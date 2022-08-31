Liam Fox adamant Dundee United win can’t be ‘flash in the pan’ and addresses performance difference after Jack Ross exit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Liam Fox adamant Dundee United win can’t be ‘flash in the pan’ and addresses performance difference after Jack Ross exit

By Alan Temple
August 31 2022, 10.36pm Updated: August 31 2022, 10.41pm
Fox hails the travelling United fans
Fox hails the travelling United fans

Liam Fox insists Dundee United’s 2-1 triumph over Livingston must not be a “flash in the pan”.

The Tangerines teed up a Premier Sports Cup quarter-final showdown against Kilmarnock thanks to goals from Steven Fletcher and Ian Harkes.

United had to display plenty of late resilience after a Kurtis Guthrie strike halved arrears and Sean Kelly rattled the post.

In their first match since Jack Ross’ sacking, Fox praised his players for restoring some “personal pride” in the aftermath of a bruising period.

However, he was at pains to emphasise that the triumph in West Lothian — a first since 2005 — was just the start.

Fox, right, and the excellent Tony Watt

“I asked them for a reaction off the back of a period of poor results, culminating in Jack losing his job,” said interim head coach Fox.

“Their personal pride has been called into question and we needed a response. I think they answered that.

“But it’s only one step on the way to hopefully getting back to where the club wants to — and needs to — be. The players have taken flak and I hope they are feeling better about themselves tonight.

“But this cannot just be a flash in the pan. That was the last thing I said to them in the dressing room.

“They’ll get credit on the back of tonight and we are through to the next round — which is great — but we’ve now got a difficult game on Saturday away to Motherwell and we need to build on this.”

The big question

Asked what he would say to supporters who might question where the resilience, organisation and tempo was during a dismal run of results under Ross, Fox added: “Totally. And that’s a fair point.

“But all we can try to do, as a staff and a group of players, for as along as I’m here — that could be a day, a week, or longer, who knows? — is to repay some of those poor results and move forward.”

Fletcher celebrates his opener with Aziz Behich

Fox, making his first selection as interim, restored the likes of Tony Watt and Charlie Mulgrew to the starting line-up.

Watt was excellent and linked up superbly with man of the match Fletcher, while Mulgrew was key to a gutsy defensive showing.

“I thought we needed our most experienced team on the pitch,” added Fox. “I think I got a decent response from them.

“But the players won the game, not the coaches.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Dundee United

Dundee United's interim manager Liam Fox (left) and Dundee boss Gary Bowyer.
Dundee set daunting Rangers task in League Cup quarter-final draw as Dundee United head…
0
Fletcher celebrates his opener with Aziz Behich
4 Dundee United talking points as life after Jack Ross begins with Steven Fletcher…
Jack Ross was sacked on Monday
RAB DOUGLAS: Dundee United must decide NOW what they want in Jack Ross replacement…
0
Dundee United have not had the best start to their season, but Rab Douglas believes it's far too early to be pushing the panic button just yet.
PODCAST: Did Dundee United player power get Jack Ross the sack?
0
Nicky Clark's move from Dundee United to St Johnstone has been completed.
St Johnstone confirm Nicky Clark signing from Dundee United as striker recalls 'brilliant' Perth…
2
Liam Fox will attempt to lift ailing United
Dundee United manager search: Could Liam Fox succeed Jack Ross?
0
Sacked on Tuesday: Ross
Sacked on the way to training: The inside story of Jack Ross' Dundee United…
0
Liam Fox will take the United team against Livingston
Liam Fox: Dundee United players did NOT down tools to get Jack Ross sacked
0
Decision-maker: Ogren
Mark Ogren sends message to Dundee United fans following Jack Ross sacking and hints…
Nearly 30 years have passed since Duncan Ferguson left Tannadice.
EXCLUSIVE: Duncan Ferguson open to discussions with Dundee United about replacing Jack Ross
1

More from The Courier

Dundee United's interim manager Liam Fox (left) and Dundee boss Gary Bowyer.
Dundee set daunting Rangers task in League Cup quarter-final draw as Dundee United head…
0
bins on fire dundee
Dundee city centre bins set alight in late night firebug attack
Fletcher celebrates his opener with Aziz Behich
4 Dundee United talking points as life after Jack Ross begins with Steven Fletcher…
Jack and Victor
Where to meet Jack and Victor as Still Game duo visit Dundee and Perthshire
0
Paul O'Hara won the Scottish PGA title in 2019 after three successive second place finishes.
Paul O'Hara, Alastair Forsyth and Craig Lee set for a three-way duel for the…
0
Bins have been overflowing for days on Reform Street in Dundee.
How bin strikes have lured rats into Dundee and Perth city centres
0