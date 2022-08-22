Scottish Water apologises as sewage is pumped into River Tay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Scottish Water apologises as sewage is pumped into River Tay

By Emma Duncan
August 22 2022, 7.47pm Updated: August 22 2022, 7.54pm
People are being told to not swim on Borughty Ferry or Monifieth beaches due to sewage being leaked into the Tay.
Scottish Water has issued an apology for sewage being pumped into the River Tay as a result of emergency repairs to a pipe in Dundee.

A leaking main in the city has seen sewage dumped into “deep water” in the river over the weekend and on Monday, with repair expected to last several more days.

Scottish Water says progress is being made on what has been described as a “complex repair” on the A85 at Riverside Drive.

The eastbound carriageway of the road remains closed and an apology has been issued both for the environmental impact and the travel disruption.

Scottish Water contractors carrying out the repair.

Sewage which would normally be transported to Hatton Waste Water Treatment Works is being discharged into the River Tay, after being screened to remove large objects.

Specialist equipment had to be brought on site on Monday afternoon to help with the repair due to the depth of the pipe and challenging ground conditions.

People have been advised against bathing at Broughty Ferry and Monifieth beaches as a precaution.

Road closures

The A85 eastbound remains closed between the main entrance to Tesco and the goods entrance.

A diversion is in place via Perth Road and Hawkhill. The westbound carriageway is unaffected.

Signs advising against swimming are in place at Broughty Ferry beach.

A Scottish Water spokesperson said: “We would like to apologise for the impact this issue is having both on the road network in Dundee and on the local environment.

“With our partner Veolia [who operate the sewer on Scottish Water’s behalf] and our wider supply chain, we are focused on completing the complex repair that is needed to return the sewer network to normal operation as quickly as possible.

“While the repair is urgent, it remains vital that we ensure the work can be carried out safely.

While repair work is continuing, we are doing everything possible to mitigate short term impact on the local environment

Scottish Water

“Specialist equipment is now on site which should allow our contractor to make progress into the evening with a deep excavation in challenging ground conditions.

“While repair work is continuing, we are doing everything possible to mitigate short term impact on the local environment, actively monitoring the performance of the equipment which enables the settlement of solids and removal of any debris above six millimetres before the remaining effluent is discharged to deep water.

The sewer repairs taking place on Riverside Drive, Dundee.

“In coordination with SEPA and local authorities, we are advising against bathing or paddling at Broughty Ferry and Monifieth beaches, where there is potential for normal water quality to be affected.

“We will lift this precautionary advice as soon as the repair is complete.

“We appreciate the patience of customers and stakeholders while we are working to resolve this issue as quickly as possible.”

More information on the repair is available online.

Sepa

A spokesperson for the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) said the situation is being monitored.

They added: “We remain in contact with Scottish Water, who advise that repairs are under way.

“As a precautionary measure, Dundee City Council has updated signage at Broughty Ferry to advise against bathing or paddling in the bathing water. SEPA’s electronic bathing water signage at Monifieth has been updated to advise against bathing or paddling as a precaution.

“SEPA officers will carry out water quality sampling and continue to monitor the situation.”

“We would urge anyone worried about a potential pollution incident to contact our 24-hour pollution reporting line as soon as possible. This can be done through our online form at www.sepa.org.uk/report or via 0800 80 70 60.”

