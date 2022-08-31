Dundee United manager search: Could Liam Fox succeed Jack Ross?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Liam Fox has given no thought to the prospect of replacing Jack Ross on a permanent basis after a “whirlwind” 48 hours.

The 38-year-old will take charge of the Tangerines in this evening’s Premier Sports Cup tie against Livingston.

Indeed, given United owner Mark Ogren stated on Tuesday evening that the search for a new gaffer “will take some time“, Fox will likely be a steady hand on the tiller for a few matches.

And the former Hearts and Livi coach could feasibly stake a claim for the top job with a couple of much-needed victories; a comparable appointment to managerial rookie Tam Courts.

However, Fox is adamant his focus has solely been on the trip to Livi.

“The last few days have been a whirlwind so that (interest in the job permanently) is the furthest thing from my mind,” he said. “My concentration is on the Livingston game and, after that, we’ll take a breather.

“The club might have other ideas about what they want to do and will draw up a shortlist. They will decide what direction they want to go in.

“My full focus is on kick-off time at Livingston.”

‘It’s been really difficult’

Fox, meanwhile, was visibly gutted for Ross, who was dismissed following seven matches and 10 weeks in the Tannadice hot-seat.

As well as serving as his No2 since June, Fox and Ross have a long-standing relationship dating back to their time coaching together at Hearts.

And despite a nightmare stint at United, Fox firmly believes Ross will bounce back.

“There is absolutely no doubt in my mind that Jack will come back from this,” added Fox. “He’s a top coach and a top manager.

“Sometimes things just work against you and you don’t get the rub of the green. That can happen to any person at any club.

“It’s probably been more difficult for me than anyone else at the football club because of my personal relationship with Jack. I’ve known him for a number of years. On a personal level, it’s been really difficult.”

Fox added: “I spoke to him late on Monday night and then on Tuesday morning. Jack, being the guy he is, was really first class with me, as I knew he would be.”

Livi reunion

In one of the peculiar quirks often thrown up in football, Fox will be tasked with downing the club for whom he played 219 times — and served as assistant manager for a period in 2020/21.

“I had a very good time working with Davie (Martindale),” continued Fox. “Livingston are a very good side and it’s always very tough going there.

“They don’t get the credit they often deserve. But people who know the game and know the league can see what they’re good at. It’s a tough game.”