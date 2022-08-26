Swimmers and dog owners warned after blue-green algae alert at Monikie ponds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Swimmers and dog owners warned after blue-green algae alert at Monikie ponds

By Aileen Robertson
August 26 2022, 6.00am
Monikie Country Park is popular with wild swimmers and dog walkers.
Monikie Country Park is popular with wild swimmers and dog walkers.

Swimmers and dog owners are being urged to stay away from Monikie’s reservoirs because of suspected blue-green algae.

Water from the ponds at Monikie Country Park is being tested after what appeared to be algal blooms were spotted.

In the meantime, wild swimming sessions have been cancelled at the park as a precaution.

Refunds

The local leisure trust AngusAlive has advised those who booked swimming sessions that they will receive refunds.

Monikie Country Park’s customer adviser Caroline Thomson apologised to those who had booked by email.

“Please accept our apologies but this is a natural occurrence and outwith our control,” she said.

One swimmer, who asked to remain anonymous, said: “It’s definitely a hazard with reservoirs and lochs, especially after the recent heatwaves.”

She added that although Broughty Ferry beach had now been declared safe for bathing, “in light of the recent sewage leak I might leave it a wee while”.

Nicola Barbour, countryside adventure team leader with AngusAlive, said the trust was awaiting test results to confirm the presence of the algae at Monikie.

“As a precautionary measure, we have cancelled watersports and open water swimming for the coming days and have contacted those with bookings.”

The trust has managed to relocate some activities to Crombie Country Park.

Warning to dog owners

People who come into contact with the algae are at risk of developing rashes.

If swallowed, the algae can cause illness.

According to the NHS, possible effects include eye irritation, vomiting, diarrhoea and pains in muscles and joints. People can also have seizures.

Loch Tay warning algae
Blue-green algae.

But toxins from blue-green algae can be fatal to dogs and other animals.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused and ask that dog owners are also careful at this time and refrain from allowing dogs into the water,” added Nicola.

“We have warning notices up and will keep the public up to date on our social media and website.”

Blue-green algae is actually toxin releasing bacteria called cyanobacteria.

The bacteria thrive in still water and multiply in warmer weather causing algal blooms.

When it clumps together it can cause a green or blueish scum at the surface of the water.

[[title]]

[[text]]
