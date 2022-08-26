School strikes: What are Angus, Dundee and Perth and Kinross councils saying?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Local authorities in Angus, Dundee and Perth and Kinross are aiming to “minimise the disruption” caused by school staff going on strike next month.

Members of Unite Union in Dundee and Angus schools and nurseries – which includes administrative workers, cleaners, caterers, and classroom assistants – are scheduled to to take strike action on September 7, 8 and 9.

Also going on strike are Unite members employed by Tayside Contracts, who provide catering and janitorial services to schools across Angus, Dundee and Perth and Kinross councils.

They are scheduled to walk out on the same dates.

Unions claim the walk out will lead to school and nursery closures, however this is yet to be confirmed by the local councils.

What are the local authorities saying?

A spokesperson for Dundee City Council said: “We are working with Tayside Contracts to establish the potential impact of any strike action by Tayside Contracts staff and continue to focus on minimising the disruption to services during this period.

“Parents and pupils will be made aware of any future developments and the details of how this will affect their schools and nurseries at the earliest opportunity.”

Spokespersons for Perth & Kinross Council and Angus Council said: “We are working with Tayside Contracts to establish the potential impact of any strike action by Tayside Contracts staff.

“As soon as this is established, we will identify what contingency plans can be put in place to minimise any disruption to normal, day-to-day school operations.”

Some Scottish schools will be shut

Glasgow City Council announced yesterday schools in the city would be closed as a result of the strike action.

Unite Union members are scheduled to go strike on September 6,7 and 8.

Secondary schools will remain open but there will be no breakfast clubs, hot school meals or after-school care.