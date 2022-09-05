Dundee pulls ahead of Glasgow as Scotland’s crime capital

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Dundee pulls ahead of Glasgow as Scotland’s crime capital

A gap has opened up between Dundee and the rest of Scotland as crime and violence levels in the city remain higher than anywhere else in the country.
Justin Bowie
September 5 2022, 12.27pm Updated: September 5 2022, 12.49pm
Photo of Justin Bowie
Dundee has recorded high levels of crime.

The city has overtaken Glasgow since 2018 to become Scotland’s crime capital.

Despite an improvement in Dundee over the past year, a recent fall in Glasgow was steeper, opening up a gulf.

According to new data, 832 crimes were recorded for every 10,000 people in Dundee, a slight drop from 845 in 2021.

Of these offences, 240 of them were violent attacks or sexual crimes, a major increase of 455 compared to four years ago.

The crime gap in Dundee has widened.

There were notable upticks in rates of theft and shoplifting in the city.

Dundee has also struggled with drug deaths but drug possession has fallen sharply.

Last year a top police officer warned the city’s battle with drugs was continuing to have a major impact on crime figures.

Crime rates in Angus increased to their highest level in the past five years, but there was a small drop in Perth and Kinross.

‘The city has been betrayed’

The Scottish Tories said it was “tragic” to see Dundee with the worst record in the country as they urged the SNP to act.

MSP Russell Findlay said: “It is tragic to see the proud city of Dundee – already suffering from Scotland’s highest drugs-death rate – now becoming the so-called crime capital.

“The city has been betrayed by SNP ministers who last year inexplicably rejected the UK Government’s Project Adder, a ‘whole system’ initiative that supports addicts while targeting crime gangs who profit from death.”

Across Scotland, 285,974 crimes were committed in the 12 months leading up to June 2022, a fall from the year before.

Sexual offences and violent attacks had increased despite overall crime being at its lowest level since 1974.

Keith Brown MSP.

SNP justice secretary Keith Brown said: “Continuing to reduce crime and the harm it causes both individuals and our society as a whole is central to our ambitious vision to reform our justice system.”

Police Scotland deputy chief constable Fiona Taylor said: “Policing is relentless and these statistics underline the changing nature of community needs.

“Non-sexual crimes of violence have increased compared to the last five years, driven by increases in common assault and in ‘other crimes’ such as threats and extortion.”

