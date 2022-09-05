Anton Dowds explains muted celebration and recalls ‘outstanding’ Arbroath memories insisting Lichties spell was best of his career

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Anton Dowds explains muted celebration and recalls ‘outstanding’ Arbroath memories insisting Lichties spell was best of his career

By Scott Lorimer
September 5 2022, 7.54am Updated: September 5 2022, 9.32am
Anton Dowds enjoyed his time at Arbroath last season.
Anton Dowds enjoyed his time at Arbroath last season.

After coming off the bench and opening the scoring at Gayfield, Anton Dowds didn’t make a big deal of it.

There was no trademark Alan Shearer-esque celebration, despite his Partick Thistle teammates mobbing him.

It was a bittersweet moment for the 25-year-old.

He was delighted to bag his third goal in five league appearances for the Jags, since joining in the summer.

But there was also a tinge of sadness that it came against a side where he spent an enjoyable part of last season.

The Lichties built up Dowds’ confidence after a torrid start to the 20/21 campaign at Falkirk.

He repaid them with some crucial goals which helped the club reach the heights it did.

Respect for Arbroath

The former loanee explained why he muted his celebrations after netting his side’s late opener – even if he was in the receiving end of some ‘banter’ from some home fans.

“It was a bit of respect, I guess,” Dowds said.

“I know Arbroath have had a tough start to the season.

“I’m here to do my job for Thistle, but I still wanted to be respectful as well.

“I’ve got outstanding memories of Arbroath.

Anton Dowds scored a late winner for Arbroath against Kilmarnock.
Anton Dowds scored a late winner for Arbroath against Kilmarnock last season.

“The six months I had last year were probably the most enjoyable six months I’ve had in my career to date.

“I’ve still got a great affiliation with the club, the management team and the players here. It was a great time for me.”

The forward, perhaps unexpectedly, played his part in a team punching at the top end of the table last season.

He looks like he will be in a similar position this season with Thistle among the favourites to claim the league title.

For now, Dowds is not thinking about any silverware.

“Any time you come to Gayfield and come away with a win is a fantastic achievement,” he said.

“We know how hard it is.

“When I came in, the manager always said to me they just want to improve on what the club achieved last year.

“That is still our goal. They finished fourth last year – it’s just trying to better that.”

