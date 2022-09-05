Adam Asghar’s Dundee United exit: Liam Fox makes prediction for ‘great young coach’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Adam Asghar is a “really good young coach” with a big future in the game following his Dundee United departure.

That is the view of Tannadice interim boss Liam Fox.

Saturday’s 0-0 draw against Motherwell — where Asghar was formerly a player — represented the 28-year-old’s final match in the United dugout.

The ex-Scottish FA Performance School coach was part of Tam Courts’ backroom team last season, working with Fox to help the Tangerines secure a fourth-placed finish in the Premiership.

Prior to ascending to the senior set-up in the summer of 2021, Asghar — son of United sporting director, Tony — worked with the club’s academy for more than two years.

“Adam was at the club before I came here but he is a really good young coach,” said Fox. “I am sure he will go on to do some really good things in the game.

“He sees the game very well and has a brilliant enthusiasm for the job.

“Adam played a large development in a lot of our younger kids who played in the team last year.

“He was really good for me last week (after Jack Ross’ exit) and I wish him all the best.”

The bare minimum

As Asghar looks to his next challenge, Fox is casting his glance towards the visit of Hibernian on Saturday.

He will remain at the helm of United until told otherwise by Tannadice chiefs and, following a 2-1 win at Livingston and a gutsy 0-0 draw against Motherwell, he is proving a steady hand on the tiller.

But he now wants to add attacking invention to the club’s maiden domestic clean sheet of the campaign at the weekend.

“We had to keep going on Saturday; Motherwell kept coming at us,” added Fox. “That shows me that the fitness levels are decent.

“But, as I said on Wednesday night (2-1 win against Livingston), that’s the bare minimum that I would be hoping for.

“Hopefully, we can get past the point where we are praising players for running about and effort — and concentrate on some stuff with the ball.”