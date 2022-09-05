Dundee striker Zach Robinson on Queen’s Park screamer: ‘I’ve got that in the locker’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee FC

Dundee striker Zach Robinson on Queen's Park screamer: 'I've got that in the locker'

By George Cran
September 5 2022, 8.00am
Robinson celebrates against Queen's Park.
Robinson celebrates against Queen's Park.

Zach Robinson has revealed his wonder strike against Queen’s Park was hit with his WEAKER foot.

Dundee manager Gary Bowyer admitted he couldn’t remember the last time he saw a ball struck with that ferocity when talking up his young striker’s second goal at the weekend.

The confident frontman, though, insists the goal was all in a good day’s work.

Since arriving on loan from AFC Wimbledon, Robinson has fired in four goals in seven appearances.

The first was a key goal from the bench to defeat Arbroath.

Zach Robinson celebrates in front of the South Enclosure.

And in two starts, the youngster has struck three times – two from the spot, and one absolute wonder goal.

‘I’m here to score goals’

But he’s not done yet.

“I’m here to score goals and I feel like I’m doing that so far. I’m happy,” Robinson said.

“You take whatever goals you can and I think I’m showing I can score different types of goals.

“The second one was a good goal. I have actually hit them like that before, it’s something I’ve got in the locker.

“And surprisingly with my left foot despite being right-footed.

“But I’ve never scored such a good goal at this standard before.

“It’s a very good feeling but I’m not too hung up about how I score, I just want to score.

“I’ve hit a little bit of form but it’s only a couple of games.

“You have to keep it going so, hopefully, I can push on.”

Rudden and Robinson

Dundee had just two fit strikers to choose from on Saturday – both with the same initials and same first name.

Though Zak Rudden would suffer an injury late on, one that manager Bowyer said looked concerning, both scored against the Spiders, too.

Rudden has set himself a target of 20 goals this season and has been quite happy to let people know about it.

Dundee’s Zach Robinson smashes in a screamer against Queen’s Park.

Robinson, though, takes a different approach.

“I haven’t set myself a target in terms of numbers. I feel if you get focused on that it can get you down if you’re not on track.

“So I just want to score as many as I can.

“Everyone is different. Zak is obviously a good player and scored on Saturday.

“Hopefully, he can reach 20 goals and I can reach 20 goals!”

Settling in

It’s a first move away from home for the 20-year-old and the switch to the ‘Tayside Riviera’ from London has been a big change.

Zach Robinson after making it 3-2 against Arbroath.

He’s only been at Dens Park for a month but is beginning to get settled in.

“I’m happy at the moment. Every tells me to wait till it gets cold! The weather’s been nice since I’ve been here,” Robinson added.

“I’m starting to get used to the accent as well.

“But at times when some of the guys speak to each other quickly, I’m still bemused by it!”

