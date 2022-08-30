Will schools close in Angus, Dundee and Perth and Kinross? Parents call for clarity as strike looms

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Parents and carers are calling for greater clarity over whether schools will close next week as staff across Tayside go on strike.

Unite union members in Dundee and Angus schools and nurseries – which includes administrative workers, cleaners, caterers, and classroom assistants – are to to take strike action on September 7, 8 and 9.

Also going on strike are Unite members employed by Tayside Contracts, who provide catering and janitorial services to schools across Angus, Dundee and Perth and Kinross councils.

The union yesterday rejected a new pay offer from Cosla, with leaders branding it a “waste of precious time”.

Unions claim the walk out will lead to school and nursery closures, however this is yet to be confirmed by the local councils.

“There needs to be clarity from the council”

Dad-of-two Simon Redmond, who lives in the Fintry area of Dundee, believes the sooner clarity can be given, the better for families.

He said: “It would be better to have that clarity and for someone to come out and say this is the course of action.”

“We know the reason why it’s happening, the way things are going with the energy crisis, etc. You can understand it.

“But I think there needs to be clarity from the council regarding any contingency plans. Even if it’s online learning rather than the kids being left with nothing.”

“It’s a bit of a catch 22”

Dundee representative of the National Parent Forum of Scotland, Mary O’Connor said she understood the situation could change but parents often need “as much advance notice as possible”.

She said: “As things are finalised then information needs to come out but I’m guessing it’s a bit of a catch 22 because they don’t want to put things out too early.

“As a parent I’m fairly relaxed about it because I work from home but I’m quite lucky to be in that position.

“I wouldn’t have to arrange childcare or anything like that for them but obviously parents need as much advance notice as they can get to make plans if needed.”

What other council areas will be impacted?

Unite’s members in schools and early years services across seven councils are scheduled to take three days of strike action on the 6, 7, 8 or 9 September.

Areas affected are:

Angus

Dundee

East Renfrewshire

Glasgow

Inverclyde

North Lanarkshire

South Lanarkshire

Glasgow and Inverclyde councils have already announced schools will close on the days of strike action.

The rest of the councils, including Angus, Dundee and Perth and Kinross, are still to confirm if schools will close or remain open.

A Perth & Kinross Council spokesperson said: “We are assessing which settings we consider may be affected by industrial action and are making local contingency arrangements at these premises.

“Any changes to normal day to day operations will be communicated to the parents, carers and families concerned as soon as possible.”