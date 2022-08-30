Alastair Forsyth makes bright start in bid to win Scottish PGA again after a 22-year gap

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Golf

Alastair Forsyth makes bright start in bid to win Scottish PGA again after a 22-year gap

By Steve Scott
August 30 2022, 6.06pm Updated: August 30 2022, 6.10pm
Alastair Forsyth leads by one after the first round at West Kilbride.
Alastair Forsyth leads by one after the first round at West Kilbride.

Former European Tour winner Alastair Forsyth is seeking a second Loch Lomond Whiskies Scottish PGA title – 22 years after his first – and opened superbly at West Kilbride.

Now 46, the two-time tour winner was in his first full year as a pro in 2000 when he won the Scottish on the Queens Course at Gleneagles.

He ended that season winning his tour card and then played the big tour for a decade. Now the head pro at Mearns Castle, he started the national championship with a six-under 65 to lead by a shot.

Forsyth had eight birdies and leads from 2019 champion Paul O’Hara and from Gavin Hay.

“It’s nice to still be out here competing,” he said. “I won the Northern Open in 2019, 20 years after I first won it, and it would be great to win the Scottish PGA again after 22 years. It’s early days but this was a good start.”

Forsyth was sparked by a 30-foot putt for birdie on the second and added two more on the next two holes. He dropped shots at the ninth and 13th, but his final hole birdie gave him the lead for the day.

“I’d missed a four-footer for a birdie on 17 so that one on the last softened the blow a bit,” added Forsyth.

“These days I’ve got a good mixture of competing and coaching. I can be coaching five or six days a week at Mearns Castle. It can be hard to work on your own game when you’re helping others. I can go two or three weeks without hitting a ball.”

O’Hara and Hay share second

O’Hara, a perennial force in his championship and on the PGA Scotland circuit, moved himself into contention with a 66 launched by birdies on the first three hole.

“I know this course inside out as I play it a lot,” said O’Hara, champion in 2019 and runner-up three times. “I would certainly have taken a 66 at the start of the day.”

East Renfrewshire’s Hay claimed a share of second with his own 66. Last year’s runner-up, Craig Lee, lies in a share of fourth on 67. Twice champion Gareth Wright and the reigning Scottish Young Professionals’ champion Graeme Robertson.

Graham Fox, who is defending the national title over his the course where he grew up, recovered from a shaky start with three birdies in a row near the turn on his way to a one-under 70.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Golf

Rory McIlroyis the first player to win the FedEx Cup three times.
TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Rory McIlroy's well-timed win is a key staging post…
0
Italy's Marco Florioli and France's Ohian Guillamoundeguy were unbeaten on the first day at Blairgowrie.
Europeans take commanding lead in both Jacques Leglise and Junior Vagliano Trophy events at…
0
Rory McIlroy shakes hands with PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan.
EVE MUIRHEAD: PGA Tour gamble may backfire, Sir Alex Ferguson's curling wish and the…
0
Tiger Woods and the top players have a new plan for the PGA Tour to combat LIV Golf.
TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Tiger's PGA Tour plan helps the current elite stay…
0
Connor Graham picked to play for GB&I in Jacques Leglise Trophy on his home…
0
Ewen Ferguson's latest win was worth just a third of the world rankings points for his victory in Qatar in March.
TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: A leaner DP World Tour schedule in 2023 looks…
0
Ewen Ferguson wins again and Connor Syme is runner-up at DP World Tour event…
0
Leading qualifier Jorge Siyuan Hao is still on course at the Boys' Championship.
Scots fall at the Boys Championship as top-ranked Jorge Siyuan Hao battles through to…
0
Carnoustie Links chief executive Mike Wells, Dr Ashley Williams, Jonny Glen and Dr Graeme Sorbie, all Abertay University and Carnoustie head pro Keir McNicoll. Pic: Kim Cessford / DCT Media.
Carnoustie Links and Abertay Uni develop research partnership to drive golf forward
0
Connor Graham lost in the first round at Carnoustie.
Blairgowrie's Cormac Sharpe battles through at Boys' Amateur Championship but Connor Graham out
0

More from The Courier

Dick Campbell on the touchline at Firhill.
Dick Campbell says 'Christmas came early' for Partick as Arbroath boss reveals hope for…
0
Dundee manager Gary Bowyer ahead of the Falkirk clash.
Dundee manager Gary Bowyer hails 'terrific' Lyall Cameron as Dark Blues seal last-eight spot
0
David Wotherspoon and Tony Gallacher are closing in on comebacks.
David Wotherspoon and Tony Gallacher could make St Johnstone first team comebacks after international…
0
Dundee's Lyall Cameron celebrates his goal against Falkirk.
4 talking points from Dundee's cup win over Falkirk as Lyall Cameron steals the…
0
Partick's Aidan Fitzpatrick celebrates making it 1-0
3 Arbroath talking points as late Partick winner sees Lichties crash out of Premier…
0
Lundin Links Hotel demolition date announced
Lundin Links Hotel: Demolition date announced
0