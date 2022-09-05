Dundee United penalty hero Carljohan Eriksson: ‘I know I’ve not become a bad keeper all of a sudden’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

“To concede 12 goals in my first two games — pretty much the number of goals I conceded all last season — has not been the easiest,” notes Dundee United goalkeeper Carljohan Eriksson with a rueful smile.

It may sound like hyperbole, but Eriksson’s exaggeration is painfully minor.

During the entirety of 2021 Swedish top-flight campaign — when he was named Allsvenskan goalkeeper of the year — ‘Saku’ conceded just 14 league goals.

He kept 13 clean sheets for Mjallby and enjoyed a run of of eight successive shut-outs between September and October.

This is not a keeper accustomed to shipping nine goals in one match, as happened against Celtic last month.

“I know I’ve not become a bad keeper all of a sudden,” Eriksson continues.

“I know I’ve got the levels in me and I just need to rely on the training, knowing I can perform at a certain level.”

Building blocks

Indeed, United supporters were afforded a glimpse of his shot-stopping ability on Saturday as Eriksson saved a Kevin van Veen penalty and made a further three stops during a gutsy 0-0 draw against Motherwell.

He repeatedly parried dangerous deliveries to safety — the Steelmen were a persistent threat from wide areas — and was sharp off his line when required.

Although he was signed in January, this is Eriksson’s first run in the United starting line-up — and the 2-1 midweek triumph at Livingston followed by a clean sheet at Fir Park were most welcome.

“We needed that; I needed that,” Eriksson said honestly. “It’s not been the easiest couple of weeks, or month.

“Against Motherwell I felt it was closer to my levels. Maybe not there quite yet, but getting closer.

“To get the win in the (Premier Sports) Cup and the clean sheet gives us the building blocks to keep going. It’s maybe not as pretty as we’d want but it’s about points on the board and feeling confident again.

Niemi nous

While clearly a decent shot stopper and quick on his feet, the raw physicality, pace and persistent deep deliveries are an aspect of Scottish football to which Eriksson is evidently adapting.

However, Eriksson remains steadfast in his belief that he can shine on these shores — especially after some wise words from ex-Rangers and Hearts ace Antti Niemi, who is now goalkeeping coach of the Finland national team.

“Antti Niemi was telling me to stay patient and that it’s always different coming to a new environment and a new type of football,” said Eriksson.

“Just getting used to that has been one of the tougher parts for me so far.

“Antti has been very supportive. He was a positive influence on me coming to Dundee United.

“If he said I wasn’t a fit for Scottish football then I would believe his word. But he said Scotland is a good place to be. Now we’re getting somewhere.”