Dundee striker Zach Robinson on Queen’s Park screamer: ‘I’ve got that in the locker’

Zach Robinson has revealed his wonder strike against Queen’s Park was hit with his WEAKER foot.

Dundee manager Gary Bowyer admitted he couldn’t remember the last time he saw a ball struck with that ferocity when talking up his young striker’s second goal at the weekend.

The confident frontman, though, insists the goal was all in a good day’s work.

Since arriving on loan from AFC Wimbledon, Robinson has fired in four goals in seven appearances.

The first was a key goal from the bench to defeat Arbroath.

And in two starts, the youngster has struck three times – two from the spot, and one absolute wonder goal.

‘I’m here to score goals’

But he’s not done yet.

“I’m here to score goals and I feel like I’m doing that so far. I’m happy,” Robinson said.

“You take whatever goals you can and I think I’m showing I can score different types of goals.

“The second one was a good goal. I have actually hit them like that before, it’s something I’ve got in the locker.

“And surprisingly with my left foot despite being right-footed.

“But I’ve never scored such a good goal at this standard before.

“It’s a very good feeling but I’m not too hung up about how I score, I just want to score.

“I’ve hit a little bit of form but it’s only a couple of games.

“You have to keep it going so, hopefully, I can push on.”

Rudden and Robinson

Dundee had just two fit strikers to choose from on Saturday – both with the same initials and same first name.

Though Zak Rudden would suffer an injury late on, one that manager Bowyer said looked concerning, both scored against the Spiders, too.

Rudden has set himself a target of 20 goals this season and has been quite happy to let people know about it.

Robinson, though, takes a different approach.

“I haven’t set myself a target in terms of numbers. I feel if you get focused on that it can get you down if you’re not on track.

“So I just want to score as many as I can.

“Everyone is different. Zak is obviously a good player and scored on Saturday.

“Hopefully, he can reach 20 goals and I can reach 20 goals!”

Settling in

It’s a first move away from home for the 20-year-old and the switch to the ‘Tayside Riviera’ from London has been a big change.

He’s only been at Dens Park for a month but is beginning to get settled in.

“I’m happy at the moment. Every tells me to wait till it gets cold! The weather’s been nice since I’ve been here,” Robinson added.

“I’m starting to get used to the accent as well.

“But at times when some of the guys speak to each other quickly, I’m still bemused by it!”