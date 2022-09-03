Dundee verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Zach Robinson thunderbolt caps Queen’s Park win

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Zach Robinson piledriver saw Dundee get back to winning ways in the Championship with a 3-0 win over Queen’s Park.

The Dark Blues moved above Owen Coyle’s side into third place after two league games without victory.

It was Queen’s Park’s first visit to Dens Park since 1957 – Doug Cowie scored the only goal that day – and they started the brighter side but their hosts grew into the game and took the lead on 27 minutes.

Robinson himself earned the penalty before stepping up to fire home from 12 yards.

The on-loan frontman then smashed in a Goal of the Season contender on 44 minutes.

Winding up his left leg around 30 yards out the frontman sent an unstoppable strike flying into the top corner.

The Spiders weren’t finished, however, and Harry Sharp had to be on his toes to pull off a double save on the hour, denying Jake Davidson and Simon Murray from close range.

Zak Rudden’s poacher’s instinct killed the game on 70 minutes as he knocked in his third of the season from close range.

There would be concern late on for Rudden, however, with the striker needing a stretcher in the closing stages.

Key moments

The opening goal is always a big turning point in any game.

Queen’s Park had chances early on but it was clever play by Robinson to earn the penalty.

The really key moment was the stand-out moment, however.

At 1-0, Owen Coyle’s side had passed up a free header from Lee Kilday and a decent chance for Jake Davidson.

But Dundee go their two-goal cushion when Robinson fired his howitzer into the Queen’s Park net.

Dundee’s star man: Zach Robinson

Only one man for this accolade – Dundee’s on-loan frontman won the game for his side.

Beating the offside trap, he earned the penalty as Eze bundled him over before he could shoot.

Robinson finished that with style before smashing in his Goal of the Season contender ahead of the break.

After another lung-bursting run, Robinson got a well-earned rest on the hour-mark.

Player ratings

Sharp 8, Kerr 6, French 6, McGhee 7, Ashcroft 7, Mulligan 6, Robinson 8 (Rudden 60 7 (Robertson 86)), McMullan 6 (McGinn 59 6), Williamson 7 (Anderson 78), Cameron 6 (McGowan 59 7), Grayson 6.

Subs not used: Legzdins, Strachan.

Attendance: 4,178

Manager under the microscope

Gary Bowyer went with the same team that won 3-0 against Falkirk in midweek, save for an enforced change.

Ryan Sweeney was suspended after his red card last week and in came Jordan McGhee, taking the captain’s armband too.

Lyall Cameron earned his first league start of the season after a Man of the Match display against the Bairns, taking up the same attacking midfield role.

Again, numbers were tight thanks to injuries with only seven named substitutes.

All three of Bowyer’s subs on the hour mark were directly involved in the third goal.

Man in the middle

Referee Grant Irvine won’t get many pass marks from Dundee fans for this performance.

Even in getting the penalty decision right, he managed to confuse everyone by not actually pointing to the spot.

The yellow card was out so was he booking Robinson for diving? No, it was indeed a penalty and Dundee went ahead.

He also gave Dens boss Gary Bowyer a telling off for an ironic celebration after his side won a free-kick, demonstrating the feeling from the home side.