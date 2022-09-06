St Johnstone dream debuts: 5 strikers who started like Nicky Clark, including one who scored a hat-trick against 8-man opposition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone dream debuts: 5 strikers who started like Nicky Clark, including one who scored a hat-trick against 8-man opposition

By Eric Nicolson
September 6 2022, 12.00pm
Steven Milne and Stevie May both scored on their St Johnstone debut.
Steven Milne and Stevie May both scored on their St Johnstone debut.

The list of St Johnstone strikers who haven’t scored on their debut is a long and illustrious one.

John Brogan, Ally McCoist, Roddy Grant, Paul Wright, George O’Boyle, Peter MacDonald, Steven MacLean, Fran Sandaza and plenty of others took more than one game before they got off the mark in blue and white.

Few, if any, have scored a more important Saints debut goal than Nicky Clark.

And Courier Sport dives into the history books to find five former Perth centre-forwards whose first-game footsteps he has followed.

Willie Brown – October 5, 1985

It doesn’t get much better than a hat-trick on your debut.

Saints were in the bottom division of the Scottish football pyramid, having been relegated the season before.

That only 798 people turned up at Muirton Park to watch Ian Gibson’s team secure their second home league win of the season tells you everything about the club’s plight at that time.

At least they were treated to an ‘I was there’ occasion, though.

A 7-1 victory, with their opponents, Albion Rovers, reduced to eight men by the end isn’t an afternoon to be forgotten.

Brown, a Dundonian recommended to Gibson by Paul Sturrock, had his football roots in the amateur game but he scored plenty of goals for Saints before the club bounce-back began with Willie Watters (another man to score on his debut) and Stevie Maskrey in attack.

The hat-trick understandably grabbed the headlines but another new boy, Steve Evans, also got off the mark that day.

Graeme Jones – November 21, 1999

Nicky Clark’s dad, Sandy, spent £100,000 bringing Jones to McDiarmid Park from Wigan Athletic.

He was plagued by knee injuries in his three seasons in Perth and it was a classic football story of what might have been because the powerful number nine, currently on Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United backroom staff, hit the ground running with Saints.

Not only did he score an equaliser against Aberdeen on debut, he followed it up with a winner at Easter Road three days later.

Steven Milne – July 30, 2005

Milne’s numbers for Saints probably don’t get talked about as much as they should.

In clocking up over 100 appearances he averaged nearly a goal every second game.

The former Dundee man scored a priceless one at Dens under Derek McInnes and then two the week after to help clinch promotion.

All that on top of the famous cup double at Ibrox.

And his start was one of the most impressive there’s been for a Saints striker.

Milne scored in a 2-0 season-opener against Alloa and then followed it up with three in the next two fixtures.

Stevie May – May 11, 2009

With the 2008-09 First Division title secured, Milne and a few other senior pros were rested for the final day trip to face Airdrie.

There were plenty of youngsters in the squad.

Zander Clark was on the bench, while Steven Doris, Johnny Lindsay and Stephen Reynolds all started.

Reynolds was the Saints academy poster boy, having attracted the attention of scouts on the back of his goalscoring record in development football.

But May was the one who took his opportunity, coming on as an 82nd minute substitute and scoring four minutes later.

Three cups later, he hasn’t had a bad Perth career.

Kenny Deuchar – August 1, 2009

Deuchar was a big hit in a short loan spell with Saints in 2007, scoring eight goals in 14 games, one of those in the Challenge Cup final victory over Dunfermline at Dens Park.

McInnes, previously a team-mate, signed him on a permanent deal in the summer of 2009 and his second debut was a memorable one – grabbing a double in a 5-0 League Cup defeat of Stenhousemuir.

Deuchar ended the season with eight goals to his name.

