‘There’s zero justice’ – Victims hit out as crooked Fife undertaker jailed By Ross Gardiner and Jamie McKenzie August 26 2022, 6.00am Barry Stevenson-Hamilton sold fake funeral plans from his Fife businesses. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from Courts Fife sex offender dubbed Moonpig back behind bars for court breach Thursday court round-up — Forth Rail Bridge 'climbers' Woman, 56, faces jail after police find taser-style weapon at her Angus home Man accused of endangering guests by swinging from chandelier at Dundee hotel Fife drink-driver smashed love rival's window with Dragon Soop bottle Crooked Fife undertaker jailed for £130k fake funerals scam Dundee Mormon Bishop's wife admits to child abuse inquiry she made foster child lick… Fife PC's pursuit of cyclist, 15, was not in line with training, trial told Drink-drive thug dodges jail after high speed police chase through Perth city centre Former rugby coach admits assaulting teenage boy in Arbroath garden More from The Courier GIG GUIDE: Rockore returns to Fife Tabletop Games back on the boards in Perth LYNNE HOGGAN: Forget filters and editing - before digital cameras we were capturing memories Two traditional Highland Games make a comeback EVE MUIRHEAD: PGA Tour gamble may backfire, Sir Alex Ferguson's curling wish and the… Dundee's Jordan McGhee on playing for a year with 'nine out of 10 pain'…