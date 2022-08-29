Pictures lay bare the impact of bin strikes in Dundee, Perth and Angus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Pictures lay bare the impact of bin strikes in Dundee, Perth and Angus

By Ben MacDonald and Emma Duncan
August 29 2022, 6.01pm Updated: August 29 2022, 6.22pm
Huge piles of rubbish dumped at Riverside recycling centre in Dundee. Image: Paul Reid.
Huge piles of rubbish dumped at Riverside recycling centre in Dundee. Image: Paul Reid.

Huge piles of rubbish have built up across some parts of Tayside as the bin strikes take their toll on the region.

Refuse workers from Dundee and Angus have been taking part in industrial action since Wednesday, with their counterparts in Perth and Kinross joining on Friday.

It has led to massive piles of waste being left at recycling points and street bins overflowing.

Our photographers and reporters have been checking how the strikes are affecting the region.

Dundee

No bins have been collected from outside homes since last Wednesday and street bins have not been tended to.

All of the city’s recycling centres are also shut for the duration of the strike action.

As a result, some people have taken their rubbish to recycling points in an attempt to reduce how much waste they are keeping at home.

Business owners branded Dundee city centre an “eyesore” at the weekend as litter began to pile up on the streets.

There have also been fears about the rubbish attracting vermin.

Seagulls have been spotted picking through the litter.

Rubbish piled high at a recycling point outside the Tesco Kingsway store in Dundee.
The scale of rubbish left at the Tesco recycling point.
Hundreds of items left dumped at the gates of the Baldovie recycling centre.
Mattresses are among the items left at Baldovie.
The scene at Riverside. Image: Paul Reid.
Bags of waste left at a recycling point at Dudhope Park. Image: Paul Reid.
Bin bags left at a bottle recycling point on Helmsdale Avenue.
Eurobins close to overflowing on the city’s Tullideph Road.
A bin overflowing on Coupar Angus Road.
A seagull enjoying the leftover waste on Dundee’s Sandeman Street.
Litter at Broughty Ferry harbour. Image: Paul Reid.

Perth

Bags of rubbish have begun to pile up in Perth, with several Eurobins and recycling points overflowing.

However, the situation is not as bad in the Fair City as in Dundee, with the local authority’s workers only joining the strike action on Friday.

Perth and Kinross Council has also been running a skeleton collection service over the last few days while several of the region’s recycling centres have remained open.

Bins overflowing outside Perth Concert Hall. Image: Phil Hannah.
An overflowing bin at Kinnoull Causeway, Perth.
Eurobins are full on Perth High Street. Image: Phil Hannah.
Waste dumped near Perth Theatre. Image: Phil Hannah.
Street bins in Perth city centre are full, but have not created as much mess as Dundee.
A bin at South Inch Park.

Angus

Similar to Perth, Angus Council says it is emptying some bins during the strike period – though none of its recycling centres are open.

The county appears to be least impacted so far – with the main areas in towns across Angus appearing to be relatively litter-free.

A bin in Monifieth – full but not overflowing.
Some wheelie bins in Monifieth are also full.
An on-street bin in Carnoustie that has not been emptied.
Wheelie bins in Arbroath where the streets remain relatively clean.

Bin strikes – what happens next?

On Monday, a fresh pay offer was put forward to unions by Cosla – which is handling negotiations on behalf of councils – but rejected by unions.

It means the current strikes will continue until Monday night (Perth and Kinross) and Wednesday night (Dundee and Angus) as planned.

And unless a deal can be struck, a second wave of strikes is due to take place in September – which will include workers from Fife, who have not been part of the first wave.

