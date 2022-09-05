Taskforce to tackle rising tide of youth trouble at Forfar Loch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News Angus & The Mearns

Taskforce to tackle rising tide of youth trouble at Forfar Loch

By Graham Brown
September 5 2022, 4.45pm
The former Lochside leisure centre is a trouble hotspot. Pic: Paul Reid/Paul Kelly.
The former Lochside leisure centre is a trouble hotspot. Pic: Paul Reid/Paul Kelly.

Drunken and drugged-up youths are being targeted in a taskforce clampdown on trouble around Forfar Loch.

And the number of incidents at the anti-social behaviour hotspot has led Angus’ top police officer to ask parents to quiz their children about whether they are part of the problem.

Area Commander Leanne Blacklaw has fired out a letter to more than 1,000 parents at Forfar Academy.

It highlights fears around children being out of control on the shores of the country park.

Weekend fireraising

And it comes as a dog walker captured the latest firebug attack at the door of the soon-to-be demolished Lochside leisure centre.

Paul Kelly raised the alarm on Sunday after seeing a bin burning at the boarded-up centre.

He said it’s an escalating occurrence around the empty building.

Forfar firefighters arrived within minutes and quickly dealt with it.

But it’s just the latest in a string of incidents which have prompted Chief Inspector Blacklaw to issue a warning of “robust action” against young tearways.

Lochside leisure centre
Lochside leisure centre has been a magnet for trouble since it closed. Pic: Dougie Nicolson/DCT Media.

Police Scotland, Scottish Fire and Rescue and Angus Council’s community safety enforcement team are mounting the clampdown.

The area commander said police and community wardens have been patrolling the loch area to try and get the message across to youngsters.

New data has shown crime rates in Angus increased to their highest level in the past five years.

Spate of trouble

The catalogue of anti-social behaviour includes:

Intimidation towards members of the public

Fighting

Underage drinking

Drug misuse

Aerosol bombs

Ranger centre toilets which were only recently upgraded have also been targeted by vandals already.

Peer pressure

“Police and partner agencies share concerns the behaviour of some youths may be placing themselves and others at risk,” said the area commander.

“Complaints from members of the public are at concerning levels.”

The senior officer is asking parents to check if their children are regulars at the Loch.

“Please speak to them and educate them on why the behaviour of some is spoiling it for everyone else,” says the letter to parents.

“While the vast majority of parents take an interest in their children’s whereabouts after school hours, are they satisfied with what they tell you?

“Unfortunately some children are not being as honest as you think, which may come down to peer pressure.”

Forfar Loch.

The fire service gave a water safety message to pupils before the summer holidays to drive home the risks of being around somewhere like Forfar Loch under the influence of drink or drugs.

“We appreciate some youths are travelling from further afield, most are however from the local area.”

And the area inspector says the trouble involves kids of all ages.

“The ages of youths responsible vary through all ages of secondary school, therefore this message is not age specific.

“Should this level of behaviour continue, robust action will be taken against those identified as being involved.”

Centre demolition imminent

Lochside had been a magnet for unruly youngsters since it closed in 2017.

There has been regular fireraising, including temporary toilets being torched within days of being put there in 2019.

Youngsters have also been spotted climbing on the roof of the building.

Demolition of the old centre will begin after the school October holidays and is expected to take five months.

