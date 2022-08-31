Dundee set daunting Rangers task in League Cup quarter-final draw as Dundee United head to Kilmarnock

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee set daunting Rangers task in League Cup quarter-final draw as Dundee United head to Kilmarnock

By George Cran
August 31 2022, 9.54pm Updated: August 31 2022, 10.02pm
Dundee United's interim manager Liam Fox (left) and Dundee boss Gary Bowyer.
Dundee United's interim manager Liam Fox (left) and Dundee boss Gary Bowyer.

Dundee’s reward for their League Cup win over Falkirk will be a trip to face Europa League finalists Rangers at Ibrox.

The Dark Blues have been set the daunting task of taking on Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s Gers for a place in the semi-finals.

Dundee United, meanwhile, face a repeat of their opening league match of the season after they were paired with Kilmarnock.

Killie defeated Hearts at Tynecastle to tee up the all-Premiership quarter-final tie.

United responded to Tuesday’s sacking of Jack Ross with a long-awaited victory – their first domestic win of the season – on the road at Livingston.

Steven Fletcher opened the scoring early on before he set up Ian Harkes for the second goal in a 2-1 win at the Tony Macaroni Arena.

United celebrate their second goal at Livingston.

Last season, Tam Courts’ Tangerines made it to the final eight but were beaten by Ross’s Hibs 3-1 at Tannadice.

United have now reached the last eight of the League Cup in 12 of the last 16 seasons.

Gary Bowyer’s Dark Blues, meanwhile, booked their place in the last eight of the competition after a 3-0 victory over League One Falkirk on Tuesday.

Goals from Lyall Cameron, Lee Ashcroft and Zach Robinson sealed a fifth victory in five League Cup ties.

Dundee’s Lyall Cameron celebrates the opening goal against Falkirk.

That’s after they grabbed a seeded spot in the group stages, seeing off Hamilton, Stranraer, Forfar and Queen’s Park.

It has been over 18 years since Dundee got beyond the quarter-finals, a Bobby Linn goal in 2003 defeating Hearts at Dens Park.

Draw in full

Kilmarnock v Dundee United

Rangers v Dundee

Aberdeen v Partick Thistle

Motherwell v Celtic

Games to be played over midweek October 18-20.

