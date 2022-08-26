International Dog Day: Fond memories of four-legged friends across Tayside and Fife

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

International Dog Day is upon us, and Dundee is no stranger to a life with man’s best friend.

The first International Dog Day was celebrated in 2004 and has continued each year ever since.

Started by pet lifestyle expert Colleen Paige, it was created to bring attention to the need for rescue dogs to be adopted from shelters.

Since then, it’s become an international celebration of the love, loyalty, and companionship that a dog can so selflessly provide.

So join us for a trip down memory lane as we celebrate some beloved memories with man’s best friend from across Courier Country.

The Royal Family have always loved their dogs.

So much so that the Duke and Duchess of York brought their hound Angus with them when they visited Courier Country in 1927.

Here they are arriving at Glamis Station in the August.

Angus was the perfect companion for their long journey and was very well-behaved!

Here’s Bobby Borland with his dog in 1952.

The newsagent posed outside his store for this snap with his furry friend.

The faithful guard dog would make sure all goods were paid for!

The Perth Dog Show arrived in the Fair City in 1975.

Three-year-old Lewis Ramsay, from Crieff, was a vital helping hand at the popular event.

Here he is doing a grand job of caring for two Lhasa Apso dogs.

At a match between Rangers and Dundee in 1975, the police cleared the pitch.

Well, the police dogs did, anyway!

Here they are trying to bring some order to the chaos and get the supporters back on the right side of the white line.

Children in Dundee’s homes and hospitals had a big surprise when Ri, the Rialto Bingo Club dog, dropped by in 1983.

Ri, a stray adopted by the Lochee club’s management and patrons, was helping manager Jimmy Smith to deliver sticks of rock and other sweets.

Club members had collected rock from all over the world, including a stick from Ohio, America!

Ri and Jimmy both enjoyed putting a smile on the kids’ faces.

The Brown Street Kennels in Dundee have always been an advocate for rescue dogs.

Here are some of the volunteers in 1985 with a few of the lucky pups.

It was the care shown here that got them a meeting with the environmental health committee in 1995, when their proposal to reduce the charge for selling an older dog by over 50% was approved.

The price drop down to £20 saved countless older dogs from being put down and resulted in lots of happy dogs finally finding their forever home.

The Monifieth Lowland Games in July 1987 were a big hit with the locals.

Here’s two owners with a couple of the fiercest contenders!

It’s unknown if they were lucky enough to take home a prize – do you recognise either of these adorable pups?

Mrs Ruth Gray and her son Christopher took advantage of the overnight snow in 1990 and enjoyed a morning of sledging.

Lochee Park has long been a prime sledging spot thanks to those steep hills.

The dog seemed to enjoy the fun too!

Greyhound Racing at Dens Park has always been a popular past time in the city.

Here Gerry Britton, Ray Farningham, Jim Hamitton, George Shaw, Ian Anderson and Neil McCann are with their winning hounds.

Dogs Kilbeg Cherry and Hardies Corner competed at Dens Park in October 1994.

Look at those determined stares!

In 1999, Patricia Higgins keenly watched her German Shepherd Max go through the weave.

The Dundee Alsation and Training Club held its Spring Agility Competition every year.

As one of its fiercest contenders, Max was lucky enough to get luxury tented accommodation during the contest.

Carly won best puppy, best novice, and best of breed at North of Scotland Sheep Dog Club open show in 2014.

Mrs Margaret Szmitz of Leslie sits with Carly’s brother Szmitzy, who also won best dog and best opposite sex.

The awards, handed out at Stonehaven Town Hall, were just what the two rough collies needed to qualify for Crufts!

Here are the “Hairy Bakers”, Tilly and Mungo, who have written a cook book for dog snacks.

The Fife pooches devised the cookbook in 2017.

Their owner, Christopher Trotter from Fife, must be very proud to have such intelligent animals!

Over 26 dogs took part in the Ruffs medieval-themed dog fashion shoot in 2020.

Countless dog owners from Arbroath rose to the sewing challenge and crafted marvellous regal coats and accessories.

They took part in a socially-distanced fashion shoot on Sunday 4 July.

One pandemic later and the Fife Westie Walk group met once again in Dalgety Bay this year.

The Fife Westie Walk has become a legendary meets where the pack can run wild.

Around 20 dogs turned up on the sunny afternoon for their walk and this photo by Kenny Smith shows how happy they were to take part.

With so many fond memories from across Courier Country with these furry friends, it’s no surprise that a whole day has been designated to them.

