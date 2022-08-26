Swimmers and dog owners warned after blue-green algae alert at Monikie ponds

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Swimmers and dog owners are being urged to stay away from Monikie’s reservoirs because of suspected blue-green algae.

Water from the ponds at Monikie Country Park is being tested after what appeared to be algal blooms were spotted.

In the meantime, wild swimming sessions have been cancelled at the park as a precaution.

Refunds

The local leisure trust AngusAlive has advised those who booked swimming sessions that they will receive refunds.

Monikie Country Park’s customer adviser Caroline Thomson apologised to those who had booked by email.

“Please accept our apologies but this is a natural occurrence and outwith our control,” she said.

One swimmer, who asked to remain anonymous, said: “It’s definitely a hazard with reservoirs and lochs, especially after the recent heatwaves.”

She added that although Broughty Ferry beach had now been declared safe for bathing, “in light of the recent sewage leak I might leave it a wee while”.

Nicola Barbour, countryside adventure team leader with AngusAlive, said the trust was awaiting test results to confirm the presence of the algae at Monikie.

“As a precautionary measure, we have cancelled watersports and open water swimming for the coming days and have contacted those with bookings.”

The trust has managed to relocate some activities to Crombie Country Park.

Warning to dog owners

People who come into contact with the algae are at risk of developing rashes.

If swallowed, the algae can cause illness.

According to the NHS, possible effects include eye irritation, vomiting, diarrhoea and pains in muscles and joints. People can also have seizures.

But toxins from blue-green algae can be fatal to dogs and other animals.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused and ask that dog owners are also careful at this time and refrain from allowing dogs into the water,” added Nicola.

“We have warning notices up and will keep the public up to date on our social media and website.”

Blue-green algae is actually toxin releasing bacteria called cyanobacteria.

The bacteria thrive in still water and multiply in warmer weather causing algal blooms.

When it clumps together it can cause a green or blueish scum at the surface of the water.