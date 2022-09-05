Adam Asghar’s Dundee United exit: Liam Fox makes prediction for ‘great young coach’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Adam Asghar’s Dundee United exit: Liam Fox makes prediction for ‘great young coach’

By Alan Temple
September 5 2022, 5.00pm
Asghar, left, and Liam Fox
Asghar, left, and Liam Fox

Adam Asghar is a “really good young coach” with a big future in the game following his Dundee United departure.

That is the view of Tannadice interim boss Liam Fox.

Saturday’s 0-0 draw against Motherwell — where Asghar was formerly a player — represented the 28-year-old’s final match in the United dugout.

The ex-Scottish FA Performance School coach was part of Tam Courts’ backroom team last season, working with Fox to help the Tangerines secure a fourth-placed finish in the Premiership.

Asghar, pictured, was at United from March 2019

Prior to ascending to the senior set-up in the summer of 2021, Asghar — son of United sporting director, Tony — worked with the club’s academy for more than two years.

“Adam was at the club before I came here but he is a really good young coach,” said Fox. “I am sure he will go on to do some really good things in the game.

“He sees the game very well and has a brilliant enthusiasm for the job.

Adam played a large development in a lot of our younger kids who played in the team last year.

He was really good for me last week (after Jack Ross’ exit) and I wish him all the best.”

The bare minimum

As Asghar looks to his next challenge, Fox is casting his glance towards the visit of Hibernian on Saturday.

He will remain at the helm of United until told otherwise by Tannadice chiefs and, following a 2-1 win at Livingston and a gutsy 0-0 draw against Motherwell, he is proving a steady hand on the tiller.

But he now wants to add attacking invention to the club’s maiden domestic clean sheet of the campaign at the weekend.

Fox hopes to build upon the basics

“We had to keep going on Saturday; Motherwell kept coming at us,” added Fox. “That shows me that the fitness levels are decent.

“But, as I said on Wednesday night (2-1 win against Livingston), that’s the bare minimum that I would be hoping for.

Hopefully, we can get past the point where we are praising players for running about and effort — and concentrate on some stuff with the ball.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Dundee United

Dundee United and Dundee will both be televised
Dundee United and Dundee fixtures selected for live TV coverage as Premier Sports Cup…
0
Dundee United's Jamie McGrath put his body on the line to stop a shot against Motherwell.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee United players have now shown they are up for a fight…
0
New Dundee United CEO Luigi Capuano.
Dundee United CEO slams ‘unfair’ media report about renaming of Tannadice lounge formerly dedicated…
0
All smiles: Eriksson kept his first United clean sheet
Dundee United penalty hero Carljohan Eriksson: 'I know I’ve not become a bad keeper…
0
Aziz Behich, improving game on game, helps Eriksson block an Efford shot
4 Dundee United talking points as stats show major style change after Jack Ross…
0
United interim boss Liam Fox
Liam Fox pinpoints source of Dundee United pride as Tangerines hold firm at Fir…
Kevin van Veen fails from the spot
Dundee United verdict as penalty hero Carljohan Eriksson secures 0-0 stalemate at Motherwell
0
Anaku, left, and Drogba
Dundee United striker Sadat Anaku on Didier Drogba lessons and emotional father message
0
Liam Fox has made a bright start to life as interim head coach
Liam Fox addresses Dundee United's deadline day inactivity and stays tight-lipped on job prospects
0
Asghar, pictured, was at United from March 2019
Adam Asghar to leave Dundee United by mutual consent
0

More from The Courier

Dundee striker Zak Rudden on a stretcher after suffering injury against Queen's Park.
Gary Bowyer gives Zak Rudden injury update as Dundee boss continues search for new…
0
Craig Bryson celebrates winning the Scottish Cup.
Craig Bryson was a 'massive part' of St Johnstone's cup double, says manager Callum…
0
Firefighters despatched to tackle blaze in Arrol Road, Dundee.
Four fire crews tackling blaze at industrial building in Dundee
Police at the protest on Ballindean Road, Dundee.
Ballindean Road: Trio appear in court accused of 'mobbing and rioting' on Dundee streets
To go with story by Justin Bowie. Dean Lockhart quits. Picture shows; Dean Lockhart. Stirling. Supplied by Dean Lockhart - Facebook Date; 05/09/2022
Tory MSP Dean Lockhart quits as ex-Perthshire councillor replaces him at Holyrood
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — Jailed again