.

Giffen Park occupies one of Dysart’s most wonderful locations. The traditional stone house sits above the water’s edge and looks directly out across the Forth Estuary to the Lothian coastline.

The Fife Coastal Path passes directly in front of the house and beyond that is the beach.

For the last 18 years Giffen Park has been home to Corin and Oonagh Williamson. However it’s been in the family for much longer than that, having previously been Oonagh’s childhood home.

“My parents bought it and I grew up here,” she says. “It’s been in the family for as long as I’ve been alive – 55 years.”

House with history

Further back in time it was once a local banker’s home. Peel away some of the plasterboard and you’ll find the old hatches customers used to pass money through.

Giffen Park is reached by a short lane that offshoots Dysart’s main waterfront road. The town’s High Street is less than a one minute walk away.

Giffen Park is a handsome stone house. Image: Susan Morton.

Corin says: “We really like that you can walk to the shops in no time. Dysart High Street is just a few steps away and you can easily walk to Kirkcaldy Town Centre as well. Yet when you get back to the house it’s incredibly private with no near neighbours. I’m a big music fan and I can turn my speakers up as loud as I like with no one complaining…except for Oonagh sometimes.”

Location and views

The handsome Victorian villa sits in an elevated location looking down on the coastal path and beach. It has been added to over the years with a striking kitchen and sunroom extension.

Sun lounge. Image: Susan Morton.

Original solid timber doors open into a tiled vestibule. However the formal front door is hardly ever used by the couple. The glazed door into the kitchen is used as the main entrance into the home.

It provides a stunning first impression. The beautiful semi-open plan kitchen/dining/sun lounge has a partly vaulted ceiling with skylight windows. There’s timber flooring and a smart modern kitchen. Best of all, however, is the huge bank of windows giving uninterrupted views across the sea to Edinburgh and beyond.

The modern kitchen. Image: Susan Morton.

“Even after half a century here I’ve still never got tired of the views,” Oonagh continues. “You can look across to Edinburgh and at New Year and festival time you can watch the fireworks. On a clear day you can even see a wind farm that’s in the Borders.

“I love looking out in all weather conditions. It lovely on a summer’s day and atmospheric on a gloomy rainy day. We don’t get snow very often but it’s beautiful here during a snowstorm.”

Wood burning stove

Adjacent to the sun lounge is the living room that also has phenomenal views. A wood burning stove blasts out heat in the colder months. There are also high end speakers and a turntable for Corin to indulge his passion for music.

The living room. Image: Susan Morton.

The kitchen, sun lounge and living room are all semi-open plan to one another. Two sets of concertina doors allow them to be closed off into individual rooms. “We usually leave everything open now,” Colin says. “But when the kids were younger it was great to be able to close the door on them and get some peace.”

The spacious dining room. Image: Susan Morton.

Across the hallway is the dining room which has plenty of space to host large gatherings and excellent sea views.

At the back of the house and facing over a rear courtyard is a cosy snug. This is currently set up as Corin’s cinema room, with a projector and surround sound system.

The cinema room. Image: Susan Morton.

The couple converted the garage into a spacious home office that has a door to the garden. A utility room and shower room complete the ground floor accommodation.

Master bedroom. Image: Susan Morton.

A handsome original staircase has a beautiful stained glass window at its halfway point. Upstairs are four large double bedrooms and a family bathroom. The two front facing bedrooms have breath-taking sea views, as does the upstairs hallway thanks to a large picture window.

Amazing gardens

Giffen Park’s gardens are another superb feature. Gently sloping, they face south and capture both the views and the sunshine.

At the uppermost point is a large area of decking with glass balustrades. “This is my favourite spot to sit and enjoy a glass of wine on a summer evening,” Oonagh explains.

The decking has fantastic views. Image: Susan Morton.

Meanwhile, a stone outbuilding that was originally a horse shed has been converted into a very special home office. Patio doors take full advantage of the views. Thick sheets of Kingspan in the walls mean it’s an easy room to keep warm.

A stone horse shed has been transformed into a home office. Image: Susan Morton.

“This is the most well insulated room we have,” Corin smiles. “It’s always warm and cosy. Oonagh uses it as her office and when our children lived here it was their favourite place to hang out with their friends – where we couldn’t see them.”

Planning permission

All told the garden extends to two-thirds of an acre. Oonagh’s father is a retired architect and there is lapsed planning permission for two houses in the grounds.

Giffen Park has a fantastic location. Image: Susan Morton.

“One was where the driveway is and the other would be behind the house,” Corin explains. “I wouldn’t personally go for one at the front of the house as it would feel a bit intrusive. There’s loads of space out the back that we never use though so that would be a perfect place to build.”

With their three children all grown up, Giffen Park is too big for Corin, 51, and Oonagh, 55. They’re planning to move to Loughborough Road in Kirkcaldy, into a former library that has been turned into luxury flats.

“We used to live on the same street many years ago when we were first married so it feels like going back to our roots,” Corin says.

For Oonagh, selling Giffen Park is more of a wrench as it will sever a strong connection with her past.

“I have a 55-year history with this house,” she says. “My childhood was spent here and we raised our own children here.

“I know selling it is the right thing to do but it’s going to be a sad day when we leave the house for the last time.”

 

Giffen Park in Dysart is on sale with Morton Napier for offers over £530,000.





