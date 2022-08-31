4 Dundee United talking points as life after Jack Ross begins with Steven Fletcher inspired win at Livingston

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
4 Dundee United talking points as life after Jack Ross begins with Steven Fletcher inspired win at Livingston

By Alan Temple
August 31 2022, 9.39pm
Fletcher celebrates his opener with Aziz Behich
Dundee United claimed a 2-1 victory over Livingston in their first fixture following the dismissal of Jack Ross.

Steven Fletcher and Ian Harkes rippled the net as interim gaffer Liam Fox guided the Tangerines into the last-eight of the Premier Sports Cup; United’s first domestic victory this season.

However, the visitors were forced to navigate a nervy finale after debutant Kurtis Guthrie bundled home a Cristian Montano header in the dying embers.

Indeed, Sean Kelly rattled the post for Livi as the clock hit 90.

Some luck, at last, for those beleaguered travelling Arabs.

Calling upon experience

Interim boss Liam Fox called upon experience at the Tony Macaroni Arena.

Charlie Mulgrew, Tony Watt and Aziz Behich all started after playing no part in Sunday’s 9-0 capitulation against Celtic.

Liam Fox relied on experience in his first lineup

The sight of Sadat Anaku on the bench was a welcome one for United fans.

A 3-5-2 was the order of the day and, given Fox was No2 to Tam Courts, it should perhaps come as no surprise to see a shape and lineup akin to what brought success last term.

Unplayable Steven Fletcher

Livi marksman Joel Nouble has gained plaudits and admirers the term. Rightly so; he’s been great for the Lions.

However, it was the man leading the line for United, Fletcher, who ran the show in West Lothian.

The former Scotland, Hibernian and Stoke striker was absolutely unplayable, winning countless headers, holding the ball up with aplomb and linking up with his teammates.

Fletcher, pictured, was magnificent

Fletcher’s opener — his first United goal from open play — was an instinctive shot from point-blank range. He couldn’t miss after Shamal George had wonderfully saved a Ryan Edwards header.

He then turned provider for the second goal, producing a delightful chipped pass for Harkes to hare through on goal and chip George — albeit aided by the keeper slipping as he rushed out.

Although he faded slightly after the break, if Fletcher showcases this form with regularity, United have a formidable figure in attack.

The elephant in the room

A penny for Jack Ross’ thoughts.

This was a different United. Not just in terms of personnel and shape (albeit Ross did go 3-5-2 for his final match in charge) but in every aspect of its performance.

The Tangerines — all in black — pressed as a unit, snapped into tackles, made fouls, won headers, roared back to stop Livi attacks and bombed forward to threaten themselves.

Jack Ross was sacked on Tuesday

Edwards was imperious in the air, Mulgrew was outstanding, Dylan Levitt barely wasted a pass, Jamie McGrath and Harkes were box-to-box dynamos and Watt’s link-up with Fletcher was terrific. There was not a failure in the side.

All of which is to be commended. As much as the last few weeks have been damaging, the campaign goes on and United must move on.

Nevertheless, fans aren’t daft and, after sitting through the concession of 23 goals in four games, they will have questions regarding this quick fire transformation — particularly the new-found discipline, intensity and defensive dig.

And that resilience was required in the closing stages, with United holding out after Guthrie halved arrears with 13 minutes left on the clock and pushed hard for parity.

Fox in the box(seat)?

United owner Mark Ogren stated this week that the search for a new boss will take time. 

United sporting director Tony Asghar at Livingston

A consequence of that — be it intended or not — is that Fox will be in charge for at least a couple of games. 

Even in normal circumstances, United toil against Livi.

The Lions had prevailed from six of the last nine games between the sides. The Terrors hadn’t won at Almondvale since 2005. This was a heck of a result, make no mistake.

If Fox follows it up with a similar display at Fir Park on Saturday, his credentials as a potential successor to Ross may just come into sharp focus.

