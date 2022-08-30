Will schools close in Angus, Dundee and Perth and Kinross? Parents call for clarity as strike looms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Will schools close in Angus, Dundee and Perth and Kinross? Parents call for clarity as strike looms

By Laura Devlin
August 30 2022, 6.00pm Updated: August 30 2022, 6.04pm
The union yesterday rejected a new pay offer from COSLA (the Convention of Scottish Local Authorities), with leaders branding it a "waste of precious time".
Parents and carers are calling for greater clarity over whether schools will close next week as staff across Tayside go on strike.

Unite union members in Dundee and Angus schools and nurseries – which includes administrative workers, cleaners, caterers, and classroom assistants – are to to take strike action on September 7, 8 and 9.

Also going on strike are Unite members employed by Tayside Contracts, who provide catering and janitorial services to schools across Angus, Dundee and Perth and Kinross councils.

Unions claim the walk out will lead to school and nursery closures, however this is yet to be confirmed by the local councils.

“There needs to be clarity from the council”

Dad-of-two Simon Redmond, who lives in the Fintry area of Dundee, believes the sooner clarity can be given, the better for families.

He said: “It would be better to have that clarity and for someone to come out and say this is the course of action.”

Simon Redmond. Pic by Dougie Nicolson / DCT Media.

“We know the reason why it’s happening, the way things are going with the energy crisis, etc. You can understand it.

“But I think there needs to be clarity from the council regarding any contingency plans. Even if it’s online learning rather than the kids being left with nothing.”

“It’s a bit of a catch 22”

Dundee representative of the National Parent Forum of Scotland, Mary O’Connor said she understood the situation could change but parents often need “as much advance notice as possible”.

She said: “As things are finalised then information needs to come out but I’m guessing it’s a bit of a catch 22 because they don’t want to put things out too early.

“As a parent I’m fairly relaxed about it because I work from home but I’m quite lucky to be in that position.

“I wouldn’t have to arrange childcare or anything like that for them but obviously parents need as much advance notice as they can get to make plans if needed.”

What other council areas will be impacted?

Unite’s members in schools and early years services across seven councils are scheduled to take three days of strike action on the 6, 7, 8 or 9 September.

Areas affected are:

  •  Angus
  • Dundee
  • East Renfrewshire
  • Glasgow
  • Inverclyde
  • North Lanarkshire
  • South Lanarkshire

Glasgow and Inverclyde councils have already announced schools will close on the days of strike action.

The rest of the councils, including Angus, Dundee and Perth and Kinross, are still to confirm if schools will close or remain open.

A Perth & Kinross Council spokesperson said: “We are assessing which settings we consider may be affected by industrial action and are making local contingency arrangements at these premises.

“Any changes to normal day to day operations will be communicated to the parents, carers and families concerned as soon as possible.”

School strikes: What are Angus, Dundee and Perth and Kinross councils saying?

