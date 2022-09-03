Dundee verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Zach Robinson thunderbolt caps Queen’s Park win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Zach Robinson thunderbolt caps Queen’s Park win

By George Cran
September 3 2022, 4.57pm Updated: September 3 2022, 4.58pm
Dundee celebrate with goalscorer Zach Robinson against Queen's Park.
Dundee celebrate with goalscorer Zach Robinson against Queen's Park.

A Zach Robinson piledriver saw Dundee get back to winning ways in the Championship with a 3-0 win over Queen’s Park.

The Dark Blues moved above Owen Coyle’s side into third place after two league games without victory.

It was Queen’s Park’s first visit to Dens Park since 1957 – Doug Cowie scored the only goal that day – and they started the brighter side but their hosts grew into the game and took the lead on 27 minutes.

Robinson himself earned the penalty before stepping up to fire home from 12 yards.

Zach Robinson scores from the spot to make it 1-0.

The on-loan frontman then smashed in a Goal of the Season contender on 44 minutes.

Winding up his left leg around 30 yards out the frontman sent an unstoppable strike flying into the top corner.

The Spiders weren’t finished, however, and Harry Sharp had to be on his toes to pull off a double save on the hour, denying Jake Davidson and Simon Murray from close range.

Zak Rudden’s poacher’s instinct killed the game on 70 minutes as he knocked in his third of the season from close range.

There would be concern late on for Rudden, however, with the striker needing a stretcher in the closing stages.

Key moments

Robinson smashes in a screamer against Queen’s Park.

The opening goal is always a big turning point in any game.

Queen’s Park had chances early on but it was clever play by Robinson to earn the penalty.

The really key moment was the stand-out moment, however.

At 1-0, Owen Coyle’s side had passed up a free header from Lee Kilday and a decent chance for Jake Davidson.

But Dundee go their two-goal cushion when Robinson fired his howitzer into the Queen’s Park net.

Dundee’s star man: Zach Robinson

Dundee’s Zach Robinson is bundled over in the box by Queen’s Park defender Stephen Eze.

Only one man for this accolade – Dundee’s on-loan frontman won the game for his side.

Beating the offside trap, he earned the penalty as Eze bundled him over before he could shoot.

Robinson finished that with style before smashing in his Goal of the Season contender ahead of the break.

After another lung-bursting run, Robinson got a well-earned rest on the hour-mark.

Player ratings

Sharp 8, Kerr 6, French 6, McGhee 7, Ashcroft 7, Mulligan 6, Robinson 8 (Rudden 60 7 (Robertson 86)), McMullan 6 (McGinn 59 6), Williamson 7 (Anderson 78), Cameron 6 (McGowan 59 7), Grayson 6.

Subs not used: Legzdins, Strachan.

Attendance: 4,178

Manager under the microscope

Two former Blackburn managers Owen Coyle, of Queen’s Park, and Gary Bowyer, of Dundee, share a joke pre-match.

Gary Bowyer went with the same team that won 3-0 against Falkirk in midweek, save for an enforced change.

Ryan Sweeney was suspended after his red card last week and in came Jordan McGhee, taking the captain’s armband too.

Lyall Cameron earned his first league start of the season after a Man of the Match display against the Bairns, taking up the same attacking midfield role.

Again, numbers were tight thanks to injuries with only seven named substitutes.

All three of Bowyer’s subs on the hour mark were directly involved in the third goal.

Man in the middle

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer gets a warning from referee Grant Irvine.

Referee Grant Irvine won’t get many pass marks from Dundee fans for this performance.

Even in getting the penalty decision right, he managed to confuse everyone by not actually pointing to the spot.

The yellow card was out so was he booking Robinson for diving? No, it was indeed a penalty and Dundee went ahead.

He also gave Dens boss Gary Bowyer a telling off for an ironic celebration after his side won a free-kick, demonstrating the feeling from the home side.

