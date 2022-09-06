EXCLUSIVE: Ross Graham adamant Dundee United dip is no Dunfermline deja vu

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ross Graham could be forgiven for feeling a sense of deja vu following Dundee United’s stuttering start to the season.

The Scotland under-21 international endured a miserable loan stint with Dunfermline last term, playing a part in a 12-game winless streak that ultimately cost Peter Grant his job.

Despite Graham slipping out of the Pars’ starting line-up long before the Fifers’ form hit its nadir, he can well recall the troubles and travails of that period.

Dunfermline ultimately crashed to relegation from the Championship.

By that point, Graham had already returned to Tannadice and illustrated his undoubted promise by cementing his place in the United starting line-up.

And he is confident the Tangerines will NOT suffer the same malaise that afflicted the Pars.

“I had a tough experience at Dunfermline last season when things weren’t going well,” Graham told Courier Sport.

“I know what it’s like to be down scrapping at the bottom — and you don’t want to stay there too long.

“You need to get out of the rut as quickly as possible, and I believe we are coming out of it now and hopefully onto some good things in the coming weeks.

“We needed to nip it in the bud early and I think the last couple of performances and results have done that.

“Hopefully, we are on an upward curve.”

Fight for the right

United illustrated a much-needed stoic streak in Saturday’s 0-0 draw against Motherwell, with the back-three of Graham, Ryan Edwards and Charlie Mulgrew defending with their lives against the dominant Steelmen.

As an attacking force, United were exceedingly limited but, having conceded 18 goals in their previous five league matches, a clean sheet is not to be undervalued.

“We know the last few weeks haven’t been good enough defensively,” continued Graham.”Over the last couple of games — especially against Motherwell — we’ve proved that we are still capable of holding out.

“If the defence is doing our job right, then it gives the team a platform.

“After the last few bad results, we just had to get back to basics. It was about producing good performances and good fight. I feel like the guys have done that.”

Send the fans home happy

That stalemate at Fir Park followed hot on the heels of a 2-1 victory against Livingston in the Premier Sports Cup last-16, one day after Jack Ross was dismissed as head coach.

With interim head coach Liam Fox at the wheel until told otherwise, United will seek to add some attacking endeavour to their defensive solidity when Hibernian visit Tannadice on Saturday.

And with their home Premiership record this term reading played three, lost three, scored none, conceded 13, the fans are certainly due some home comforts.

“We know the fans are looking for results and good performances and we want to send them home happy on Saturday,” added Graham. “We are confident we can win that game.”