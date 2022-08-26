Your County Needs You: Angus community councils in crisis over lack of nominations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Your County Needs You: Angus community councils in crisis over lack of nominations

By Graham Brown
August 26 2022, 5.55am
Community councils across Angus are struggling for numbers.
Community councils across Angus are struggling for numbers.

Angus faces a community councils’ collapse over a shortage of people putting themselves up for election.

There are 25 community councils in the area.

And the deadline for nominations to serve the next three-year term is looming.

To run successfully they required a combined minimum of 140 community councillors.

But with nominations closing in days, just 16 forms have been lodged with Angus Council.

Not a single candidate has come forward for 15 of the 25 bodies.

And in seven other areas, only a single person has shown an interest.

Aberlemno and Friockheim have folded since the last election.

It has led to desperate plea from Angus Council for folk to consider the role.

And a rallying call has been made probably the area’s longest-standing community councillor for people to be the voice of their town or village.

More than 40 years of service

Ivan Laird has served Kirriemuir Landward East for 43 years, the last 23 as chairman.

Now 85, Mr Laird says he has no intention of giving up.

“We are the eyes and ears of main councillors,” said Ivan, a former special constable of almost 30 years.

“We are nearer the ground than they are and more in contact with our local people.”

And he says the mark of a good community council is leaving politics at the door.

“At the start of every new term I stress that we are a non-political body and we’re often told we’re the best run because there’s no in-fighting or back-biting,” he said.

Kirriemuir Landward East community council chairman Ivan Laird
Kirriemuir Landward East community council chairman Ivan Laird with a book of poems published to raise funds for Strathmore Hospice.

“We can put pressure on the council, scrutinise decisions and expenditure and raise our voices if necessary.

“I felt I’d maybe done my bit and might retire. But I lost my wife last year and I decided to stand again – it’s good to be involved and it keeps the grey matter going.”

And he says Kirrie Landward East can be proud of a long record of achievement.

It’s included campaigning for life-saving road safety measures on local roads to raising more than £80,000 in just five weeks for a Polar exploration memorial in Glen Prosen.

More recently, the community council published a book of local poems to raise money for the Strathmore Hospice in Forfar.

“It is very rewarding to do something for your community, but we really need new people to come on board and it seems that way all over Angus,” said Ivan.

How you can put yourself forward

You must be 16 years old or over, on the electoral roll and resident in the relevant community council area

Request a nomination form from the Returning Officer (Community Council Elections), Elections Office, Digital Reprographics Unit, Sylvie Way, Orchardbank Business Park, Forfar, DD8 1AY.

They can also be obtained from elections@angus.gov.uk or via the council’s Community Council Election webpages.

“Time is running out and, with a deadline of 4pm on Wednesday August 31, the window of opportunity is even smaller due to planned Royal Mail postal strikes on Friday 26 and the closing date of Wednesday,” said the council.

“Community Councils can be at their best when the councillors combine to be truly representative of the community they serve – benefitting through both youth and experience.”

The minimum numbers required for the area’s community councils are:

FOUR

Aberlemno

Auchterhouse

Glamis

Inverarity

Lunanhead & District

Newtyle & Eassie

Strathmartine

Tealing

FIVE

Ferryden & Craig

Friockheim & District

Hillside, Dun & Logie Pert

Inveresk

Kirrie Landward East

Kirrie Landward West

Letham & District

Monikie & Newbigging

Muirhead, Birkhill & Liff

Murroes and Wellbank

SEVEN

City of Brechin & District

Kirriemuir

EIGHT

Monifieth

Royal Burgh of Montrose

NINE

Carnoustie

Royal Burgh of Forfar

TEN

Royal Burgh of Arbroath

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Angus & The Mearns

Sophy Mitchell.
LISTEN: Remembering Dundee's inspirational Sophy Mitchell
The application site looking back towards Forfar. Pic: Graham Brown/DCT Media.
Guild Homes loses planning appeal over 245-house extension of Forfar development
0
(stock image)
Woman, 56, faces jail after police find taser-style weapon at her Angus home
School kids work together on a class project, elevated view
3 days of strike action to hit schools in Angus, Dundee and Perth and…
1
Rubbish is already building up in Dundee.
Fife Council bin workers to join strikes as another eight days of action announced
1
Mark Feighan
Former rugby coach admits assaulting teenage boy in Arbroath garden
Montrose 90-year-old Cathleen Paton with niece Cara Taylor and and Maggie's volunteer Margaret McKay at the cheque handover. Picture: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media.
Montrose 90-year-old Cathleen's amazing Maggie's gesture in face of double family tragedy
0
Lynne Fleming will open up her workshop in Grange of Aberbothrie.
Dozens of local artists set up their own open studios after Perthshire event cancelled
0
The site of the proposed care home on Park Road in Brechin. Pic: Gareth Jennings/ DCT Media.
Developer drops 60-bed Brechin Care home bid - again
0
Chief Superintendent Phil Davison
Police chief says increased shoplifting of food in Tayside 'likely due to cost of…
1

More from The Courier

Highland Games will be in full swing this weekend.
Two traditional Highland Games make a comeback
Rory McIlroy shakes hands with PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan.
EVE MUIRHEAD: PGA Tour gamble may backfire, Sir Alex Ferguson's curling wish and the…
0
Dundee defender Jordan McGhee disappointed at full-time at Aberdeen.
Dundee's Jordan McGhee on playing for a year with 'nine out of 10 pain'…
0
Dundee's Max Anderson takes on Ayr at Somerset Park.
Ayr v Dundee: Here's where you can watch Championship clash on TV for FREE
0
James Kidd.
Fife sex offender dubbed Moonpig back behind bars for court breach
Rivals on Sunday: Ross, left, and Postecoglou
Dundee United boss Jack Ross on Celtic counterpart Ange Postecoglou: 'I enjoy how he…