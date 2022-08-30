Bill to bulldoze Forfar’s Lochside leisure centre jumps £155,000 to more than £650k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Bill to bulldoze Forfar’s Lochside leisure centre jumps £155,000 to more than £650k

By Graham Brown
August 30 2022, 5.50pm
Demolition costs for Lochside have jumped by more than £150,000.
Demolition costs for Lochside have jumped by more than £150,000.

The costs associated with getting rid of Forfar’s Lochside leisure centre have jumped by another £155,000.

After a five-year saga, it’s been confirmed the old centre will be demolished after the October school holidays.

It will take five months to knock down and landscape the site.

And councillors have approved an extra £155,000 on top of the £1/2 million originally set aside for the demolition.

Lochside leisure centre
Much of the area around the centre will be closed off during demolition. Pic: Paul Reid.

Market pricing sends bill soaring

Ten contractors submitted tenders for the project.

In addition to the building’s demolition and clearance, the works include the removal of all asbestos materials and hard landscaping surrounding the condemned building.

Trees will be planted and grassed areas reinstated on the Forfar Loch country park site.

It follows a landmark Court of Session ruling in 2021 which declared the centre and the land it stands on as common good.

The judgement forced Angus Council into a formal community consultation.

But no-one came forward to lease the centre and councillors eventually decided to knock it down.

Delayed for school holidays

Lochside has been closed since the centre was replaced by Forfrar community campus.

Policy and resources committee councillors were updated on the demolition plan on Tuesday.

The decision to wait until after the holidays was taken to avoid closing the adjacent play park during the school break.

Former Lochside leisure centre in Forfar.
Lochside was replaced by Forfar community campus.

It was also aimed at preventing any impact on visitors to the adjacent town caravan park.

“The playpark and three of the four car parks around the leisure centre will be closed so a site compound can be established, while ensuring the safety of the public,” said the council.

Only the ranger centre car park will stay open during the demolition.

And the one-way access road into the old centre will be affected.

It will become two-way from the caravan park entrance to the ranger base.

The road passing the old tennis courts will be closed to everything except site traffic.

It is hoped the playpark and car parking will be re-opened in February.

Landscaping will take place in the spring.

Lochside leisure centre
Sports equipment was left languishing for years in the disused centre.

“We would like to thank Forfar residents in advance for their patience and consideration while this work is carried out and would ask them to take time to familiarise themselves with the alternative car parking and playpark options before work gets underway,” the council added.

The demolition news comes days ahead of an auction for another old council leisure facility.

Forfar’s former public baths in The Vennel go under the hammer on Thursday with a guide price of £50k.

