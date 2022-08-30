Which areas James McPake will be looking to strengthen at Dunfermline Athletic ahead of transfer deadline

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dunfermline Athletic have made a solid start to the season and currently sit joint top of League 1.

They have done so with a small squad which is concentrated on quality – with little in reserve.

The signings so far have all made sense. Kyle Benedictus has captained the side to an unbeaten start in the league.

Boyhood Par Chris Hamilton has also made himself a key player, while Chris Mochrie – on loan from Dundee United – provides creativity.

Max Little and Sam Fisher have been signed to bring competition in goals and defence respectively and have yet to make an appearance.

More cover is needed across James McPake’s squad – they have regularly named fewer substitutes than their opposition.

The self-described “picky” manager recently took some of the blame for a lack of signings.

It should be noted that the club will likely be in the market for loans and free agents beyond Thursday’s 11pm deadline.

More free agents are likely to become available this week as they search for first-team football.

Courier Sport takes a look at which areas Dunfermline need to strengthen in order of priority.

Winger(s)

McPake has favoured a 4-3-3 since his arrival but went with a back three for the recent draw with Airdrie.

Aaron Comrie tucking into right centre-half and Josh Edwards pushing on to wingback had been switched to successfully in previous matches.

The 4-3-3 has its limitations in the absence of wingers, though the full-backs do push on to give width.

Mochrie can play wide but is more of a playmaker than a winger.

The Dunfermline boss was reportedly interested in Hibs’ Daniel MacKay before he returned to Inverness on loan – exactly the type of player they could do with.

With four No 9s to choose from, McPake has mainly used Craig Wighton and Kevin O’Hara on either side of the No 9, occasionally opting for Kyle Macdonald.

Cover in defence

In truth, as mentioned earlier, the Pars need more cover and competition across a number of positions.

If McPake plans to use the back three more often, another central defender may be required.

The side is also light at full-back, with Comrie and Edwards backed up only by the versatile Macdonald.

In sum, the Dunfermline defence needs more bodies for the sheer amount of games, injuries and suspensions that are ahead – even aside from ensuring competition for places.

Dogged midfielder

The recent interest in Robbie Crawford – who eventually signed for Greenock Morton – suggests that the manager would like another battling midfielder who is good on the ball.

After an impressive start to his Dunfermline career, Hamilton had to wait for his league debut due to an overhanging suspension from his time at Arbroath.

Paul Allan deputised during the wins over Alloa and FC Edinburgh but had been used as one of the two No 8s until then.

Allan’s injury, which isn’t as bad as first feared, still leaves a gap in this area should anything happen to Hamilton.