Apathy could send 15 of 25 Angus community councils to the wall

A nominations drought has put nearly two thirds of Angus community councils in jeopardy.

The deadline for people coming forward for the next three-year term of office passed this week.

But a last-minute plea for folk to stand up and be counted has fallen on deaf ears.

There are 25 community councils across the district.

And it requires a combined minimum of 140 people for all of them to operate successfully.

But 15 towns and villages have not produced enough nominations for a community council to be formed.

Long-serving Kirriemuir Landward East chairman Ivan Laird urged people to come forward.

The 85-year-old has been on the local body for more than 40 years, the last 23 as chairman.

“We can put pressure on the council, scrutinise decisions and expenditure and raise our voices if need be,” he said.

Burghs in crisis

Of the seven Angus burghs, only Montrose and Carnoustie will run.

It could leave Arbroath, Brechin, Forfar, Kirriemuir and Monifieth without a voice.

And in the villages of Friockheim and Lunanhead, no-one has come forward.

But several bodies need just one or two more people to get across the line.

Angus Council said the deadline for nominations is being extended to Wednesday September 7.

Situation as it stands

Aberlemno (minimum 4, nominations received 3)

City of Brechin and District (minimum 7, nominations 3)

Friockheim & District (minimum 5, nominations 0)

Glamis (minimum 4, nominations 2)

Hillside, Dun & Logie Pert (minimum 5, nominations 4)

Inveresk (minimum 5, nominations 2)

Kirriemuir (minimum 7, nominations 6)

Letham & District (minimum 5, nominations 4)

Lunanhead & District (minimum 4, nominations 0)

Monifieth (minimum 8, nominations 6)

How do you get involved?

You must be 16 years old or over, on the electoral roll and resident in the relevant community council area.

Request a nomination form from the Returning Officer (Community Council Elections), Elections Office, Digital Reprographics Unit, Sylvie Way, Orchardbank Business Park, Forfar, DD8 1AY.

They can also be obtained from elections@angus.gov.uk or via the council’s Community Council Election webpages.