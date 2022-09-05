Search launched for missing Cupar man Joseph Fisher By Alasdair Clark September 5 2022, 12.36pm 0 Joseph Fisher, 54 [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up An appeal has been launched for the public’s help to find a man missing from Cupar who was last seen on Friday. Joseph Fisher, 54, was last seen in the Fife town at around 3pm on September 2. Officers are asking for locals to report any sightings as they search for the missing man. Joseph is described as white, of medium build with grey hair. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “If anyone has seen Joseph since Friday or has any information on his whereabouts please contact police on 101 quoting reference 0692 of 3 September, 2022.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Fife All you need to know about autumn/winter Covid boosters and flu vaccines in Tayside… 0 Fife fireraiser jailed for torching car and bin on same Ballingry street Man, 34, taken to hospital after being hit by car in Cowdenbeath Fire crews free man from vehicle after crash on A985 in Fife LISTEN: New mural and a mission to 'make the Keiller Centre great again' Stagecoach 'common sense' call over Dunnikier Estate bus cut in Kirkcaldy 0 Lundin Links Hotel: What's next for fire-hit site? 0 Abertay University pays tribute to 'liked and respected' lecturer after body found Bid to launch Fife's first lobster hatchery to 'help Mother Nature' 0 Rubbish-filled Fife house sells for more than double asking price 1 More from The Courier Liz Truss wins Tory leadership contest to become prime minister Recipe for success: 5 ways this Dundee high school turns students into champions All you need to know about autumn/winter Covid boosters and flu vaccines in Tayside… 0 Dundee pulls ahead of Glasgow as Scotland's crime capital 0 Dundee United CEO slams ‘unfair’ media report about renaming of Tannadice lounge formerly dedicated… 0 Dundee firm invests in future by taking on 20 trainees 0