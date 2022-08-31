Dundee United manager search: Could Liam Fox succeed Jack Ross?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee United manager search: Could Liam Fox succeed Jack Ross?

By Alan Temple
August 31 2022, 10.00am
Liam Fox will attempt to lift ailing United

Liam Fox has given no thought to the prospect of replacing Jack Ross on a permanent basis after a “whirlwind” 48 hours.

The 38-year-old will take charge of the Tangerines in this evening’s Premier Sports Cup tie against Livingston.

Indeed, given United owner Mark Ogren stated on Tuesday evening that the search for a new gaffer “will take some time“, Fox will likely be a steady hand on the tiller for a few matches.

And the former Hearts and Livi coach could feasibly stake a claim for the top job with a couple of much-needed victories; a comparable appointment to managerial rookie Tam Courts.

However, Fox is adamant his focus has solely been on the trip to Livi.

Fox, left, and Jack Ross

“The last few days have been a whirlwind so that (interest in the job permanently) is the furthest thing from my mind,” he said. “My concentration is on the Livingston game and, after that, we’ll take a breather.

The club might have other ideas about what they want to do and will draw up a shortlist. They will decide what direction they want to go in.

“My full focus is on kick-off time at Livingston.”

‘It’s been really difficult’

Fox, meanwhile, was visibly gutted for Ross, who was dismissed following seven matches and 10 weeks in the Tannadice hot-seat.

As well as serving as his No2 since June, Fox and Ross have a long-standing relationship dating back to their time coaching together at Hearts.

And despite a nightmare stint at United, Fox firmly believes Ross will bounce back.

Ross lasted 10 weeks as United boss

“There is absolutely no doubt in my mind that Jack will come back from this,” added Fox. “He’s a top coach and a top manager.

Sometimes things just work against you and you don’t get the rub of the green. That can happen to any person at any club.

“It’s probably been more difficult for me than anyone else at the football club because of my personal relationship with Jack. I’ve known him for a number of years. On a personal level, it’s been really difficult.”

Fox added: “I spoke to him late on Monday night and then on Tuesday morning. Jack, being the guy he is, was really first class with me, as I knew he would be.”

Livi reunion

In one of the peculiar quirks often thrown up in football, Fox will be tasked with downing the club for whom he played 219 times — and served as assistant manager for a period in 2020/21.

“I had a very good time working with Davie (Martindale),” continued Fox. “Livingston are a very good side and it’s always very tough going there.

“They don’t get the credit they often deserve. But people who know the game and know the league can see what they’re good at. It’s a tough game.”

