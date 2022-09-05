Fire crews free man from vehicle after crash on A985 in Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

Fire crews free man from vehicle after crash on A985 in Fife

By Bryan Copland
September 5 2022, 8.42am Updated: September 5 2022, 10.11am
The A985 near Charlestown in Fife. Image: Google.
The A985 near Charlestown in Fife. Image: Google.

Fire crews have helped to free a man from a vehicle after a crash that has forced the closure of a major Fife road.

The A985 is shut in both directions following a collision between a car and a pick-up truck near Charlestown, which was reported just after 8am on Monday.

Fire crews attended the scene and freed one casualty from a vehicle.

The man was then passed into the care of the Scottish Ambulance Service but the extent of his injuries is not yet known.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received a call at 8.10am this morning to the A985 between Limekilns and Rosyth.

 

“It was an RTC involving one car and one pick-up truck.

“Our crews extricated one male casualty and made the scene safe.

“The casualty was handed over to the Scottish Ambulance Service.

“We left the scene at 9.08am.”

The A985 is the main road between Rosyth and Kincardine.

Traffic Scotland has issued details of a diversion for drivers.

More to follow.

