Why snooker legend Ronnie O’Sullivan fell hook, line and sinker for Arbroath

When in Rome, do as the Romans do – and when in Arbroath, do as Ronnie O’Sullivan does.

The Rocket was invited to the Angus town to play at Shotz Snooker Hall on May 13 and 14 2006.

O’Sullivan’s achievements have deservedly become the stuff of legend.

Shotz owners Marc and Ryan Fleming spent a year trying to convince him to come.

There was unprecedented ticket demand to watch the game’s greatest player knocking reds and blacks into pockets at a rate of knots.

Ryan said: “He has semi-retired numerous times and has been getting closer and closer to hanging his cue up for good, which makes this an opportunity not to be taken for granted.

“We have had interest for tickets from across Britain, and even some in mainland Europe, which highlights just how lucky we are to have him here at this stage of his career.

“Despite that interest, we have tried to keep this event as local to Tayside as we can.

“After all, the local community is what keeps our doors open, so this is our chance to give them something back – an event they can remember forever.”

O’Sullivan was staying at the Townhouse

The snooker icon checked in to the Townhouse Hotel, was served Arbroath Smokies before his exhibition games and the match was made.

I rubbed shoulders with O’Sullivan before the exhibition.

He told me: “It’s good to get a chance to meet the fans in Scotland.

“I like playing exhibitions.

“It’s different from tournaments because it gives me a chance to mix it up a bit.

I love smokies. I got to Arbroath about 5pm and I’ve had two already.” Ronnie O’Sullivan

“I’m not going to get too much of a chance to see much of the town while I’m here but I’m enjoying it so far.

“I only got here this afternoon but I’ve already had smokies – it should be a good weekend.”

O’Sullivan couldn’t get enough of the local delicacy and before starring at Shotz – fittingly, a converted fish factory – would enjoy several servings.

So much did he enjoy the dish, he had Arbroath Smokies vacuum-packed and shipped to his Essex home.

John Virgo delivered famous impressions

Snooker commentator John Virgo was master of ceremonies and opened the show with his famed and very well-received trick-shot and impression routine.

The Rocket played a variety of qualifiers, sponsors and VIP ticket holders and won all eight frames.

There was a relentless nature to the proceedings.

He racked up the centuries while sharing anecdotes before spending a considerable period of time signing autographs and posing for photos.

O’Sullivan enjoyed Arbroath Smokies for breakfast the following morning before going for a walk along the harbour with Virgo to see the sights.

They weren’t his last.

He wolfed down double helpings before the second exhibition.

The Rocket won all eight frames.

Ronnie O’Sullivan made a return visit to Arbroath

The protein-powered performances by O’Sullivan left fans in awe, and local merchants in profit.

Both were understandably delighted when the snooker sensation was invited back to Arbroath in 2019.

Marc said: “His manager kept in touch with us and contacted us to talk about two dates which Ronnie had free to come back to Arbroath.

“Excitement is already building within the club and the community ahead of Ronnie’s return.

“Many people have said they missed it the first time round and have been warned by friends and relatives not to miss out again, as it was so good.

“So I think we can expect nothing short of brilliance again, after Ronnie recorded eight centuries in his 16 frames in the 2016 visit to the club.”

O’Sullivan was licking his lips in anticipation.

“I’m back in Shotz in November and I’m looking forward to having some smokies,” he said.

“It’s my only visit to Scotland this year so give the boys a ring lively.”

O’Sullivan was happy to play for smokies

Fancy playing against the man himself?

He said: “Want to take me on Friday and Saturday?

“Bring smokies and we will play for them.”

O’Sullivan thrilled a sell-out crowd on November 22.

He won all eight frames against local players and maintained his superb record of making a century break in every exhibition he has ever played.

O’Sullivan said: “I think doing exhibitions is prolonging my career.

“You’re enjoying it, it’s free flowing, you’re attacking the balls, playing some exhibition snooker.

“I try to take that into my actual matches now because it’s more fun.

“You don’t win as much but you just want to enjoy it.”

O’Sullivan also came to stock up on Arbroath’s most famous delicacy.

He said: “I love smokies. I got to Arbroath about 5pm and I’ve had two already.

“I’ve got another 12 and I don’t even know if that’s going to be enough.

“I might have to get a reload.”

Things got even better the following evening.

The Rocket delivered a masterclass with a 142 break and two other centuries.

He left the following morning after a now-mandatory breakfast of Arbroath Smokies.

Alex Higgins didn’t enjoy his trip to Angus

O’Sullivan had a much happier time in Arbroath than Alex Higgins.

The Hurricane and Steve Davis were signed up to take part in a British tour in 1981.

Davis was leading the exhibition series 4-3 following a match in Aberdeen.

An obsessive gambler, Higgins stopped off to put on a wager in Arbroath before the next match took place at the Caird Hall in Dundee.

Higgins put a £100 bet on a horse that came through the field to win at 11/1.

He went to collect his £1,200 winnings and learned his betting slip had been entered by the cashier just a few seconds too late to make it valid to be paid out.

Higgins would take his frustration from the bookies out on Davis and thrashed him 8-1 in front of 1,000 people who paid £8.50 and £6 to watch the match.

The Rocket hit a 147 in Dundee in 2022

O’Sullivan returned to these parts in July 2022 to perform two evenings at the Gardyne Theatre in Dundee, which was organised by Marc and Ryan from Shotz.

The Rocket delivered the perfect frame on the second night, when Ray Gardiner from Aberdeen was the unfortunate opponent.

O’Sullivan’s feat wasn’t quite as quick as his world record effort of five minutes and 20 seconds back in 1997 but it was pretty fast at seven minutes.

The stopclock wasn’t running when Ronnie sat down to dinner so we’ll have to wonder whether the Smokies fan cleared his plate as fast as he cleared the snooker table.