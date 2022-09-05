Dundee United and Dundee fixtures selected for live TV coverage as Premier Sports Cup quarter-final dates are confirmed

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee and United have seen their respective Premier Sports Cup quarter-finals selected for live TV coverage.

The Dark Blues, who dispatched Falkirk 3-0 in the round of 16, will face Rangers on Wednesday, October 19.

Dundee’s trip to Ibrox has been given an 8.15pm kick-off time.

United, meanwhile, will take part in the opening quarter-final of the midweek schedule, travelling to Kilmarnock on Tuesday, October 18.

That showdown at Rugby Park will kick off at 7.45pm and is a swift repeat of the opening Premiership fixture of the campaign.

The sides played out a 1-1 draw on that occasion.

The Dundee duo will both be screened live on Premier Sports, with Motherwell’s home match against Celtic (October 19, 6.15pm kick-off) the third game chosen by the host broadcaster.

The fourth quarter-final, and the only one not to be selected for live coverage, is Aberdeen welcoming in-form Championship outfit Partick Thistle to Pittodrie.