Fire crews free man from vehicle after crash on A985 in Fife

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fire crews have helped to free a man from a vehicle after a crash that has forced the closure of a major Fife road.

The A985 is shut in both directions following a collision between a car and a pick-up truck near Charlestown, which was reported just after 8am on Monday.

Fire crews attended the scene and freed one casualty from a vehicle.

The man was then passed into the care of the Scottish Ambulance Service but the extent of his injuries is not yet known.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received a call at 8.10am this morning to the A985 between Limekilns and Rosyth.

UPDATE❗ ⌚ 09:47#A985 Charlestown The carriageway remains

⛔CLOSED⛔

in both directions due to a collision Police and emergency services are in attendance🚓 All traffic is Diverted❗ The Diversion routes and more information👇 https://t.co/9EXAEs42lU@SETrunkRoads pic.twitter.com/Vwp3jBHCWb — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) September 5, 2022

“It was an RTC involving one car and one pick-up truck.

“Our crews extricated one male casualty and made the scene safe.

“The casualty was handed over to the Scottish Ambulance Service.

“We left the scene at 9.08am.”

The A985 is the main road between Rosyth and Kincardine.

Traffic Scotland has issued details of a diversion for drivers.

More to follow.