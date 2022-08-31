Dundee city centre bins set alight in late night firebug attack

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Several bins in Dundee city centre have been set alight in a late night firebug attack outside the Overgate.

A video seen by The Courier shows two bins outside the Overgate Shopping Centre on fire.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson confirmed one appliance was currently on scene as fire crews deal with the incident.

A similar incident was reported earlier on Wednesday in Brown Street after bins outside a fitness centre were set on fire.

It comes after strike action by refuse workers left piles of overflowing rubbish in the city, with pick ups cancelled as a result of a nationwide pay dispute.

As well as kerbside collections, public waste bins across Dundee and Angus have also gone unemptied.

The industrial action will come to an end on Wednesday, with collections due to restart for several days before a second round of strikes starting September 6.