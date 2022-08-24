Should I put my bins out? Key questions on Dundee, Angus and Perth and Kinross strikes answered By Alasdair Clark August 24 2022, 12.38pm Updated: August 24 2022, 1.09pm 0 Bins could overflow as workers go on strike. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from Dundee Police chief says increased shoplifting of food in Tayside 'likely due to cost of… 1 Sophy Mitchell: 'If you're reading this my amazing husband has announced my death' 0 Missing man with links to Perth spotted near Dundee Airport 0 'My love for her will never be repeated': Husband's tribute as Dundee woman Sophy… 1 Dundee carer snatched 83-year-old's bank card and withdrew £200 Dundee woman fined for pulling down pyjamas and flashing at police Stroppy Dundee teen locked up for refusing to complete payback work order Broughty Ferry restaurant Collinsons up for sale as owner plans to retire 1 Dundee body confirmed as missing woman Sharon Hutchison 0 Dundee joyrider, 16, crashed mum's car after disappointing prelims More from The Courier KEZIA DUGDALE: Why shouldn't politicians go clubbing? And would anyone care if she wasn't… 0 What it's like to get a smear test - and how it protects against… GRAHAM GOULDEN: It's up to us men to steer our boys out of harm's… 0 Police chief says increased shoplifting of food in Tayside 'likely due to cost of… 1 Sophy Mitchell: 'If you're reading this my amazing husband has announced my death' 0 SEAN O'NEIL: Tayside no-fault evictions show how landlord greed is driving the housing crisis 0