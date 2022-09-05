Taskforce to tackle rising tide of youth trouble at Forfar Loch

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Drunken and drugged-up youths are being targeted in a taskforce clampdown on trouble around Forfar Loch.

And the number of incidents at the anti-social behaviour hotspot has led Angus’ top police officer to ask parents to quiz their children about whether they are part of the problem.

Area Commander Leanne Blacklaw has fired out a letter to more than 1,000 parents at Forfar Academy.

It highlights fears around children being out of control on the shores of the country park.

Weekend fireraising

And it comes as a dog walker captured the latest firebug attack at the door of the soon-to-be demolished Lochside leisure centre.

Paul Kelly raised the alarm on Sunday after seeing a bin burning at the boarded-up centre.

He said it’s an escalating occurrence around the empty building.

Forfar firefighters arrived within minutes and quickly dealt with it.

But it’s just the latest in a string of incidents which have prompted Chief Inspector Blacklaw to issue a warning of “robust action” against young tearways.

Police Scotland, Scottish Fire and Rescue and Angus Council’s community safety enforcement team are mounting the clampdown.

The area commander said police and community wardens have been patrolling the loch area to try and get the message across to youngsters.

New data has shown crime rates in Angus increased to their highest level in the past five years.

Spate of trouble

The catalogue of anti-social behaviour includes:

Intimidation towards members of the public

Fighting

Underage drinking

Drug misuse

Aerosol bombs

Ranger centre toilets which were only recently upgraded have also been targeted by vandals already.

Peer pressure

“Police and partner agencies share concerns the behaviour of some youths may be placing themselves and others at risk,” said the area commander.

“Complaints from members of the public are at concerning levels.”

The senior officer is asking parents to check if their children are regulars at the Loch.

“Please speak to them and educate them on why the behaviour of some is spoiling it for everyone else,” says the letter to parents.

“While the vast majority of parents take an interest in their children’s whereabouts after school hours, are they satisfied with what they tell you?

“Unfortunately some children are not being as honest as you think, which may come down to peer pressure.”

The fire service gave a water safety message to pupils before the summer holidays to drive home the risks of being around somewhere like Forfar Loch under the influence of drink or drugs.

“We appreciate some youths are travelling from further afield, most are however from the local area.”

And the area inspector says the trouble involves kids of all ages.

“The ages of youths responsible vary through all ages of secondary school, therefore this message is not age specific.

“Should this level of behaviour continue, robust action will be taken against those identified as being involved.”

Centre demolition imminent

Lochside had been a magnet for unruly youngsters since it closed in 2017.

There has been regular fireraising, including temporary toilets being torched within days of being put there in 2019.

Youngsters have also been spotted climbing on the roof of the building.

Demolition of the old centre will begin after the school October holidays and is expected to take five months.