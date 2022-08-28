Dundee business owners say city becoming ‘eyesore’ amid bin strike By Emma Duncan and Matteo Bell August 28 2022, 6.21pm Updated: August 28 2022, 7.43pm 0 Residents and business owners in Dundee have spoken out about the mess of piling rubbish in the city centre amid the bin strikes. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from Dundee Missing Ayrshire teenager, 14, has links to Dundee Crowds gather to protest over Dundee paedophile as police escort man out of home Zander, 6, visits Broughty Ferry beach 'every other day' to pick up litter 1 Gallery: The Fisherman's Beer Festival is back for its 21st event in Broughty Ferry… 0 Restaurant review: Head to The Selkie in Dundee for Tapas Tuesday where you'll find… 0 Why Perth-based Stagecoach spent £24 million on electric buses as services struggle 2 7 of the best venues to go to in Dundee for top dining deals 0 Dundee pensioner fears elderly people could die after 80% energy price hike 0 Dundee's Riverside Drive reopens after week-long sewer repairs Councillor's anger at 'complacent' response after Dundee declares cost of living emergency 1 More from The Courier Best pictures of Kirkcaldy half marathon as 800 runners take to the streets 0 Motorbike failed to stop and almost caused crash in Perth Teenage boy, 14, taken to hospital after falling from bridge in Glenrothes 0 St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson 'furious' at 'basic mistakes' for Hearts winner 0 Kyle Macdonald gives honest assessment of Dunfermline performance and has say on disallowed goal 0 3 St Johnstone talking points as Perth side shoot themselves in the foot in… 0