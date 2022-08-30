Which areas James McPake will be looking to strengthen at Dunfermline Athletic ahead of transfer deadline

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Which areas James McPake will be looking to strengthen at Dunfermline Athletic ahead of transfer deadline

By Craig Cairns
August 30 2022, 6.12pm
New-found perspective: James McPake.
New-found perspective: James McPake.

Dunfermline Athletic have made a solid start to the season and currently sit joint top of League 1.

They have done so with a small squad which is concentrated on quality – with little in reserve.

The signings so far have all made sense. Kyle Benedictus has captained the side to an unbeaten start in the league.

Boyhood Par Chris Hamilton has also made himself a key player, while Chris Mochrie – on loan from Dundee United – provides creativity.

Dunfermline midfielder Chris Hamilton.
Chris Hamilton signed for his boyhood club during the summer. Photograph: Craig Brown.

Max Little and Sam Fisher have been signed to bring competition in goals and defence respectively and have yet to make an appearance.

More cover is needed across James McPake’s squad – they have regularly named fewer substitutes than their opposition.

The self-described “picky” manager recently took some of the blame for a lack of signings.

It should be noted that the club will likely be in the market for loans and free agents beyond Thursday’s 11pm deadline.

More free agents are likely to become available this week as they search for first-team football.

Courier Sport takes a look at which areas Dunfermline need to strengthen in order of priority.

Winger(s)

McPake has favoured a 4-3-3 since his arrival but went with a back three for the recent draw with Airdrie.

Aaron Comrie tucking into right centre-half and Josh Edwards pushing on to wingback had been switched to successfully in previous matches.

Aaron Comrie (second from left) has formed part of a back three at times. Photograph: Craig Brown.

The 4-3-3 has its limitations in the absence of wingers, though the full-backs do push on to give width.

Mochrie can play wide but is more of a playmaker than a winger.

The Dunfermline boss was reportedly interested in Hibs’ Daniel MacKay before he returned to Inverness on loan – exactly the type of player they could do with.

With four No 9s to choose from, McPake has mainly used Craig Wighton and Kevin O’Hara on either side of the No 9, occasionally opting for Kyle Macdonald.

Cover in defence

In truth, as mentioned earlier, the Pars need more cover and competition across a number of positions.

If McPake plans to use the back three more often, another central defender may be required.

The side is also light at full-back, with Comrie and Edwards backed up only by the versatile Macdonald.

Kyle Macdonald takes on Airdrie left-back Euan Deveney. Photograph: Craig Brown.

In sum, the Dunfermline defence needs more bodies for the sheer amount of games, injuries and suspensions that are ahead – even aside from ensuring competition for places.

Dogged midfielder

The recent interest in Robbie Crawford – who eventually signed for Greenock Morton – suggests that the manager would like another battling midfielder who is good on the ball.

After an impressive start to his Dunfermline career, Hamilton had to wait for his league debut due to an overhanging suspension from his time at Arbroath.

Paul Allan deputised during the wins over Alloa and FC Edinburgh but had been used as one of the two No 8s until then.

Allan’s injury, which isn’t as bad as first feared, still leaves a gap in this area should anything happen to Hamilton.

