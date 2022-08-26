School strikes: What are Angus, Dundee and Perth and Kinross councils saying?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Education

School strikes: What are Angus, Dundee and Perth and Kinross councils saying?

By Laura Devlin
August 26 2022, 1.00pm Updated: August 26 2022, 3.42pm
School staff across Angus, Dundee and Perth and Kinross are set to go on strike next month.
School staff across Angus, Dundee and Perth and Kinross are set to go on strike next month.

Local authorities in Angus, Dundee and Perth and Kinross are aiming to  “minimise the disruption” caused by school staff going on strike next month.

Members of Unite Union in Dundee and Angus schools and nurseries – which includes administrative workers, cleaners, caterers, and classroom assistants – are scheduled to to take strike action on September 7, 8 and 9.

Also going on strike are Unite members employed by Tayside Contracts, who provide catering and janitorial services to schools across Angus, Dundee and Perth and Kinross councils.

They are scheduled to walk out on the same dates.

Unions claim the walk out will lead to school and nursery closures, however this is yet to be confirmed by the local councils.

What are the local authorities saying?

A spokesperson for Dundee City Council said: “We are working with Tayside Contracts to establish the potential impact of any strike action by Tayside Contracts staff and continue to focus on minimising the disruption to services during this period.

“Parents and pupils will be made aware of any future developments and the details of how this will affect their schools and nurseries at the earliest opportunity.”

Spokespersons for Perth & Kinross Council and Angus Council said: “We are working with Tayside Contracts to establish the potential impact of any strike action by Tayside Contracts staff.

“As soon as this is established, we will identify what contingency plans can be put in place to minimise any disruption to normal, day-to-day school operations.”

Some Scottish schools will be shut

Glasgow City Council announced yesterday schools in the city would be closed as a result of the strike action.

Unite Union members are scheduled to go strike on September 6,7 and 8.

Secondary schools will remain open but there will be no breakfast clubs, hot school meals or after-school care.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Education

School meals menus for Angus, Dundee, Fife and Perth and Kinross - updated weekly
School staff across Angus, Dundee and Perth and Kinross are set to go on strike next month.
Why could Tayside schools close due to strike action and how will yours be…
1
School staff across Angus, Dundee and Perth and Kinross are set to go on strike next month.
3 days of strike action to hit schools in Angus, Dundee and Perth and…
2
School staff across Angus, Dundee and Perth and Kinross are set to go on strike next month.
Perthshire parents reveal why they chose a Gaelic speaking school for their kids
0
School staff across Angus, Dundee and Perth and Kinross are set to go on strike next month.
Goodlyburn Primary: The Perth school where children learn entirely in Gaelic
0
School staff across Angus, Dundee and Perth and Kinross are set to go on strike next month.
Poll: Should Gaelic be taught more widely in Scottish schools as Perth primary leads…
11
School staff across Angus, Dundee and Perth and Kinross are set to go on strike next month.
Haul of 150 trophies in a year for 5 young dancers at Blairgowrie school
0
School staff across Angus, Dundee and Perth and Kinross are set to go on strike next month.
What do children learn in P1? St Clement's Primary teachers reveal what happens in…
1
the Grease cast at The Friary
How does it feel when the curtain rises? Dundee Youth Music Theatre reveal the…
0
School staff across Angus, Dundee and Perth and Kinross are set to go on strike next month.
In pictures: Looking back on the 2019 Dundee Kiltwalk
0

More from The Courier

School staff across Angus, Dundee and Perth and Kinross are set to go on strike next month.
Paul Whitelaw: A crime drama with depth in Aidan Turner's Suspect and the return…
School staff across Angus, Dundee and Perth and Kinross are set to go on strike next month.
Carljohan Eriksson reveals Mark Birighitti pep talk as Dundee United keeper opens up on…
0
School staff across Angus, Dundee and Perth and Kinross are set to go on strike next month.
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: The bliss of a home from home
0
School staff across Angus, Dundee and Perth and Kinross are set to go on strike next month.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer gives update on Luke McCowan injury: 'It's not a good…
0
School staff across Angus, Dundee and Perth and Kinross are set to go on strike next month.
Fife and Angus poet Ian Nimmo White to host readings in Glenrothes and Forfar…
School staff across Angus, Dundee and Perth and Kinross are set to go on strike next month.
RAB MCNEIL: That's it, I'm done with restaurants
0