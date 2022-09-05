Search launched for missing Cupar man Joseph Fisher

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An appeal has been launched for the public’s help to find a man missing from Cupar who was last seen on Friday.

Joseph Fisher, 54, was last seen in the Fife town at around 3pm on September 2.

Officers are asking for locals to report any sightings as they search for the missing man.

Joseph is described as white, of medium build with grey hair.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “If anyone has seen Joseph since Friday or has any information on his whereabouts please contact police on 101 quoting reference 0692 of 3 September, 2022.”