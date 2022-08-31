4 Dundee United talking points as life after Jack Ross begins with Steven Fletcher inspired win at Livingston

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee United claimed a 2-1 victory over Livingston in their first fixture following the dismissal of Jack Ross.

Steven Fletcher and Ian Harkes rippled the net as interim gaffer Liam Fox guided the Tangerines into the last-eight of the Premier Sports Cup; United’s first domestic victory this season.

However, the visitors were forced to navigate a nervy finale after debutant Kurtis Guthrie bundled home a Cristian Montano header in the dying embers.

Indeed, Sean Kelly rattled the post for Livi as the clock hit 90.

Some luck, at last, for those beleaguered travelling Arabs.

Calling upon experience

Interim boss Liam Fox called upon experience at the Tony Macaroni Arena.

Charlie Mulgrew, Tony Watt and Aziz Behich all started after playing no part in Sunday’s 9-0 capitulation against Celtic.

The sight of Sadat Anaku on the bench was a welcome one for United fans.

A 3-5-2 was the order of the day and, given Fox was No2 to Tam Courts, it should perhaps come as no surprise to see a shape and lineup akin to what brought success last term.

Unplayable Steven Fletcher

Livi marksman Joel Nouble has gained plaudits and admirers the term. Rightly so; he’s been great for the Lions.

However, it was the man leading the line for United, Fletcher, who ran the show in West Lothian.

The former Scotland, Hibernian and Stoke striker was absolutely unplayable, winning countless headers, holding the ball up with aplomb and linking up with his teammates.

Fletcher’s opener — his first United goal from open play — was an instinctive shot from point-blank range. He couldn’t miss after Shamal George had wonderfully saved a Ryan Edwards header.

He then turned provider for the second goal, producing a delightful chipped pass for Harkes to hare through on goal and chip George — albeit aided by the keeper slipping as he rushed out.

Although he faded slightly after the break, if Fletcher showcases this form with regularity, United have a formidable figure in attack.

The elephant in the room

A penny for Jack Ross’ thoughts.

This was a different United. Not just in terms of personnel and shape (albeit Ross did go 3-5-2 for his final match in charge) but in every aspect of its performance.

The Tangerines — all in black — pressed as a unit, snapped into tackles, made fouls, won headers, roared back to stop Livi attacks and bombed forward to threaten themselves.

Edwards was imperious in the air, Mulgrew was outstanding, Dylan Levitt barely wasted a pass, Jamie McGrath and Harkes were box-to-box dynamos and Watt’s link-up with Fletcher was terrific. There was not a failure in the side.

All of which is to be commended. As much as the last few weeks have been damaging, the campaign goes on and United must move on.

Nevertheless, fans aren’t daft and, after sitting through the concession of 23 goals in four games, they will have questions regarding this quick fire transformation — particularly the new-found discipline, intensity and defensive dig.

And that resilience was required in the closing stages, with United holding out after Guthrie halved arrears with 13 minutes left on the clock and pushed hard for parity.

Fox in the box(seat)?

United owner Mark Ogren stated this week that the search for a new boss will take time.

A consequence of that — be it intended or not — is that Fox will be in charge for at least a couple of games.

Even in normal circumstances, United toil against Livi.

The Lions had prevailed from six of the last nine games between the sides. The Terrors hadn’t won at Almondvale since 2005. This was a heck of a result, make no mistake.

If Fox follows it up with a similar display at Fir Park on Saturday, his credentials as a potential successor to Ross may just come into sharp focus.