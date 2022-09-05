Dundee United penalty hero Carljohan Eriksson: ‘I know I’ve not become a bad keeper all of a sudden’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Dundee United penalty hero Carljohan Eriksson: ‘I know I’ve not become a bad keeper all of a sudden’

By Alan Temple
September 5 2022, 7.00am Updated: September 5 2022, 10.31am
All smiles: Eriksson kept his first United clean sheet
All smiles: Eriksson kept his first United clean sheet

“To concede 12 goals in my first two games — pretty much the number of goals I conceded all last season — has not been the easiest,” notes Dundee United goalkeeper Carljohan Eriksson with a rueful smile.

It may sound like hyperbole, but Eriksson’s exaggeration is painfully minor.

During the entirety of 2021 Swedish top-flight campaign — when he was named Allsvenskan goalkeeper of the year — ‘Saku’ conceded just 14 league goals.

He kept 13 clean sheets for Mjallby and enjoyed a run of of eight successive shut-outs between September and October.

This is not a keeper accustomed to shipping nine goals in one match, as happened against Celtic last month.

Eriksson dashes out to thwart Kevin van Veen

“I know I’ve not become a bad keeper all of a sudden,” Eriksson continues.

“I know I’ve got the levels in me and I just need to rely on the training, knowing I can perform at a certain level.”

Building blocks

Indeed, United supporters were afforded a glimpse of his shot-stopping ability on Saturday as Eriksson saved a Kevin van Veen penalty and made a further three stops during a gutsy 0-0 draw against Motherwell.

He repeatedly parried dangerous deliveries to safety — the Steelmen were a persistent threat from wide areas — and was sharp off his line when required.

Although he was signed in January, this is Eriksson’s first run in the United starting line-up — and the 2-1 midweek triumph at Livingston followed by a clean sheet at Fir Park were most welcome.

Birighitti, left, and Eriksson
Birighitti, left, and Eriksson will battle it out for the gloves.

“We needed that; I needed that,” Eriksson said honestly. “It’s not been the easiest couple of weeks, or month.

“Against Motherwell I felt it was closer to my levels. Maybe not there quite yet, but getting closer.

“To get the win in the (Premier Sports) Cup and the clean sheet gives us the building blocks to keep going. It’s maybe not as pretty as we’d want but it’s about points on the board and feeling confident again.

Niemi nous

While clearly a decent shot stopper and quick on his feet, the raw physicality, pace and persistent deep deliveries are an aspect of Scottish football to which Eriksson is evidently adapting.

However, Eriksson remains steadfast in his belief that he can shine on these shores — especially after some wise words from ex-Rangers and Hearts ace Antti Niemi, who is now goalkeeping coach of the Finland national team.

Former Hearts and Rangers ace Niemi.

“Antti Niemi was telling me to stay patient and that it’s always different coming to a new environment and a new type of football,” said Eriksson.

“Just getting used to that has been one of the tougher parts for me so far.

“Antti has been very supportive. He was a positive influence on me coming to Dundee United.

“If he said I wasn’t a fit for Scottish football then I would believe his word. But he said Scotland is a good place to be. Now we’re getting somewhere.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Dundee United

Aziz Behich, improving game on game, helps Eriksson block an Efford shot
4 Dundee United talking points as stats show major style change after Jack Ross…
0
Proud: United interim boss Fox
Liam Fox pinpoints source of Dundee United pride as Tangerines hold firm at Fir…
Kevin van Veen fails from the spot
Dundee United verdict as penalty hero Carljohan Eriksson secures 0-0 stalemate at Motherwell
0
Anaku, left, and Drogba
Dundee United striker Sadat Anaku on Didier Drogba lessons and emotional father message
0
Liam Fox has made a bright start to life as interim head coach
Liam Fox addresses Dundee United's deadline day inactivity and stays tight-lipped on job prospects
0
Asghar, pictured, has been at United since 2019
Adam Asghar to leave Dundee United by mutual consent
0
The ultimate decision-maker at Dundee United, US-based Mark Ogren
JIM SPENCE: Will Dundee United owner Mark Ogren tighten purse strings after Jack Ross…
0
The award-winning Twa Teams, One Street podcast from the Evening Telegraph.
PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street - Dundee United's week from hell and Dundee's deadline…
0
Dundee United made eight summer signings, totalling 104 international caps
4 burning questions posed by Dundee United's summer transfer business
Fletcher turned in a man of the match showing against Livi
Steven Fletcher: I was 'embarrassed' to go home after Dundee United's Celtic collapse
0

More from The Courier

The police car in the ditch on Lothian Crescent, Dundee.
Police car ends up in ditch after Dundee pursuit
Police at the protest on Ballindean Road, Dundee.
Three people charged after street protest in Dundee
picture of healthy food, meat, eggs and veg
How to eat better – despite being on budget
High Street, Cowdenbeath. Image: Google.
Man, 34, taken to hospital after being hit by car in Cowdenbeath
Emergency services on Albert Street, Dundee.
Man, 52, dies after falling from Dundee flat window
The A985 near Charlestown in Fife. Image: Google.
Fire crews free man from vehicle after crash on A985 in Fife