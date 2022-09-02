Apathy could send 15 of 25 Angus community councils to the wall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Apathy could send 15 of 25 Angus community councils to the wall

By Graham Brown
September 2 2022, 4.51pm
Montrose Community Council can form but Edzell and Kirriemuir are struggling for numbers.
A nominations drought has put nearly two thirds of Angus community councils in jeopardy.

The deadline for people coming forward for the next three-year term of office passed this week.

But a last-minute plea for folk to stand up and be counted has fallen on deaf ears.

There are 25 community councils across the district.

And it requires a combined minimum of 140 people for all of them to operate successfully.

But 15 towns and villages have not produced enough nominations for a community council to be formed.

Long-serving Kirriemuir Landward East chairman Ivan Laird urged people to come forward.

Ivan Laird
Ivan Laird is one of the longest-serving community councillors in Angus

The 85-year-old has been on the local body for more than 40 years, the last 23 as chairman.

“We can put pressure on the council, scrutinise decisions and expenditure and raise our voices if need be,” he said.

Burghs in crisis

Of the seven Angus burghs, only Montrose and Carnoustie will run.

It could leave Arbroath, Brechin, Forfar, Kirriemuir and Monifieth without a voice.

And in the villages of Friockheim and Lunanhead, no-one has come forward.

But several bodies need just one or two more people to get across the line.

Angus Council said the deadline for nominations is being extended to Wednesday September 7.

Situation as it stands

Aberlemno (minimum 4, nominations received 3)

City of Brechin and District (minimum 7, nominations 3)

Friockheim & District (minimum 5, nominations 0)

Glamis (minimum 4, nominations 2)

Hillside, Dun & Logie Pert (minimum 5, nominations 4)

Inveresk (minimum 5, nominations 2)

Kirriemuir (minimum 7, nominations 6)

Letham & District (minimum 5, nominations 4)

Lunanhead & District (minimum 4, nominations 0)

Monifieth (minimum 8, nominations 6)

How do you get involved?

You must be 16 years old or over, on the electoral roll and resident in the relevant community council area.

Request a nomination form from the Returning Officer (Community Council Elections), Elections Office, Digital Reprographics Unit, Sylvie Way, Orchardbank Business Park, Forfar, DD8 1AY.

They can also be obtained from elections@angus.gov.uk or via the council’s Community Council Election webpages.

