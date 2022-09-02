Tayside and Fife school and bin strikes OFF after new pay offer By Matteo Bell September 2 2022, 4.28pm Updated: September 2 2022, 7.46pm 0 Bin workers on the picket line at Baldovie, Dundee. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from Dundee Dundee dad still living in elderly care home after a year feels 'forgotten' 0 Gruffalo author Julia Donaldson reveals why tale is dedicated to Angus primary school Best pictures from Dundee Cyclathon 2022 0 Dundee's Cafe Sicilia announces sudden closure 0 Abertay University pays tribute to 'liked and respected' lecturer after body found One-punch thug must pay £270 compensation to victim who needed £7.5k of dental work Heart Space: Popularity of free aerial yoga classes for kids is soaring in Dundee 0 VIDEO: Riot police and locals clash as officers escort man from Dundee flat during… Downpours forecast across Tayside and Fife as Met Office issue yellow warning 0 Concern grows for missing Dundee lecturer last seen on Isle of Rum More from The Courier St Johnstone attacker Connor McLennan sets out aims on loan from Aberdeen 0 Stagecoach 'common sense' call over Dunnikier Estate bus cut in Kirkcaldy 0 Fife man jailed after threatening to slit ex-partner's throat Lundin Links Hotel: What's next for fire-hit site? 0 Stunning archive pictures of Dundee crushing Cologne on club's greatest European night 0 EXCLUSIVE: Perth and Kinross child protection chiefs rack up 148 absences from key meetings