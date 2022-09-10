Steven MacLean was Stevie May’s best strike partner and St Johnstone hit man can understand Nicky Clark/’Macca’ comparison

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Steven MacLean was Stevie May’s best strike partner and St Johnstone hit man can understand Nicky Clark/’Macca’ comparison

By Eric Nicolson
September 10 2022, 6.00am
Stevie May can understand comparisons between Steven MacLean and Nicky Clark.


The partnership Stevie May formed with Steven MacLean has been the best-fitting and, by some distance, the most celebrated one of the St Johnstone forward’s career.

Some would say it was the most significant in the history of the Perth club.

The three-time cup winner has seen early signs that he and Nicky Clark could strike-up another hand-in-glove McDiarmid Park double act.

May provided the headed assist for the recent recruit’s debut goal against St Mirren last weekend and the footballing styles of the two experienced forwards seemed to complement each other very well in general.

If that’s what they can showcase after a couple of training sessions, the possibilities of even better to come should whet the appetite of Saints fans.

On the Clark-MacLean comparison, May said: “You could definitely say that in terms of his hold-up play.

“He won a few headers and brought others into the game.

“It won’t just be me – or whoever plays up front – who will benefit from that. It will be the midfielders as well.”

May has scored goals as a lone striker down the years but he’s been at his best as one half of an attacking two.

“Although we didn’t actually play as many games together as people might think (it was only 21), Macca would be the one at the top of the list,” he said.

“That one season together, it wasn’t just the work he did for myself and the team it was the talking and the help he gave me.

“It certainly worked well.

“Hopefully this one will be something similar.

“At Hamilton it was Louis Longridge or big John McShane.

“Alloa would have been Kev Cawley – he was a good partner. A hard worker who was really busy and dragged markers away.

“Atdhe Nuhiu at Sheffield Wednesday was about 6ft8 but he was more about step-overs than being a target man.

“Macca is definitely the one who stands out as the one who was the best fit for a partner for me.”

Poacher’s instinct

May added: “If you get in the team you want to make sure you stay there.

“I enjoyed having a link-man up with me. We combined well.

“Nicky’s poacher’s instinct helped get us the opening goal.

“When you’ve got someone up with you, you do get more options.

“You can drag defenders about the pitch.

“Hopefully this is the start of a good partnership.”

In good times or bad, May’s work-rate is always beyond reproach.

It’s something Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes will remember well, as the academy product used to leave first team stars trailing in bleep tests when he was boss at McDiarmid over a decade ago.

“We used to do it out on the main pitch,” May recalled.

“There weren’t many who could beat me!

“I used to get stick off the older boys. They didn’t like it!

“It was always the goalies dropping out first. I can remember Euan McLean standing there shaking his head at me!

“Back then I just wanted to work as hard as I could to get a chance.

“I’d probably have been better at bleep tests then than I am now.

“They’ve kind of gone out of football a bit. It’s more about sprints and acceleration than non-stop running.

“I can’t actually remember the last one I did.

“Showing a manager that you’re going to give absolutely everything definitely would have helped me catch the eye of the manager at the time (McInnes).

“It’s something that has stayed with me. Hard work is a given.”

