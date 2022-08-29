Pictures lay bare the impact of bin strikes in Dundee, Perth and Angus

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Huge piles of rubbish have built up across some parts of Tayside as the bin strikes take their toll on the region.

Refuse workers from Dundee and Angus have been taking part in industrial action since Wednesday, with their counterparts in Perth and Kinross joining on Friday.

It has led to massive piles of waste being left at recycling points and street bins overflowing.

Our photographers and reporters have been checking how the strikes are affecting the region.

Dundee

No bins have been collected from outside homes since last Wednesday and street bins have not been tended to.

All of the city’s recycling centres are also shut for the duration of the strike action.

As a result, some people have taken their rubbish to recycling points in an attempt to reduce how much waste they are keeping at home.

Business owners branded Dundee city centre an “eyesore” at the weekend as litter began to pile up on the streets.

There have also been fears about the rubbish attracting vermin.

Seagulls have been spotted picking through the litter.

Perth

Bags of rubbish have begun to pile up in Perth, with several Eurobins and recycling points overflowing.

However, the situation is not as bad in the Fair City as in Dundee, with the local authority’s workers only joining the strike action on Friday.

Perth and Kinross Council has also been running a skeleton collection service over the last few days while several of the region’s recycling centres have remained open.

Angus

Similar to Perth, Angus Council says it is emptying some bins during the strike period – though none of its recycling centres are open.

The county appears to be least impacted so far – with the main areas in towns across Angus appearing to be relatively litter-free.

Bin strikes – what happens next?

On Monday, a fresh pay offer was put forward to unions by Cosla – which is handling negotiations on behalf of councils – but rejected by unions.

It means the current strikes will continue until Monday night (Perth and Kinross) and Wednesday night (Dundee and Angus) as planned.

And unless a deal can be struck, a second wave of strikes is due to take place in September – which will include workers from Fife, who have not been part of the first wave.